Larry Daniel Kyne, Sr.
Larry Daniel Kyne, Sr., age 64, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va., died on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, Va. Born September 6, 1958 at War Memorial Hospital in Berkeley Springs, W.Va., he was the son of the late Robert Daniel and Jessie Mae Machonaughey Kyne. He...
Reverend Owen Byrd Womack
Reverend Owen Byrd Womack, 92, of Martinsburg, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Care Haven Center. Born February 25, 1930, in Lynchburg, Va., he was the son of the late Robert B. Womack and Marion R. Ashwell Womack. He was a pastor with...
Wilma Louise Meyers
Wilma Louise Meyers, 94, of Hagerstown, Md., passed away, Friday, December 2, 2022, at Homewood at Williamsport. Born Wednesday, July 25, 1928 in Berkeley Springs, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Walter Neely and the late Agnes (Fleece) Neely. Wilma graduated from Washington County Hospital School of Nursing....
Judith E. Meade
Judith E. “Judy” Meade, 78, of Berkeley Springs, died Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Stonerise Berkeley Springs. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, December 15 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Bethel Cemetery near Gore, Va. Arrangements by Giffin...
ems1.com
Former Md. EMS chief gets plea deal in poaching case
KEYSER, W.Va. — The latest and last plea deal in West Virginia's largest known deer poaching case exchanged jail time for home incarceration, and will allow the defendant to work while he wears an ankle monitor. In January, 223 charges involving at least 27 antlered bucks taken illegally in...
Southern Poverty Law Center
The Berkeley Springs Hate Group Who Stole Christmas
Nearly three years after the white nationalist hate group VDARE purchased a historic castle in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, their presence has deepened divisions among neighbors and undercut the town’s efforts to appeal to tourists, according to residents Hatewatch spoke with for this investigation. Townspeople opposed to VDARE’s presence...
West Virginia based university sued for discrimination by Army veteran
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WTRF) – An Army veteran has filed a discrimination claim against a West Virginia-based school with roots in the military, reports The West Virginia Record. Lieutenant Colonel Mark Riccardi, is a 21 year U.S. Army veteran, having served as an intelligence officer and in combat in Afghanistan in 2003, has a doctorate […]
wvpublic.org
Oldest Continuously Operating Manufacturing Plant In W.Va. Closes Doors
The Halltown Paperboard Mill in Jefferson County quietly shut down last month, marking the closure of the oldest continuously operating manufacturing plant in West Virginia. Jefferson County Development Authority Executive Director Dennis Jarvis confirmed the closing of the 153-year-old recycled paperboard plant. Jarvis says it accounts for a loss of around 70 manufacturing jobs in the county, though the exact number is unknown.
West Virginia woman pleads guilty to racketeering charges after traveling to Baltimore to purchase heroin to sell in WV
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Danielle Nicole Ludwig, of Charles Town, West Virginia, has admitted to charges involving interstate drug trafficking, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced in a press release. Ludwig, 33, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of “Conspiracy to Interstate Travel in Aid of Racketeering” and...
echo-pilot.com
Update: Washington County Public Schools closed due to storm, others delayed
We knew it was going to happen sooner or later. Winter weather forecasts are leading to closings and cancellations in the Interstate 81 corridor. If your group or organization is canceling an event due to weather Thursday or Friday, let us know at news@herald-mail.com. Here's a list of closings we've...
"Christmas in the Corn" offers unique holiday display in Carroll County
Ready to celebrate the farming life this Christmas? One Carroll County farm is offering a special "Christmas in the Corn" attraction, with more than 1 million lights
Metro News
Potomac Highlands takes brunt of power outages from ice storm
ROMNEY, W.Va. — More than 17,000 Mon Power and Potomac Edison customers were without power Thursday evening in connection with an ice storm that moved through the Potomac Highlands and Eastern Panhandle counties. There were 8,622 customers without power in Hampshire County as of 5 p.m. Thursday which was...
theriver953.com
Cancellations and Delays Dec. 15 2022
All Laurel Ridge Community College Campuses are Closed Dec. 15. Clarke County Public Schools and Offices are Closed. Employees do not report Dec. 15. Dominion Ridge Academy is Closed Dec. 15. Frederick County Virginia Public Schools are Closed including Administrative Offices and School Offices Dec. 15. Page County Public Schools...
Man sentenced to 4 years for minor solicitation in Russell County
LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – A Strasburg, Virginia man is facing four years in prison for a charge of soliciting a minor, well above the state’s sentencing guidelines. According to a press release from Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots, Ralph J. Shoemaker, 52, was convicted on one count of use of a communications device to […]
Regional biking and walking trails planned for West Virginia’s eastern panhandle
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Regional planners in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle are moving ahead with designs for a multi-county bike and pedestrian trail. Matt Mullinex with the Metropolitan Planning Organization said that as the region rapidly grows bike routes and walking lanes are an environmentally-friendly alternative to motor vehicles. These trails promote health […]
WBAL Radio
Ceremony and funeral to be held for Frederick County firefighter that died in Pennsylvania fire
Funeral arrangements are set for a Frederick County firefighter killed while battling a Pennsylvania blaze. A joint public memorial will be held this Saturday in New Tripoli, Pennsylvania, where Zachary Paris, who worked out of the Green Valley Fire Station, will be remembered, along with a colleague. A private funeral...
F&M Trust announces new hires, promotions
F&M Trust is pleased to announce the following recent hires and promotions. Zachary Kuhn has been hired as a Mortgage Loan Officer at the Ritner Highway Community Office. Kuhn will be responsible for developing and managing a mortgage portfolio and pursuing new mortgage opportunities from current and prospective customers, home builders, and real estate agents.
This “hidden” restaurant in Harper’s Ferry features an unbeatable view
HARPER’S FERRY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Located along the hillside in the historic town of Harper’s Ferry is a restaurant known for its “hidden” entrance and amazing view. The Rabbit Hole in downtown Harper’s Ferry is rightfully named as finding the entrance to the establishment makes a person feel as if they are traveling down one themselves. But once you find the door and sign that says “Sorry, we’re open” it only gets better from there.
Historic Winchester and Western Railroad to Serve New West Virginia Steel Mill
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a press release from OmniTRAX, the Winchester and Western Railroad (W&W), an affiliate of OmniTRAX, the nationwide supply chain, industrial development, and logistics solutions provider, has signed an agreement to serve Commercial Metals Company’s (CMC) latest steel mill in West Virginia. CMC,...
Youngkin: Loudoun County dad arrested while objecting to alleged assault deserves 'universal apology'
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican and former businessman from Falls Church, sounded off on 'The Story' following Scott Ziegler's indictment.
