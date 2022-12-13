He's already nailed one walk-off kick in Memorial Stadium. Why not some more?. Tristan Alvano already looked plenty comfortable there a few weeks ago. Back when a title was at stake and yet he remained cooler than a polar bear's toenails, drilling a game-winning 45-yarder after he'd already cashed in a 50-yarder. He had five field goal attempts that night. He made five without a doubt. Husker fans watching the Omaha Westside kicker sang a chorus at the same time: Gotta get that guy.

OMAHA, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO