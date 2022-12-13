Read full article on original website
nextbigfuture.com
First Light Fusion Technical Talks on Projectile Fusion
This animation shows a close up of the projectile/target interaction inside the reaction vessel for First Light Fusion. They electromagnetically launch a projectile to create inertial fusion. They do not use a laser. the target implodes faster than the projectile. They were getting velocity multipliers by 10X back in 2019. They think the onward path to a reactor is better for this approach.
nextbigfuture.com
Tesla Master Plan 3 is Global Domination and Tesla Semi is the Key
There has been great concern for Tesla shareholders that there are problems with Tesla’s future growth. There has also been a large drop in share price from the peak share value early this year. The whole stock market is down. Technology and growth stocks have been sold off more than other stocks.
