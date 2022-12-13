ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles Couple Reaction To Winning 2022 St. Jude Dream House

Carl Krielow and his wife are the proud winners of the 2022 St. Jude Dream House in Lake Charles. Krielow told KPLC he was and still is in disbelief that they won the amazing new home. The Dream Home is a dream come true for the couple from Roanoke, LA. The Krielows didn't make out too bad. They had bought Dream Home raffle tickets in the past but splurged this year and purchased two $100 tickets.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Winners Of The 2022 Lake Charles St. Jude Dream House Raffle!

Today the Lake Charles 2022 St. Jude Dream House was given away live on KPLC-TV! This $600,000 (estimated value) home is truly a dream that was built in the new Terre Sainte subdivision at 2015 St. Joeseph Avenue. It's a gorgeous 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, with 3,400 Sq. Ft. living with an amazing covered outdoor kitchen and courtyard with a fireplace, plus a gas fire pit. The 2022 St. Jude Dream House giveaway is an exciting event, even more so for the person who won it.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Five Tips That Can Make Your Home Safer This Holiday Season In Lake Charles, Louisiana

Christmas should be a time of joy and love, but we all know that some people view it as a great time to steal from others. Having your neighbors look for packages or suspicious activity around your house will help you get some peace of mind this Christmas season. But that's not the only thing you need to do to make sure your home is safe from those who are looking to take what you have.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday

Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Renters Assistance Available For Calcasieu Parish Residents

Help is on the way for residents living in Calcasieu Parish who need assistance with housing and rent. Starting December 15 through June 2023, residents can apply for the Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Calcasieu Parish Jury officials announced the online link to apply for this program will go live Thursday at 8 a.m.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Magic 1470AM

Things To Do This Weekend In Lake Charles & SWLA Dec 2-4

We can't believe that we are saying this but it's the first weekend of December y'all. Can you believe that? Where has this year gone?. We just enjoyed the Thanksgiving holiday and had a little extra time off but now we are all back to work and also getting ready for Christmas. Are you already tired of work or Christmas shopping already?
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles World AIDS Day Commemoration Event

World AIDS Day takes place on December 1 and the Comprehensive Care Clinic of Southwest Louisiana at 425 Kingsley Street in Lake Charles, is hosting a commemoration. This event is free and open to everyone in the community concerned about their health. Healthcare professionals and guest speakers will be on...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles, LA
