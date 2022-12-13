Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Well-known Connecticut-based department store chain, Ames, is returning in Spring 2023, after 21 years out of businessAmarie M.Rocky Hill, CT
The Nutmeg Ballet's "The Nutcracker" Is Back, A Connecticut Holiday TraditionFlorence CarmelaTorrington, CT
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Related
New Britain Herald
Robert 'Ted' Tabor Sr.
Robert "Ted" Tabor, Sr. 84, of Plainville passed away on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 after a long illness. He was born on April 19, 1938, in Southington, the son of the late Walter and Florence (Johnson) Tabor. Ted served with the US Marine Corps and retired from Pratt & Whitney.
New Britain Herald
Teresa (Fiertek) Magnuszewski
Teresa (Fiertek) Magnuszewski, 88, of New Britain, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness on Sunday, Dec. 11, with her children by her side. Teresa was predeceased by her husband Henry Jan Magnuszewski, and seven of her siblings. Born in Brzozowo, Poland, daughter of the late Jan Fiertek and Rozalia (Szymanska) Fiertek, she worked on her family farm and was a volunteer fire fighter prior to moving to the United States for a better life with her brother Frank in 1964. They first lived in Williamsburg, Brooklyn NY.
New Britain Herald
Lucy B. Donovan
Lucy B. Donovan, 100, formerly of New Britain, passed away on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston. She was a lifelong resident of New Britain before moving to Westborough, MA to be closer to family in 2020. She was a proud graduate of CCSU obtaining both her Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Education, English, and Psychology.
New Britain Herald
Janice Whiteley
Janice Whiteley, 84, of Plainville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at LiveWell in Plantsville. Born in Providence, RI on Jan. 9, 1938, she was one of two children to the late Arnold and Abina (Boyd) Whiteley. Raised and educated in Pawtucket, R.I., she was an active and involved member of the Pawtucket West High School, Class of 1955, having been class secretary, a majorette (head twirler), and on several planning committees for many class reunions including their 50th.
New Britain Herald
Avis K. Buchanan (DelBuono)
Avis K. Buchanan, 78, of Plainville, passed away at her home on Dec. 8, 2022. She was born in Portland, OR on March 30, 1944, daughter of the late Philip and Hazel (Gunder) Hollevoet. She lived in Connecticut for the past 60 years, residing in Newington and Plainville. Avis loved her grandchildren unconditionally. She was always available for the best sleepovers, heart to heart talks, candy and mac & cheese.
New Britain Herald
Simmons joins Neighborhood Housing Greater New Britain team
NEW BRITAIN – Neighborhood Housing Greater New Britain has recently added Andrea Simmons to their team as director, property operations. “Andrea represents an important commitment to increasing our capacity to manage a much larger rental portfolio,” said Chris Sanders, president and CEO, Neighborhood Housing Greater New Britain. “We are currently working on a project to bring a brand new, 16-unit, multifamily affordable rental project to Hart Street in New Britain and have plans to more than double our portfolio size over the next few years.”
New Britain Herald
New Britain opens season with 40-30 win over Lewis Mills
NEW BRITAIN - Aniah Faienza scored eight points, including two key 3-pointers that helped New Britain open its 2022-23 girls basketball season with a 40-30 win over Lewis Mills. “I’m relieved that the first one is in the books. It has been an anxious couple of weeks,” began head coach...
New Britain Herald
New Britain resident among group helping UHart students dress to impress
NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain resident is among Barney School of Business students at the University of Hartford that helped to open the Career Ready Closet, offering fellow UHart students the chance to rent professional attire for free. “The old saying advises to ‘dress for the job you...
New Britain Herald
Bristol Eastern win big in season opener against Plainville 54-24
BRISTOL - The Bristol Eastern Lancers took down the Plainville Blue Devils Thursday night in boys basketball to obtain their first win of the new season. Through the ability to play tough defense and force several turnovers, the Lancers cruised to the 54-24 win. Led by Lukas Sward with 13...
New Britain Herald
Denmark to lead New Britain in senior season with Canes
NEW BRITAIN - Rome wasn’t built in a day and same goes for the 2022-23 New Britain Golden Hurricanes girls basketball team. With the season fast approaching, the finishing touches haven’t been put on this team just yet, but head coach Michael Jones thinks the future is bright for his group.
New Britain Herald
Strong defense propels Newington to 54-44 win over Berlin
NEWINGTON - The Newington Nor’easters boys basketball team notched their first win of the season over the Berlin Redcoats on Thursday night 54-44 behind an incredible defensive effort. Avery Mickens’ 17 points on 5-for-9 shooting from behind the arc, and a strong defensive game from their captain, Adam Alexander...
New Britain Herald
Newington recognizes two local businesses, family, pair of best friends for support of the festive and fun
NEWINGTON – Two local businesses, one family and a pair of best friends were all recognized by the town for their support of festive events and fun happenings. Newington Parks and Recreation Department in conjunction with the Parks Board and the Town Council awarded their four annual Building a Strong Community Special Recognition Awards this week.
New Britain Herald
Forte, Johnson lead four scorers in double digits, New Britain blasts Tolland 91-43 in opener
NEW BRITAIN - Led by Jackson Forte’s first half onslaught, and a Golden State-like shooting barrage, New Britain opened its 2022-23 campaign with a blowout win over Tolland 91-43 Thursday night in boys basketball. “We had three scrimmages and really didn’t look good so I didn’t know what to...
New Britain Herald
New Britain receives state funding to help with blighted parcel of land
NEW BRITAIN – The City of New Britain will be among 16 towns and cities across Connecticut receiving a portion of the approximately $24.6 million in state funding being released by Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration to help with the costs associated with assessing and remediating 41 blighted parcels of land.
New Britain Herald
Forward Approach Physical Therapy opens in Newington
NEWINGTON – Physical therapy isn’t just about treating an injury, according to a new practitioner in town. That’s the philosophy shared by Stephanie Ward, owner of Forward Approach Physical Therapy, which just opened at 18A Cedar St. between Starbucks and Modern Wine & Spirits. The 2,800 sq....
New Britain Herald
'It's because of a teacher': Newington resident appears in new campaign for CT Education Association
NEWINGTON – A local resident and education advocate is being featured in a new campaign by the CT Education Association. The CEA’s “Because of a Teacher, Every Profession is Possible” campaign includes cameos by people who serve in different occupations and industries, including Christopher Bortolan, who lives in Newington.
New Britain Herald
Golden Hurricanes looking to find their identity on the court this winter
NEW BRITAIN - Two seasons removed from a run to the CIAC Division II Finals – excluding 2019-20 – the New Britain Golden Hurricanes boys basketball team is looking to regain their form this winter. New Britain clinched a spot in the playoffs a season ago as a...
New Britain Herald
Girls basketball roundup: Hurricanes are lone area team to get opening night win
The New Britain Golden Hurricanes were the only area school to come away on the right side of the scoreboard on the opening night of the girls basketball season. Berlin, Newington, Southington and Plainville each came away with losses in their first action of the winter season. The Canes (1-0)...
New Britain Herald
Simsbury pulls away from Berlin in season opener, 55-38
BERLIN – The Berlin Redcoats girls basketball team got one of their toughest tests this season on opening night as they hosted the Simsbury Trojans on Tuesday to kick-off the season. A dominant third quarter for the visitors buried Berlin but the Redcoats have a lot of positives to take from the 55-38 loss.
New Britain Herald
Despite property values going up, Berlin looking at lowering mill rate
BERLIN – Property values are up but that doesn’t necessarily mean taxes will be, as the town’s 2022-23 Budget has yet to be set. New assessments were mailed out to property owners in Berlin this week, following the town’s recent revaluation. “Our Board of Finance will...
Comments / 0