ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
New York Post

‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month.  He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees.  “The total deal was just under $15...
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
Daily Mail

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
STANFORD, CA
cryptopotato.com

Just Like Bitcoin, Binance US Drops All Ethereum-USD Trading Fees

Users can now freely trade ETH for US dollars or any of the three top stablecoins. Binance US – the American branch of the world’s largest crypto exchange – has eliminated all Ether (ETH) spot trading fees just six months after doing the same for Bitcoin (BTC) pairs on the platform.
crowdfundinsider.com

Coinbase Predicts 50% Plunge in Revenue in 2022

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the only publicly traded crypto exchange, is not having a very good year. In fact, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently commented in an interview that revenue in fiscal year 2022 is expected to be half of what the exchange delivered in 2021. The crypto ice age has claimed...
msn.com

Customers Of Crypto Billionaires Winklevoss’ Gemini Plead For Lost Funds

The Winklevoss twins promised “real return” for Gemini users who signed onto their lending program. Now customers are owed $900 million as the contagion that began with the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto exchange spreads further. Earlier this year, YouTuber Oscar Ramos discovered a deal that...
cryptopotato.com

CZ Binance Spats With SBF, Crypto Markets Go Back and Forth, More Proof of Reserves: This Week’s Recap

SBF and CZ go head to head, CryptoCom publishes its proof-of-reserves, while the cryptocurrency market ends up where it was last week. With certain slight exceptions, the cryptocurrency market is found more or less where it was during the same time last week. The total capitalization sits at around $890 billion, according to data from CoinGecko and Bitcoin’s dominance is at 37%.
decrypt.co

Coinbase Announces Zero-Fee USDT to USDC Stablecoin Conversion

In what may signal the beginning of a new phase in the battle for stablecoin dominance, Coinbase, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is now encouraging its users to swap from Tether's USDT to Circle's USDC with zero-fee trades. "The events of the past few weeks have...
Observer

Nine Associated with Crypto Companies IcomTech and Forcount Charged With Promoting Ponzi Schemes

Nine individuals were charged by the U.S. Justice Department for operating two seperate cryptocurrency ponzi schemes. IcomTech and Forcount were promoted as crypto mining and trading companies, and customers were promised they’d see daily returns and double their investments within six months. In reality, neither company was engaging in mining or trading, according to the Justice Department. The founders and promoters of the schemes instead allegedly used investor funds to pay other victims and promote the companies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy