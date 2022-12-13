Mayor John Suthers’ statement on City Council’s approval of 2023 City budget

The following is a statement from Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers on the approval by City Council of the 2023 City budget.

“I want to thank the City Council for its approval of the 2023 City budget. When I became Mayor in 2015, I committed to improving the Administration’s relationship with Council, and one way of doing that was to ensure the Council and the Council’s budget committee was well informed of the City Administration’s budget considerations long before the Mayor formally tendered a proposed budget on the first Monday in October of each year. As a result, the budget process during my tenure has been collaborative and productive, resulting in budgets being approved in a timely fashion and with broad consensus. I am very appreciative of the cooperation that has led us to this result.”

Highlights of the 2023 budget include funding for additional police officers and fire personnel, the Fire Department’s Homeless Outreach Program (HOP) and new positions to help keep the city clean. To view the entire 2023 City budget, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/Budget.