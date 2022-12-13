ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow Hill, NC

Missing teen located in Tennessee, Snow Hill man arrested

By The Standard
A Snow Hill man is charged in the abduction of two Pitt County teens including a 17-year-old located with him in Tennessee last week.

James Robert “Robbie” Holloman, 55, was arrested by police in Pigeon Forge about 9 a.m. on Dec. 7 after they ran a check on his license plate and determined he was wanted for the abduction of Hailey Rypkema, 17, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The officers found Rypkema safe in the vehicle, the agency reported. Holloman was charged with two counts each of felony abduction of children and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The second set of charges is connected to a Nov. 28 incident involving a 14-year-old, the sheriff’s office reported. The girl returned home Nov. 29 but provided no information about her disappearance.

Deputies later determined that she had been with Holloman and Rypkema, who was reported missing on Dec. 3. Deputies on Dec. 6 were able to obtain arrest warrants for Holloman and enter information about him and his vehicle into a national criminal database monitored by all law enforcement.

Police in Pigeon Forge reunited Rypkema with her family and detained Holloman on charges related to multiple crimes in their jurisdiction, the sheriff’s office reported. Pitt County is awaiting his extradition here.

The case remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office reported, and additional charges are likely.

The sheriff’s office said Holloman has a criminal history. Records from the state’s Department of Public Safety show convictions include assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, breaking and entering, larceny and forgery in Pitt, Anson and Edgecombe counties. In 1988 Holloman was convicted of a prison escape in Richmond County.

A post from Angel Rypkema, Hailey’s mother, said the teen left home with her pet pit bull and that Holloman frequented the Maury, Greenville and Fountain areas. Angel Rypkema is a former officer at the Pitt County Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s office at 902-2800 or Pitt-Greenville CrimeStoppers at 758-7777.

