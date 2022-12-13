ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley Springs, WV

Morgan Messenger

Larry Daniel Kyne, Sr.

Larry Daniel Kyne, Sr., age 64, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va., died on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, Va. Born September 6, 1958 at War Memorial Hospital in Berkeley Springs, W.Va., he was the son of the late Robert Daniel and Jessie Mae Machonaughey Kyne. He...
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
Morgan Messenger

Reverend Owen Byrd Womack

Reverend Owen Byrd Womack, 92, of Martinsburg, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Care Haven Center. Born February 25, 1930, in Lynchburg, Va., he was the son of the late Robert B. Womack and Marion R. Ashwell Womack. He was a pastor with...
MARTINSBURG, WV
Morgan Messenger

Wilma Louise Meyers

Wilma Louise Meyers, 94, of Hagerstown, Md., passed away, Friday, December 2, 2022, at Homewood at Williamsport. Born Wednesday, July 25, 1928 in Berkeley Springs, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Walter Neely and the late Agnes (Fleece) Neely. Wilma graduated from Washington County Hospital School of Nursing....
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Morgan Messenger

Judith E. Meade

Judith E. “Judy” Meade, 78, of Berkeley Springs, died Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Stonerise Berkeley Springs. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, December 15 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Bethel Cemetery near Gore, Va. Arrangements by Giffin...
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
ems1.com

Former Md. EMS chief gets plea deal in poaching case

KEYSER, W.Va. — The latest and last plea deal in West Virginia's largest known deer poaching case exchanged jail time for home incarceration, and will allow the defendant to work while he wears an ankle monitor. In January, 223 charges involving at least 27 antlered bucks taken illegally in...
KEYSER, WV
Southern Poverty Law Center

The Berkeley Springs Hate Group Who Stole Christmas

Nearly three years after the white nationalist hate group VDARE purchased a historic castle in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, their presence has deepened divisions among neighbors and undercut the town’s efforts to appeal to tourists, according to residents Hatewatch spoke with for this investigation. Townspeople opposed to VDARE’s presence...
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
wvpublic.org

Oldest Continuously Operating Manufacturing Plant In W.Va. Closes Doors

The Halltown Paperboard Mill in Jefferson County quietly shut down last month, marking the closure of the oldest continuously operating manufacturing plant in West Virginia. Jefferson County Development Authority Executive Director Dennis Jarvis confirmed the closing of the 153-year-old recycled paperboard plant. Jarvis says it accounts for a loss of around 70 manufacturing jobs in the county, though the exact number is unknown.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia woman pleads guilty to racketeering charges after traveling to Baltimore to purchase heroin to sell in WV

MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Danielle Nicole Ludwig, of Charles Town, West Virginia, has admitted to charges involving interstate drug trafficking, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced in a press release. Ludwig, 33, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of “Conspiracy to Interstate Travel in Aid of Racketeering” and...
CHARLES TOWN, WV
Metro News

Potomac Highlands takes brunt of power outages from ice storm

ROMNEY, W.Va. — More than 17,000 Mon Power and Potomac Edison customers were without power Thursday evening in connection with an ice storm that moved through the Potomac Highlands and Eastern Panhandle counties. There were 8,622 customers without power in Hampshire County as of 5 p.m. Thursday which was...
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
theriver953.com

Cancellations and Delays Dec. 15 2022

All Laurel Ridge Community College Campuses are Closed Dec. 15. Clarke County Public Schools and Offices are Closed. Employees do not report Dec. 15. Dominion Ridge Academy is Closed Dec. 15. Frederick County Virginia Public Schools are Closed including Administrative Offices and School Offices Dec. 15. Page County Public Schools...
WINCHESTER, VA
WJHL

Man sentenced to 4 years for minor solicitation in Russell County

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – A Strasburg, Virginia man is facing four years in prison for a charge of soliciting a minor, well above the state’s sentencing guidelines. According to a press release from Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots, Ralph J. Shoemaker, 52, was convicted on one count of use of a communications device to […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Regional biking and walking trails planned for West Virginia’s eastern panhandle

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Regional planners in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle are moving ahead with designs for a multi-county bike and pedestrian trail. Matt Mullinex with the Metropolitan Planning Organization said that as the region rapidly grows bike routes and walking lanes are an environmentally-friendly alternative to motor vehicles. These trails promote health […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
Franklin County Free Press

F&M Trust announces new hires, promotions

F&M Trust is pleased to announce the following recent hires and promotions. Zachary Kuhn has been hired as a Mortgage Loan Officer at the Ritner Highway Community Office. Kuhn will be responsible for developing and managing a mortgage portfolio and pursuing new mortgage opportunities from current and prospective customers, home builders, and real estate agents.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Lootpress

This “hidden” restaurant in Harper’s Ferry features an unbeatable view

HARPER’S FERRY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Located along the hillside in the historic town of Harper’s Ferry is a restaurant known for its “hidden” entrance and amazing view. The Rabbit Hole in downtown Harper’s Ferry is rightfully named as finding the entrance to the establishment makes a person feel as if they are traveling down one themselves. But once you find the door and sign that says “Sorry, we’re open” it only gets better from there.
HARPERS FERRY, WV

