New Britain, CT

Robert 'Ted' Tabor Sr.

Robert "Ted" Tabor, Sr. 84, of Plainville passed away on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 after a long illness. He was born on April 19, 1938, in Southington, the son of the late Walter and Florence (Johnson) Tabor. Ted served with the US Marine Corps and retired from Pratt & Whitney.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Teresa (Fiertek) Magnuszewski

Teresa (Fiertek) Magnuszewski, 88, of New Britain, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness on Sunday, Dec. 11, with her children by her side. Teresa was predeceased by her husband Henry Jan Magnuszewski, and seven of her siblings. Born in Brzozowo, Poland, daughter of the late Jan Fiertek and Rozalia (Szymanska) Fiertek, she worked on her family farm and was a volunteer fire fighter prior to moving to the United States for a better life with her brother Frank in 1964. They first lived in Williamsburg, Brooklyn NY.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Lucy B. Donovan

Lucy B. Donovan, 100, formerly of New Britain, passed away on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston. She was a lifelong resident of New Britain before moving to Westborough, MA to be closer to family in 2020. She was a proud graduate of CCSU obtaining both her Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Education, English, and Psychology.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Janice Whiteley

Janice Whiteley, 84, of Plainville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at LiveWell in Plantsville. Born in Providence, RI on Jan. 9, 1938, she was one of two children to the late Arnold and Abina (Boyd) Whiteley. Raised and educated in Pawtucket, R.I., she was an active and involved member of the Pawtucket West High School, Class of 1955, having been class secretary, a majorette (head twirler), and on several planning committees for many class reunions including their 50th.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Avis K. Buchanan (DelBuono)

Avis K. Buchanan, 78, of Plainville, passed away at her home on Dec. 8, 2022. She was born in Portland, OR on March 30, 1944, daughter of the late Philip and Hazel (Gunder) Hollevoet. She lived in Connecticut for the past 60 years, residing in Newington and Plainville. Avis loved her grandchildren unconditionally. She was always available for the best sleepovers, heart to heart talks, candy and mac & cheese.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Simmons joins Neighborhood Housing Greater New Britain team

NEW BRITAIN – Neighborhood Housing Greater New Britain has recently added Andrea Simmons to their team as director, property operations. “Andrea represents an important commitment to increasing our capacity to manage a much larger rental portfolio,” said Chris Sanders, president and CEO, Neighborhood Housing Greater New Britain. “We are currently working on a project to bring a brand new, 16-unit, multifamily affordable rental project to Hart Street in New Britain and have plans to more than double our portfolio size over the next few years.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain opens season with 40-30 win over Lewis Mills

NEW BRITAIN - Aniah Faienza scored eight points, including two key 3-pointers that helped New Britain open its 2022-23 girls basketball season with a 40-30 win over Lewis Mills. “I’m relieved that the first one is in the books. It has been an anxious couple of weeks,” began head coach...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Bristol Eastern win big in season opener against Plainville 54-24

BRISTOL - The Bristol Eastern Lancers took down the Plainville Blue Devils Thursday night in boys basketball to obtain their first win of the new season. Through the ability to play tough defense and force several turnovers, the Lancers cruised to the 54-24 win. Led by Lukas Sward with 13...
BRISTOL, CT
Denmark to lead New Britain in senior season with Canes

NEW BRITAIN - Rome wasn’t built in a day and same goes for the 2022-23 New Britain Golden Hurricanes girls basketball team. With the season fast approaching, the finishing touches haven’t been put on this team just yet, but head coach Michael Jones thinks the future is bright for his group.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Strong defense propels Newington to 54-44 win over Berlin

NEWINGTON - The Newington Nor’easters boys basketball team notched their first win of the season over the Berlin Redcoats on Thursday night 54-44 behind an incredible defensive effort. Avery Mickens’ 17 points on 5-for-9 shooting from behind the arc, and a strong defensive game from their captain, Adam Alexander...
NEWINGTON, CT
Newington recognizes two local businesses, family, pair of best friends for support of the festive and fun

NEWINGTON – Two local businesses, one family and a pair of best friends were all recognized by the town for their support of festive events and fun happenings. Newington Parks and Recreation Department in conjunction with the Parks Board and the Town Council awarded their four annual Building a Strong Community Special Recognition Awards this week.
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain receives state funding to help with blighted parcel of land

NEW BRITAIN – The City of New Britain will be among 16 towns and cities across Connecticut receiving a portion of the approximately $24.6 million in state funding being released by Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration to help with the costs associated with assessing and remediating 41 blighted parcels of land.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Forward Approach Physical Therapy opens in Newington

NEWINGTON – Physical therapy isn’t just about treating an injury, according to a new practitioner in town. That’s the philosophy shared by Stephanie Ward, owner of Forward Approach Physical Therapy, which just opened at 18A Cedar St. between Starbucks and Modern Wine & Spirits. The 2,800 sq....
NEWINGTON, CT
Simsbury pulls away from Berlin in season opener, 55-38

BERLIN – The Berlin Redcoats girls basketball team got one of their toughest tests this season on opening night as they hosted the Simsbury Trojans on Tuesday to kick-off the season. A dominant third quarter for the visitors buried Berlin but the Redcoats have a lot of positives to take from the 55-38 loss.
BERLIN, CT

