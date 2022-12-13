Due to the unprecedented winter storm Chadron is experiencing and in the interest of safety for all participants, the 2022 Winter Commencement Ceremony for Graduate and Undergraduate students at Chadron State College is canceled, President Randy Rhine announced early Friday morning. The ceremony was to take place today at 2 p.m. at the Chicoine Center. All students who were graduating today are encouraged to attend the Spring Commencement Ceremony in May.

CHADRON, NE ・ 1 HOUR AGO