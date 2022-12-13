Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other ResultsUnder The Radar NWLASulphur, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Who Has The Best Breakfast In Lake Charles, Louisiana?
I don't know about you, but I can eat breakfast or brunch day and night. I love breakfast food! If I have something for breakfast, I can go all day until it's time to eat dinner. If I miss breakfast, my whole day seems out of wack. I think I'm the only one.
Jason Ashley & Doc Wilder Headline Big Benefit For Eric Labit This Saturday, Dec. 17 In Lake Charles
Southwest Louisiana folks always come together for a great cause and this Saturday is it will be no different. Family and Friends of Eric Labit are putting on a benefit concert, silent auctions, and food this Saturday, December 17th, 2022 at the Frosty Factory in Lake Charles starting at 1:00 pm.
SW Louisiana Baker Needs Your Vote To Advance In Global Baking Contest
Terri Fontenot is a Moss Bluff native competing for the title of the World's Greatest Baker in 2022, and she needs your help to move on to the next round. Terri teaches baking classes to families and kids, plus she regularly posts amazing pictures of her bakes on Facebook and Instagram.
Looking For A Full-Time Career? The City Of Lake Charles Is Hiring
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
Monster Truck Nitro Tour Coming To Burton Coliseum In Lake Charles In 2023
Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana get ready as one of your favorite events of the year are back! In January, the Monster Truck Nitro Tour will stop here in Lake Charles for two big shows. According to their website, here are some of the monster trucks that are scheduled to...
SW Louisiana Baker In Quarterfinals Of Global Baking Competition
Terri Fontenot is a Moss Bluff native competing for the title of the World's Greatest Baker in 2022, and she needs your help to move on to the next round. Terri teaches baking classes to families and kids, plus she regularly posts amazing pictures of her bakes on Facebook and Instagram.
Lake Charles Imperial Calcasieu Museum ‘Holiday Art Under the Oak’
Don't miss the return of Art Under the Oak presented by the Imperial Calcasieu Museum (204 W. Sallier St.) The open-air holiday market is set to take place Sunday, December 11, from Noon to 3 pm. Save the date!. Just in time for Christmas, do all your holiday shopping under...
Lake Charles Couple Reaction To Winning 2022 St. Jude Dream House
Carl Krielow and his wife are the proud winners of the 2022 St. Jude Dream House in Lake Charles. Krielow told KPLC he was and still is in disbelief that they won the amazing new home. The Dream Home is a dream come true for the couple from Roanoke, LA. The Krielows didn't make out too bad. They had bought Dream Home raffle tickets in the past but splurged this year and purchased two $100 tickets.
WATCH: Terrified Driver Has Panic Attack Crossing I-10 Bridge In Lake Charles
I am not ashamed to say that I am not a fan of driving or being a passenger over bridges. I don't avoid them, but I don't really like bridges either. For others, crossing over bridges can be a terrifying experience. Some people have panic attacks and anxiety and can even become hysterical whenever they are in a situation where they have to drive over bridges.
Winners Of The 2022 Lake Charles St. Jude Dream House Raffle!
Today the Lake Charles 2022 St. Jude Dream House was given away live on KPLC-TV! This $600,000 (estimated value) home is truly a dream that was built in the new Terre Sainte subdivision at 2015 St. Joeseph Avenue. It's a gorgeous 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, with 3,400 Sq. Ft. living with an amazing covered outdoor kitchen and courtyard with a fireplace, plus a gas fire pit. The 2022 St. Jude Dream House giveaway is an exciting event, even more so for the person who won it.
A Huge Celebrity Will Be In Lake Charles, Louisiana In A Few Months
The Horseshoe Casino Lake Charles, owned by Caesars, will have a huge TV celebrity's restaurant in their facility later next year, and he'll attend the grand opening of his steakhouse. Not only is the Horseshoe a casino, but five amazing restaurants will be gracing the facility when construction is completed....
Five Tips That Can Make Your Home Safer This Holiday Season In Lake Charles, Louisiana
Christmas should be a time of joy and love, but we all know that some people view it as a great time to steal from others. Having your neighbors look for packages or suspicious activity around your house will help you get some peace of mind this Christmas season. But that's not the only thing you need to do to make sure your home is safe from those who are looking to take what you have.
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
Louisiana Town Enforces No Pit Bull Ordinance – Dog Owners React
A Louisiana town in Beauregard Parish has more than a dozen owners of the pit bull breed of dog gnashing their own teet this morning. The principles behind the ordinance in Merryville say the ordinance is nothing new. However, their decision to enforce the ordinance has taken some of the breed's owners by surprise.
Renters Assistance Available For Calcasieu Parish Residents
Help is on the way for residents living in Calcasieu Parish who need assistance with housing and rent. Starting December 15 through June 2023, residents can apply for the Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Calcasieu Parish Jury officials announced the online link to apply for this program will go live Thursday at 8 a.m.
Things To Do This Weekend In Lake Charles & SWLA Dec 2-4
We can't believe that we are saying this but it's the first weekend of December y'all. Can you believe that? Where has this year gone?. We just enjoyed the Thanksgiving holiday and had a little extra time off but now we are all back to work and also getting ready for Christmas. Are you already tired of work or Christmas shopping already?
Three Blockbuster Movies Showing At Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters This Weekend
If you're looking for something to do this weekend we got some new movies you should check out, including three blockbuster films, at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater.
Basketball: The Pokes Face The Ragin’ Cajuns Tonight In Lake Charles, Louisiana
McNeese and long-time rival Louisiana-Lafayette will renew its storied rivalry tonight when the Cowboys host the Ragin' Cajuns at the Legacy Center. The game has been designated "Turn Back the Clock" as tickets will be on sale for just $5. McNeese enters the game 3-7 overall and is coming off...
Entertainment Lineup For Christmas Under The Oaks In Sulphur Dec. 2nd-3rd
The annual Holiday House at Christmas Under the Oaks in Sulphur, Louisiana is coming up this Friday, December 2nd, and Saturday, December 3rd, 2022. This two-day event is full of great events, live music, and carnival rides, and has a 100% chance of snow!. This is the 20th year for...
Lake Charles World AIDS Day Commemoration Event
World AIDS Day takes place on December 1 and the Comprehensive Care Clinic of Southwest Louisiana at 425 Kingsley Street in Lake Charles, is hosting a commemoration. This event is free and open to everyone in the community concerned about their health. Healthcare professionals and guest speakers will be on...
