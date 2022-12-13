Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
WOWT
Omaha Public Schools superintendent resigning to head home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dr. Cheryl Logan, superintendent of Omaha Public Schools, announced Tuesday that she is resigning. After four and a half years as the head of OPS, her resignation will be effective in June 2023. Before Omaha, Dr. Logan worked in the Philadelphia school district. She said she has an unnamed opportunity already lined up back home for next year.
News Channel Nebraska
Correctional leadership students from Peru State
PERU - The first student to complete the Correctional Leadership Scholarship Program will graduate from Peru State College on December 16, 2022. Paw Wah earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice – Legal Studies. Originally from Myanmar, Wah has been enrolled in the program since January 2020, and was among the first of three Peru State students to be accepted into the program and complete the Staff Training Academy (STA) through the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) in July 2021.
klkntv.com
Mickey Joseph no longer with Nebraska, university confirms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Former interim coach Mickey Joseph is no longer with Nebraska, a university spokesman confirmed Friday. “Coach Joseph is no longer part of the University of Nebraska football program or an employee of the University,” Nebraska Athletics said in a statement. “We have no additional comment at this time.”
News Channel Nebraska
$50K challenge gift given to Ashland-Greenwood Community Performing Arts Center
ASHLAND, Neb. -- The Ashland-Greenwood Community Performing Arts Center steering committee announced this week that the campaign got a $50,000 challenge gift from an anonymous local supporter. The gift will provide a dollar-for-dollar match to all new donations up to $50,000; for a potential combined impact worth up to $100,000.
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned nine unsealed Indictments charging 11 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
WOWT
Washington Co. highway superintendent fired
An Oregon man is dead after being hit by a car in West Omaha. Is it a foregone conclusion who Pillen will pick? 6 News posed that question to a couple of people who submitted their applications. Emily's Wednesday night forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago. Snow chances through the Thursday...
klkntv.com
Plows making progress on snow-covered roads in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several feet of snow have left many in western Nebraska stranded. A blizzard that lasted from Monday night until about Wednesday evening closed several roads in the western part of the state, including Interstate 80. PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska. But now the...
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate goes missing from CCC-L
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate has gone missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Keith Duckett did not return to the facility Friday night from his job in the community. Duckett started his sentence on April 19, 2021. He was sentenced...
WOWT
Omaha area wastewater showing high levels of COVID
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Shannon Bartelt-Hunt is a professor and the department chair of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She establishes wastewater collection sites, collects samples, and analyzes them. The site at Eppley Airfield filters out travelers, but the process is just the same as the 19 other sites in the state.
klin.com
Lincoln-Lancaster County COVID-19 Update
The latest information from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on COVID-19. The COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in elevated yellow for a second week. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
KETV.com
Omaha streetcar's impact on MUD gas, water bills
OMAHA, Neb. — Some officials across Omaha can't guarantee your gas or water bill won't be affected by the streetcar project. A city attorney, mayor's office representative and the Metropolitan Utilities District's senior vice president say they've been working together this month to avoid increasing rates. Water and gas mains run underground, where the streetcar needs rails in certain spots. Conversations increased in the past week.
247Sports
Omaha Westside kicker Alvano picks Huskers after growing fast bond with new staff
He's already nailed one walk-off kick in Memorial Stadium. Why not some more?. Tristan Alvano already looked plenty comfortable there a few weeks ago. Back when a title was at stake and yet he remained cooler than a polar bear's toenails, drilling a game-winning 45-yarder after he'd already cashed in a 50-yarder. He had five field goal attempts that night. He made five without a doubt. Husker fans watching the Omaha Westside kicker sang a chorus at the same time: Gotta get that guy.
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s a winter wonderland, but just in the western half of Nebraska. Several feet of snow were dumped in the western part of the state, thanks to a blizzard that began Monday night. Channel 8’s Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins said the storm is expected...
doniphanherald.com
Barger says law allows for hand recount; state says law gives discretion to Nebraska secretary of state
A Lancaster County District Court judge will decide whether or not state law allows a candidate for Legislature to ask for a hand recount. Judge Kevin McManaman took the matter under advisement Tuesday after a nearly hourlong hearing that focused on whether or not state statute permits a candidate to dictate how ballots are recounted in legislative races.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska troopers arrest trucker after pursuit, standoff
BEATRICE - One person is in custody following a hit-and-run with a Nebraska State Trooper, a pursuit, and an hour-long standoff on Interstate 80. The incident started at about 5:10 p.m., after NSP had received information regarding a semi pulling a flatbed trailer, driving recklessly on Interstate 80 near Lincoln. A trooper observed the semi and attempted a traffic stop.
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: OPPD Energy Assistance
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Omaha Everyday Dave talks with OPPD about their energy assistance program for those in need. Learn more about it and how you can donate to help the cause in today’s interview. Visit OPPD.COM/GIVE or call 402-536-4131 for more information.
Omaha City Council approves $440 million worth of bonds for streetcar
The City of Omaha plans to pay off the bonds with new development that is expected near the streetcar.
State now expected to complete long-delayed expressway system in 2036
LINCOLN — The long-delayed state expressway system — once projected to be completed by 2003— is now expected to be completed by 2036, state lawmakers were told Tuesday. That’s good news, because last year, the projected end date was 2040, according to John Selmer, the director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Selmer, during an […] The post State now expected to complete long-delayed expressway system in 2036 appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Thunderstorms, hail hit southeast Nebraska
AUBURN, Neb. -- While the far western part of the state is dealing with snow, the southeastern portion of Nebraska got a different kind of winter storm Monday night. Thunderstorms struck in places like Lincoln, Omaha, Nebraska City and Auburn, with folks in Nemaha County getting hail at approximately 11:00 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Bid for 11th Street work $169,000 over estimate
NEBRASKA CITY - The Nebraska City City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on Dec. 19. The agenda includes south 19th Street improvements, a $2.4 million contract with Constructors, Inc., for the 11th Street improvement and discussion about the compensation for the interim city administrator. Bauer Infrastructure has...
