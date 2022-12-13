Read full article on original website
Trina Mazza sentenced to 10 years in prison following child's 2019 death
JOHNSTON, Iowa — An unregistered Johnston day care provider has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the death of a child in her care in February 2019. Mazza was charged with child endangerment resulting in death after a 17-month-old boy was found unresponsive in her home. Investigators said she first called her husband and started CPR on the 17-month-old. When her husband came home minutes later, he called 911.
Prosecutors: Adair police chief unlawfully obtained machine guns
ADAIR, Iowa — A small town Iowa police chief has been indicted on federal charges that he abused his position to purchase more than two dozen machine guns. Adair Police Chief Brad Wendt, 46, and Robert Williams, 46, were both charged with making false statements to the ATF about whether the police department wanted to buy the machine guns. Adair, a town of fewer than 800 people, is located 55 miles (88.51 kilometers) west of Des Moines.
KCCI.com
Adair police chief charged with unlawfully obtaining multiple machine guns
ADAIR, Iowa — The police chief in Adair is facing federal charges for unlawfully obtaining and possessing multiple machine guns. A federal grand jury in Des Moines has indicted Adair Chief of Police Bradley Wendt. According to court documents, 46-year-old Wendt exploited his position to acquire 10 machine guns,...
KCCI.com
Accomplice in Iowa man's murder released from prison
GRINNELL, Iowa — An accomplice connected to the gruesome murder of a Grinnell man has been released from prison on parole. Cody Johnson was only about four months into his two-year sentence for his role in the killing of Michael Williams. It happened back in 2020. Steven Vogel is...
KETV.com
Police chief in Iowa federally indicted for unlawfully obtaining multiple machine guns
The police chief in Adair is facing federal charges for unlawfully obtaining and possessing multiple machine guns. A federal grand jury in Des Moines has indicted Adair Chief of Police Bradley Wendt. According to court documents, the 46-year-old Wendt exploited his position to acquire 10 machine guns, purportedly for the...
KCCI.com
Day care provider charged in child's death sentenced
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Trina Mazza, the day care provider charged in achild's 2019 death, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday. Mazza, 51, pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent person in October. Her defense wanted a deferred judgment. According to court documents, Mazza admitted to leaving...
Adair Chief of Police Charged with Getting Machine Guns Through False Statements to the ATF
(Des Moines) A federal grand jury in Des Moines returned an indictment on December 14, 2022, charging Adair Chief of Police Bradley Wendt with unlawfully obtaining and possessing machine guns. According to unsealed court documents, Wendt, age 46, exploited his position as the Adair Chief of Police to acquire 10...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police make arrest in deadly Fleur Drive crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have made an arrest in connection with adeadly crash on Fleur Drive on Tuesday. Thirty-five-year-old Robert Miller III has been arrested on multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, drag racing and excessive speed. In a release, Police say that a...
‘I am giving you one hour’: Urbandale dentist fined for ‘threatening’ voicemail
A central Iowa dentist with a history of sanctions has been fined $5,000 for threatening a patient with court action over an unfavorable online review of his practice. The Iowa Dental Board alleges that at some unspecified time in the past, someone using the screen name of Jolly Swim published an online review of the […] The post ‘I am giving you one hour’: Urbandale dentist fined for ‘threatening’ voicemail appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Iowa mother pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charges minutes before trial with son
WASHINGTON — As mother and son Deborah Sandoval and Salvador Sandoval were set to start a bench trial in a Washington courtroom for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Deborah Sandoval pleaded guilty to a single count. Her son, Salvador, continued on to trial Wednesday.
cbs2iowa.com
Thieves pose as sheriff's deputies in new phone scam in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has a warning about a phone scam being attempted right now in the state. The latest phone scam is telling people they have missed jury duty and if they don’t pay a certain amount of money, a warrant will be issued for their arrest.
Adams County Man arrested on Multiple Charges
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 53-year-old Darryn Lyn Dugan of Nodaway for violating a no-contact protective order, stalking, extortion, and impersonating a public official. Authorities transported Dugan to the Adams County Jail, where he was released after posting bond.
Des Moines police officer on administrative leave following OWI charges
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines police officer has been arrested and is currently on administrative leave from the department. Senior police officer Angel Perez Aguilar was arrested by the West Des Moines Police Department on Sunday. He is charged with Operating While Under the Influence — First Offense and Possession of a Dangerous Weapon While Under the Influence.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police issue material witness warrant in connection with homicide investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are looking for a man in connection with ahomicide investigation. Police have issued a material witness warrant for 54-year-old Scott Lowery. Investigators believe Lowery may know something about the death of 51-year-old Natasha Williams. Williams was found dead inside a home on...
Police searching for material witness in connection to Des Moines' 18th homicide of the year
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a woman's death as a homicide after her body was found in a home on Glenwood Drive Monday morning. Police say they went to a home at the 1600 block of Glenwood Drive for a welfare check for two people around 10:30 a.m. December 12 after someone called the station.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police report three arrests. *Creston Police arrested 37-year-old Randy Clay Bolt, of Texas, on Friday at the Lobby for Disorderly Conduct-Fighting/Violent behavior. Officers transported Bolt to the Union County Jail, where he was released on bond. *Creston Police arrested 38-year-old Jackie Lynn-Miller of Idaho on Saturday at the...
KCCI.com
Several garages and a vehicle hit by bullets overnight in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police looking for the gunman who opened fire in the area of Southeast Fifth Street and Kenyon Avenue overnight. Investigators say several garages and a vehicle in the area were hit by bullets. A home on Southeast Sixth Street was also hit. No...
1 dead after Altoona collision Monday, police say
ALTOONA, Iowa — One driver is dead after a sedan and truck collided at the intersection of 8th Street SW and Prairie Meadows Drive SW Monday night. A truck traveling eastbound on 8th Street SW and a westbound sedan collided as the truck driver attempted to complete a left turn onto Prairie Meadows Drive SW around 8:48 p.m., police claim.
51-year-old woman killed in Des Moines homicide, police say
Des Moines police are investigating a woman's death as a homicide after her body was found in a home on Glenwood Drive Monday morning. Police say they went to a home at the 1600 block of Glenwood Drive for a welfare check around 10:30 a.m. Monday after someone called the station. Upon arrival, they found the body of 51-year-old Natasha Lue Jean Williams of Des Moines.
Des Moines man sentenced to 16 years in prison in connection to drug deal
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 22-year-old Des Moines man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for his role in a 2021 drug deal that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy. According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Brett Dobberke was sentenced for discharging a firearm during a drug deal as well as possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.
