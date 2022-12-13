Teresa (Fiertek) Magnuszewski, 88, of New Britain, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness on Sunday, Dec. 11, with her children by her side. Teresa was predeceased by her husband Henry Jan Magnuszewski, and seven of her siblings. Born in Brzozowo, Poland, daughter of the late Jan Fiertek and Rozalia (Szymanska) Fiertek, she worked on her family farm and was a volunteer fire fighter prior to moving to the United States for a better life with her brother Frank in 1964. They first lived in Williamsburg, Brooklyn NY.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO