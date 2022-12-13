Read full article on original website
Meet Mariah Carey’s Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka: See His Net Worth, Job and How They Met
All she wants for Christmas is him! Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka have been in a low-key relationship since 2016, and there’s a lot to learn about her supportive beau. What Is Bryan Tanaka’s Net Worth...
How Mariah Carey Celebrates Christmas With Her Twins Moroccan and Monroe
Watch: Mariah Carey's FAVORITE Thing About the Holidays. All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is to spend it with family. The singer recently revealed how she and her twins Moroccan and Monroe—whom you may have spotted sweetly stealing the spotlight during her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance—celebrate the holiday.
Mariah Carey's Twins Moroccan and Monroe Steal the Show at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
As Mariah Carey performed her hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" at the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City Nov. 24, her and ex-husband Nick Cannon's twins, Moroccan and Monroe, stole the show with adorable onstage cameos. Appearing on either side of their mother, the...
Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies
Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
hotnewhiphop.com
Mariah Carey Wants Nick Cannon To Spend More Time With Their Two Kids
The ex-couple are reportedly struggling to balance co-parenting duties. It looks like Nick Cannon hasn’t been around enough for his firstborn children and Mariah Carey is calling him out for it. The former power couple were together for only three years when they welcomed their fraternal twins to the world.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Madonna Shares Rare Family Photo With All 6 Kids on Thanksgiving: ‘What I’m Thankful For’
Mama mode! Madonna spent Thanksgiving in the company of her six children. “What I’m thankful for…………. 💛,” the “Material Girl” songstress, 64, captioned a Friday, November 25, Instagram carousel of holiday photos. In one snap, Madonna posed for a rare family portrait with all her children. Madonna wore a black dress, matching heels and fingerless gloves […]
Tish Cyrus Dating ‘Prison Break’ Star Dominic Purcell Amidst Ex Billy Ray’s Engagement
Tish Cyrus went public with her new man on Nov. 27, more than seven months after filing for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus. On her Instagram story, Tish, 55, shared a photo of her in the embrace of another – who she tagged as Dominic Purcell. “Thanks for the cute photo, [Vijat M],” Miley Cyrus’s mother wrote. In the subsequent IG Story, Tish shared a quote – “In God’s perfect timing, everything will turn out right!” – while adding, “Sometimes that’s hard to believe but it is so TRUE.”
Watch Mariah Carey Avoid A 'Dress Malfunction' By Breaking Into Song
“It was very, very close to being a full-on scandal, but we made it work," the pop diva joked after averting an onstage wardrobe crisis.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Bare Baby Bump as She Snaps Bathroom Selfie in Bralette
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting another baby together Chrissy Teigen is getting closer to meeting her baby on the way. The Cravings cookbook author, 37, shared a new shot of her baby bump on her Instagram Story Monday, showing her bare stomach as she wore an unbuttoned denim shirt and a bralette. As she snapped the bathroom selfie, Teigen put one hand on her bump as she stood in front of a sink in a casual outfit and black face mask. Last week, Teigen and husband John Legend, who...
Popculture
'Today': Savannah Guthrie Reveals Illness, Missing Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center
Savannah Guthrie is at home sick and will not be co-hosting the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting as previously planned. NBC is broadcasting the lighting of the iconic tree on Wednesday, Nov. 30, but its roster of talent has been sadly diminished this year. Guthrie announced on Instagram that she would not be able to attend.
Alicia Keys Reacts to Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Singing "Girl on Fire"
Watch: Will There be Another Alicia Keys & Jay-Z Collab? She Says…. Alicia Keys is "Fallin'" for Gabrielle Union's little karaoke queen. After Union's 4-year-old daughter Kaavia James Union Wade recently covered the Grammy winner's hit 2012 anthem "Girl on Fire" in an adorable Instagram video, the singer revealed what it means to her to have a new generation finding inspiration in her music.
Elite Daily
Kim Kardashian's Christmas Tree For 2022 Is Such A Luxe Aesthetic
Getting into the holiday spirit is easier to do after you’ve put up your Christmas tree. For many families, the tree is the centerpiece to their holiday decor, so it’s a good idea to get it set up first thing in December. Considering Kim Kardashian’s 2022 Christmas tree was in full display on her Insta story, The Kardashians star would agree that now is the time to deck your halls with boughs of holly — or at least, white Christmas trees.
TODAY.com
Sarah Jessica Parker's 3 kids are all grown up on night out with their parents
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's children seem to share a passion for Broadway with their talented parents, who are both Broadway veterans. The family enjoyed a night out together over the weekend and went to see “Some Like It Hot” for its Broadway premiere. Lucky for fans...
‘Cosby Show’ star Keshia Knight Pulliam pregnant with baby No. 2
Ooh, baby, baby — Keshia Knight Pulliam is having a baby! The “Cosby Show” star announced Thursday that she and husband Brad James are expecting their first bundle of joy together early next year. “Baby James coming 2023!! 🥰❤️🥰,” the actress, 43, captioned a sweet Instagram boomerang cheekily set to the tune of Salt-N-Pepa’s 1986 smash hit “Push It!” The snippet shows a very pregnant Pulliam — who is already mom to daughter Ella, 5 — posing for a photo with James, 41, while popping her foot out and putting her hand on her hip. Decked out in a figure-hugging, floor-length knit dress featuring red...
‘Leave Her Alone.’ Dionne Warwick Slams Producers Behind Whitney Houston Biopic
Ten years after the passing of the great and legendary singer Whitney Houston, a biopic is set to be released honoring the icon’s life, but not everyone is happy about it premiering on the big screen. Dionne Warwick, the aunt and mentor to the Waiting to Exhale star said...
musictimes.com
Adele Las Vegas: Singer Freaks Out Over Shania Twain’s Attendance but There’s a Catch
Adele is performing in her highly-anticipated residency shows in Las Vegas and there have been thousands of fans in attendance. However, there was a very important person in the crowd that she didn't notice until after the show; who could this be?. According to Billboard, country legend Shania Twain attended...
Will Smith Is Joined By Jada Pinkett & All 3 Kids For 1st Red Carpet Since Oscars Slap: Photos
Will Smith appeared on a red carpet for the first time since he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Academy Awards back in March. Will, 54, stepped out on Wednesday night, Nov. 30, for the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Emancipation. The actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and his three children, Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22, walked the red carpet with Will and posed with him for family photos.
Jennifer Lopez 'Deeply Saddened' By Death of 'World of Dance' Costar Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
"Twitch was such a light and a beautiful soul," Jennifer Lopez wrote on Instagram Jennifer Lopez is paying tribute to her World of Dance costar Stephen "tWitch" Boss after his tragic death at age 40. The Marry Me star, 53, shared a series of photos with Boss and her fellow judges Derek Hough and Ne-Yo to Instagram, writing that she was keeping the star and his family, including wife Allison Holker Boss, in her thoughts. "Twitch was such a light and a beautiful soul…💔 Shocked and deeply saddened," she wrote. "My heart breaks...
Inside Mariah Carey’s Christmas Plans With Twins and Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka
No one loves Christmas like Mariah Carey and she does it big every year alongside her twins and her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka.
