Des Moines, IA

We Are Iowa

Trina Mazza sentenced to 10 years in prison following child's 2019 death

JOHNSTON, Iowa — An unregistered Johnston day care provider has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the death of a child in her care in February 2019. Mazza was charged with child endangerment resulting in death after a 17-month-old boy was found unresponsive in her home. Investigators said she first called her husband and started CPR on the 17-month-old. When her husband came home minutes later, he called 911.
We Are Iowa

Prosecutors: Adair police chief unlawfully obtained machine guns

ADAIR, Iowa — A small town Iowa police chief has been indicted on federal charges that he abused his position to purchase more than two dozen machine guns. Adair Police Chief Brad Wendt, 46, and Robert Williams, 46, were both charged with making false statements to the ATF about whether the police department wanted to buy the machine guns. Adair, a town of fewer than 800 people, is located 55 miles (88.51 kilometers) west of Des Moines.
KCCI.com

Adair police chief charged with unlawfully obtaining multiple machine guns

ADAIR, Iowa — The police chief in Adair is facing federal charges for unlawfully obtaining and possessing multiple machine guns. A federal grand jury in Des Moines has indicted Adair Chief of Police Bradley Wendt. According to court documents, 46-year-old Wendt exploited his position to acquire 10 machine guns,...
KCCI.com

Accomplice in Iowa man's murder released from prison

GRINNELL, Iowa — An accomplice connected to the gruesome murder of a Grinnell man has been released from prison on parole. Cody Johnson was only about four months into his two-year sentence for his role in the killing of Michael Williams. It happened back in 2020. Steven Vogel is...
KCCI.com

Day care provider charged in child's death sentenced

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Trina Mazza, the day care provider charged in achild's 2019 death, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday. Mazza, 51, pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent person in October. Her defense wanted a deferred judgment. According to court documents, Mazza admitted to leaving...
KCCI.com

Des Moines police make arrest in deadly Fleur Drive crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have made an arrest in connection with adeadly crash on Fleur Drive on Tuesday. Thirty-five-year-old Robert Miller III has been arrested on multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, drag racing and excessive speed. In a release, Police say that a...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

‘I am giving you one hour’: Urbandale dentist fined for ‘threatening’ voicemail

A central Iowa dentist with a history of sanctions has been fined $5,000 for threatening a patient with court action over an unfavorable online review of his practice. The Iowa Dental Board alleges that at some unspecified time in the past, someone using the screen name of Jolly Swim published an online review of the […] The post ‘I am giving you one hour’: Urbandale dentist fined for ‘threatening’ voicemail appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
cbs2iowa.com

Thieves pose as sheriff's deputies in new phone scam in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has a warning about a phone scam being attempted right now in the state. The latest phone scam is telling people they have missed jury duty and if they don’t pay a certain amount of money, a warrant will be issued for their arrest.
Western Iowa Today

Adams County Man arrested on Multiple Charges

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 53-year-old Darryn Lyn Dugan of Nodaway for violating a no-contact protective order, stalking, extortion, and impersonating a public official. Authorities transported Dugan to the Adams County Jail, where he was released after posting bond.
We Are Iowa

Des Moines police officer on administrative leave following OWI charges

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines police officer has been arrested and is currently on administrative leave from the department. Senior police officer Angel Perez Aguilar was arrested by the West Des Moines Police Department on Sunday. He is charged with Operating While Under the Influence — First Offense and Possession of a Dangerous Weapon While Under the Influence.
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police report three arrests. *Creston Police arrested 37-year-old Randy Clay Bolt, of Texas, on Friday at the Lobby for Disorderly Conduct-Fighting/Violent behavior. Officers transported Bolt to the Union County Jail, where he was released on bond. *Creston Police arrested 38-year-old Jackie Lynn-Miller of Idaho on Saturday at the...
We Are Iowa

1 dead after Altoona collision Monday, police say

ALTOONA, Iowa — One driver is dead after a sedan and truck collided at the intersection of 8th Street SW and Prairie Meadows Drive SW Monday night. A truck traveling eastbound on 8th Street SW and a westbound sedan collided as the truck driver attempted to complete a left turn onto Prairie Meadows Drive SW around 8:48 p.m., police claim.
We Are Iowa

51-year-old woman killed in Des Moines homicide, police say

Des Moines police are investigating a woman's death as a homicide after her body was found in a home on Glenwood Drive Monday morning. Police say they went to a home at the 1600 block of Glenwood Drive for a welfare check around 10:30 a.m. Monday after someone called the station. Upon arrival, they found the body of 51-year-old Natasha Lue Jean Williams of Des Moines.
