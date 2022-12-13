While the Toyota Highlander is a competent three-row crossover, it lacks the third-row space to match the wildly popular Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade. The Sequoia solves this problem to an extent, but it's a significantly pricier body-on-frame SUV. Enter the upcoming Toyota Grand Highlander. Expected to have unibody construction like the standard Highlander, it will have a lot more space to better compete with the abovementioned rivals. It will have an efficient hybrid powertrain, too, so the Grand Highlander should be the perfect Toyota for the school run or long road trips with the family, leaving the more rugged 4Runner and Sequoia to tackle the rough stuff. Here's everything we expect from the Grand Highlander.

11 DAYS AGO