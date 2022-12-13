Read full article on original website
Related
Stock Mazda Miata Road Trips 1,000 Miles On Synthetic Fuel To Prove The Future Isn't Electric
Mazda has taken a completely stock MX-5 Miata and driven it 1,000 miles around the UK to four separate race tracks where it completed laps, all while running on a zero fossil fuel sustainable fuel. Utilizing SUSTAIN, a 100% sustainable fuel created by Coryton, the Miata completed laps at Oulton...
Carscoops
Turbocharged Toyota Corolla Cross H2 Hydrogen Concept Has A GR Corolla Heart
Toyota is one of several carmakers convinced that there’s no single zero-emissions solution to the world’s clean fuel quest. While some rivals are throwing all their efforts behind electric power, Toyota is developing both hydrogen fuel cell and hydrogen-powered combustion engines alongside EVs and hybrids. We’ve already read...
Carscoops
2023 Honda Civic Type R Does 1/4 Mile In 13.9 Sec In First Tests, Slower Than 2021 Limited Edition
The new Honda Civic Type R has more power than its predecessor, looks better, and is even more track-focused. However, it isn’t any quicker in a straight line. Motor Trend recently got its hands on the punchy Japanese hot hatch and put it through its paces. It was able to record a best 0-60 mph (96 km/h) time of 5.3 seconds, on par with the 2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition that the publication previously tested.
Toyota is getting ready to test its hydrogen combustion engine on the streets
Zero carbon emissions will undoubtedly be a requirement in the years to come. Toyota's strategy for achieving its carbon neutrality is to develop and provide a variety of technologies to reach net zero emissions by 2035. The company believes it is too early to concentrate on a single zero-emission solution; therefore, it is developing battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and hydrogen combustion technology.
Jalopnik
What Would Tesla Look Like Without Elon Musk?
Every day, it seems Elon Musk and Tesla drift further apart. Musk is continually starting or buying companies and diluting his stake in the automaker — both in terms of attention and the number of Tesla shares he owns. After Musk sold even more Tesla shares today, he reportedly owns a mere 13.4-percent stake in the company he pretends to have founded. And it’s no secret that he’s considering leaving the role of Tesla CEO entirely.
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
While the Toyota Highlander is a competent three-row crossover, it lacks the third-row space to match the wildly popular Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade. The Sequoia solves this problem to an extent, but it's a significantly pricier body-on-frame SUV. Enter the upcoming Toyota Grand Highlander. Expected to have unibody construction like the standard Highlander, it will have a lot more space to better compete with the abovementioned rivals. It will have an efficient hybrid powertrain, too, so the Grand Highlander should be the perfect Toyota for the school run or long road trips with the family, leaving the more rugged 4Runner and Sequoia to tackle the rough stuff. Here's everything we expect from the Grand Highlander.
Jalopnik
The Local Motors Rally Fighter Had a Honda Door Key, A Ford Ignition Key, And a Corvette V8
Remember the Local Motors Rally Fighter? With its crowdsourced design that combined a sports car with an off-roader and a classification as a kit car that made it 50-state legal, it was the kind of thing few people would actually want to own but pretty much anyone could appreciate. If you drove one, you were guaranteed to get attention everywhere you went.
Jalopnik
Crossovers Struggle to Protect Passengers in First U.S. Rear Seat Crash Test
The IIHS conducted the first rear passenger crash test in the U.S. Gif: Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. We’re used to seeing crash test ratings that rank the safety of a vehicle and give you a clue as to how your car could behave if you’re ever stuck in a car crash. But, did you know that for the past 27 years, crash tests in the U.S. have exclusively looked at front seat safety? The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) put this right by conducting its first rear seat safety tests on 15 crossovers, and the results don’t look good.
Jalopnik
GM Recalls 740,000 Vehicles for DRLs That Don't Turn Off
It’s a big week for big recalls, apparently. After Ram was forced to call back 1.4 million pickup trucks for defective tailgates that could fly open while driving, General Motors has swooped in with a recall of its own, issuing a recall for more than 740,000 Cadillac, Buick, Chevy and GMC models with potentially faulty running lights that don’t shut off.
Jalopnik
Why the 2023 Toyota Prius Looks So Good
When the 2023 Toyota Prius was first unveiled, pretty much the entire universe was taken aback by its all-new, and honestly striking, styling. The whole design really works well to create a cohesive, futuristic look for a car that has never really been known as a style icon. Toyota says this departure from the Prius’s past is the company’s way of making the hybrid more appealing to younger buyers. I sat down with Satoki Oya, chief engineer on the new fifth-generation Prius, to learn more.
Which 2023 Honda SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage?
Honda makes very efficient and practical SUVs. But which one gets the best gas mileage? The post Which 2023 Honda SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jalopnik
At $20,000, Could This 1961 International Scout 80 Prove to Be a Simple Pleasure?
The seller of today’s Nice Price or No Dice Scout has completed its restoration and wants it gone to make way for the next Scout project. Let’s see if its price is just as restorative. Attrition can be a great equalizer, turning what was once common and mundane...
Jalopnik
Check Out the Adorable New Trucks Toyota Is Building for Thailand
Toyota has revealed its first fully-electric pickup truck alongside a mysterious and adorable new truck due for release in Thailand one year from now, if not more. The Hilux Revo BEV Concept is a new EV based on the popular Hilux pickup, while the enigmatic IMV 0 is unlike any truck currently produced by the Japanese carmaker. But given it’s “0" designation and similarity to the Toyota Compact Cruiser EV, it’s possible the IMV 0 could be powered by a number of eco-friendly powertrains, maybe even an FCEV or hydrogen-combustion setup.
Jalopnik
Every Car, Truck, SUV and Crossover Jalopnik Reviewed in 2022, Part One
One of the perks of being in this business is being able to borrow and drive all kinds of cars. From lowly compact cars to six-figure marvels of engineering, it’s fantastic. We drove some great cars this year. Here’s the first part of a list of every car we drove and reviewed this year.
Volkwagen's ID. Buzz: An Electric Reintroduction to the Microbus
The Volkswagen Bus is an icon. If you were born in the 60s or 70s, chances are good that you have fond memories of road-tripping in one of these boxy beauties. Now, Volkswagen is paying tribute to the original microbus with the all-new ID. Buzz. This modern take on a classic vehicle is sure to be a hit with early adopters and technophiles alike. Here’s everything you need to know about the Volkswagen ID Buzz.
Jalopnik
You Can Finally Play Cyberpunk in Your Tesla, Two Years After it was Promised
Nearly two years ago, Tesla teased the possibility of playing console-quality video games on the dashboard touchscreen of the refreshed Model S and Model X, thanks to the addition of a new AMD RDNA 2-based GPU — the same type of silicon powering the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The company said the cars would be capable of playing CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3. Capable in terms of performance, that is. As owners quickly found, there was no way to actually download the game to the car. That’s changed just in time for gift-giving season, as Teslas now support the Steam marketplace in beta, finally putting that GPU to good use.
Jalopnik
The McMurtry Spéirling Electric Hypercar Just Ran a 7.97-Second Quarter-Mile
If you have $2.5 million dollars to spend and want the most track-capable car you can legally drive on the street, you may want to give the McMurtry Spéirling a look. It’s all-electric, makes about 1,000 hp, and has an active downforce system inspired by the Chaparral 2J. Oh, and the styling is absolutely wild.
Jalopnik
Winter Weather Can Zap Almost One Third of Your EV's Range
Cold weather conditions are the bane of every single EV’s existence, anecdotally. Lower temperatures are well known to lower the mile range of EVs, but just by how much has remained a question for prospective EV buyers. Now that more fully-electric cars are old enough to have seen their first winter, the studies are in and they show that some EVs can handle the cold better than others.
Jalopnik
Honda Performance Lists its 2022 Acura ARX-05 DPi Race Car on Bring a Trailer
Honda Performance Development has listed one of its Acura ARX-05 race cars on Bring a Trailer. A new generation of sports prototypes for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship means there’s a fleet of racing cars now deemed obsolete by the new regulations. Obsolete race cars often ended up being scrapped, kept by automakers as promotional and museum pieces, or sold off to private owners.
Jalopnik
How Large Trucks and SUVs Are Dragging Down America's Fuel Economy
Trucks and large SUVs are offsetting fuel economy gains from more efficient models in the U.S. as sedan and wagon sale have plummeted. While EVs are slowly gaining traction, and even though carmakers have increased the efficiency of new models, nationwide average fuel efficiency is being dragged down by pickups, and has stagnated at 25.4 miles per gallon in 2021 — the same as 2020, according to a report from the EPA.
Comments / 0