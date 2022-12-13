Read full article on original website
UPDATE: CSC Campus Closed Friday, Commencement Canceled
Due to the unprecedented winter storm Chadron is experiencing and in the interest of safety for all participants, the 2022 Winter Commencement Ceremony for Graduate and Undergraduate students at Chadron State College is canceled, President Randy Rhine announced early Friday morning. The ceremony was to take place today at 2 p.m. at the Chicoine Center. All students who were graduating today are encouraged to attend the Spring Commencement Ceremony in May.
Hotel guests, staff get to know each other while stranded during blizzard
CHADRON, Neb. -- With cars and trucks taken off the roadways due to blizzards in the Panhandle, some folks have spent the bulk of the week in Nebraska hotels. Staff at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Chadron said it's not the first time they've dealt with people being stranded due to severe weather, and people's moods up is paramount.
Chadron Snow Emergency continues until Saturday
The city of Chadron is extending the current snow emergency until Saturday December seventeenth at Twelve P. M. During a snow emergency all vehicles, trailers, and obstructions must be removed from the designated snow routes. Failure to do so may result in the vehicle being ticketed or else towed at the owners expense.
Update: Latest on incoming winter storm
SIDNEY, Neb.- The national weather service out of Cheyenne, WY and North Platte have update weather models for the panhandle as the winter weather draws closer. Chadron will likely get the most snow out of the system with 12-24 inches. Scottsbluff, Alliance and Bridgeport will see 8-12 inches and Kimball and Sidney should see 6-8 inches. Kimball has already closed schools.
GNMSS-Hyannis Clinic and Box Butte Co Treasurers Office closing at noon today
The Box Butte County Treasurers Office will close at noon today. The GNMSS-Hyannis clinic will be closing at noon today due to weather. Please call GNMSS-Alliance for needs- 308-762-7244. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. For medical emergencies dial 911 or go to the emergency room.
Eye-popping numbers reported from snowy Tuesday, with more to come
KIMBALL, Neb. -- It's the one question everyone wonders the day after a major precipitation event..."How much did we get?" While snowfall numbers can be difficult to pinpoint, in particular when conditions are as windy as they've been, there are eye-popping numbers being reported in Nebraska. A storm spotter at...
Meteorologist: Nebraska panhandle, northeast Colorado in bulls-eye of projected winter storm
SIDNEY - Confidence in a winter storm that could dump anywhere between 8-12 inches of snow, with the potential of 12-16 inches, across the Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado early next week remained high Saturday morning, according to WeatherEye Meteorologist Nick Carlyle. "I haven't seen winter storm watches issued this...
Doris Mae (Dout) Wickersham (1931 - 2022)
Memorial Services for Doris Wickersham of Harrison, Nebraska will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Harrison Bible Church in Harrison, Nebraska. Doris Mae (Dout) Wickersham was born February 20, 1931, to Leona (Pullen) and Clarence Dout in Harrison, Nebraska. She passed away peacefully on December 9, 2022, at her home with her family nearby.
