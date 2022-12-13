After a wet start to the week on Monday, drier conditions are expected to last as some clouds make their way through as well. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Lingering rain and mountain snow showers will be present across the higher terrain areas north and east of Phoenix through this afternoon, before conditions clear out by tonight. With the clearing expected, overnight temperatures will drop to freezing to sub-freezing levels across many of the lower deserts communities, outside of the main urban corridors, the next couple of nights. Below normal temperatures along with mainly dry conditions are likely to persist into early next week.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO