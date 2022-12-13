Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Friday is the last day to apply for emergency rental assistance in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Phoenix Emergency Rental Assistance Program has kept a roof over many heads and the heat on, which is especially important amid the bitter cold temperatures the Valley is experiencing. But time is running out to apply for the last of it. You must submit your application by Friday, Dec. 16.
fox10phoenix.com
Flooding forces evacuations at Scottsdale condominium: 'Water gushing from the ceiling'
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - More than 80 residents inside a Scottsdale condominium have been evacuated due to flooding throughout the complex, fire crews said Thursday. A sprinkler pipe burst in the attic at the building near 92nd Street and Thunderbird, according to David Folio with Scottsdale Fire. A resident had reported...
SignalsAZ
Peoria’s Bulk Trash Services are Changing
Beginning Feb. 6, 2023, Peoria’s bulk trash service will be available twice a year “by appointment” for Peoria residents with active solid waste accounts. Residents can schedule up to two free bulk trash collections per calendar year. Additional collections may be scheduled for a fee. Visit www.peoriaaz.gov/bulktrash...
AZFamily
Walmart begins drone delivery from 4 stores in Glendale, Peoria
GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Straight of science-fiction, the future is here. Four Walmart stores in the West Valley have officially launched drone deliveries as thousands prepare to make their last-minute holiday purchases. The company announced Thursday morning that two stories in Peoria and Glendale are now utilizing drones as...
kyma.com
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Phoenix
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Phoenix. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.
AZFamily
First Alert morning for cold temperatures in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s another First Alert morning for Arizona as temperatures are plummeting this morning. In the high country, several spots have dropped below zero. Other spots are only in the single digits. In the Valley, expect temperatures in the low to mid-30s through at least 8 a.m....
AZFamily
Section of Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale reopens following deadly crash
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash shut down a busy stretch of Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale early Tuesday morning. Initial reports of the crash, near Shea & Via Linda, came in around 7:45 a.m. Scottsdale police confirmed on Twitter that at least one person died, but information on the crash is limited. Arizona’s Family news chopper spotted an SUV that had rolled over into the dirt. There is no immediate word of any additional injuries.
Plans reveal future of Tempe's closed Big Surf property
TEMPE, Ariz. — The closure of Tempe's Big Surf during the pandemic was the end of an era for Valley locals who grew up visiting the popular water park each summer. But now plans submitted to the City of Tempe reveal what developers possibly plan to do with the property located near McClintock and Weber drives.
East Valley Tribune
New Valley housing data may cheer home sellers
A big silver lining for Valley home sellers could be emerging in the dark cloud hanging over the Valley housing market. The Cromford Report, the Valley’s leading analyst of the local housing market, reported on two trends that may ultimately spell encouraging news for sellers – and dismal news for buyers.
It was really cold this morning in the Valley. Here's why
ARIZONA, USA — The Grand Canyon State will feel the coldest temperatures of the season on Wednesday and Thursday mornings, with freeze and hard freeze alerts in effect for both mornings. The Valley most likely won’t even make it to 60 degrees in the afternoon hours through the weekend!...
AZFamily
Freeze Watch issued for Saturday then a warming trend in sight
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The jet stream continues to pump unseasonably cold air into Arizona from the northwest. However, that jet is loosening its grip on Arizona just a bit and because of that, temperatures are going to trend upward, if ever so slightly. We do have a First Alert...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Plans to turn former Big Surf site into industrial park move forward
Nearly 700,000 square feet of new industrial buildings are a step closer to being built in the East Valley at the former home of wave pools, beach volleyball and ice skating. According to plans submitted to the city of Tempe, California-based Overton Moore Properties looks to build 689,109 square feet across three speculation warehouses at 1480 N. McClintock Drive — the site of the former Big Surf Wave Park and the Inland Oceans Ice Arena.
AZFamily
2 men shot in central Phoenix; no arrests made
Many health insurance companies that operate under Medicare and Medicaid have lost several in-network providers for medical devices, causing the device delays. Sister mourning brother killed while working at Phoenix Jack in the Box. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Jorge and his girlfriend were working at the restaurant when he...
AZFamily
One person hospitalized after being hit by a city bus in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is in the hospital after they were hit by a city bus in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near Interstate 17 and Bell Road. Police say the person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other people were hurt. The bus driver stayed on the scene to speak to police, investigators said. It’s unknown if the victim was in a crosswalk when they were hit.
AZFamily
Police: Truck driver flees rollover crash that killed a woman in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after a brutal car crash in central Phoenix late Wednesday night. Phoenix police were called out to the area of 7th Avenue and Grant Street just after 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a woman, identified as 32-year-old Katherine Lee Adkins, who was seriously hurt. Adkins was rushed to the hospital where she later died.
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much drier conditions expected for the week along with light cloud cover
After a wet start to the week on Monday, drier conditions are expected to last as some clouds make their way through as well. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Lingering rain and mountain snow showers will be present across the higher terrain areas north and east of Phoenix through this afternoon, before conditions clear out by tonight. With the clearing expected, overnight temperatures will drop to freezing to sub-freezing levels across many of the lower deserts communities, outside of the main urban corridors, the next couple of nights. Below normal temperatures along with mainly dry conditions are likely to persist into early next week.
AZFamily
2 restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors for having roaches in kitchens
Ex-mentor of 'Zombie Hunter' haunted by canal murders 30 years later. Jerald Schrock described Bryan Patrick Miller as socially stunted, saying he needed to be taught about basic hygiene and the importance of working to pay bills. Box of frozen chicken on the floor among violations uncovered at Phoenix area...
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"
If you haven't heard of "shallow water lifeguards," now you have. It's a new, specialized lifeguarding position under the City of Phoenix. The requirement? To guard people swimming in four feet of water and under.
AZFamily
Crawling cockroaches, moldy pesto found in these Arizona restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Casa Grande patients wait months for prescribed assistive devices
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — When doctors prescribe drugs, patients expect to get them in a timely manner, maybe the same day or the next. It’s supposed to be a similar process for medical devices. But for many who rely on that equipment, it’s taking much longer, especially for those that live outside the Valley metro. Advocates fear those device delays could get worse.
