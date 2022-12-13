ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whales, chicken and rap: These were the top Sacramento Google searches in 2022

As 2022 comes to a close and you think of next year’s possibilities, let’s take a look at what mattered to both you and those around you the most this year.

Google’s Local Year in Search 2022 ranks the Sacramento area’s top trending searches throughout the year including recipes, music genres and “near me” searches.

One thing is certain: Sacramentans have a fascination with bowhead whales more than anyone else in the U.S.

“The Sacramento, CA area, Google wrote on its website “was the only place in the country that had bowhead whale as its top trending animal.”

Bowhead whales weigh up to 200,000 pounds and stretch up to 62 feet long. The almost exclusive dark-bodied Arctic species can break through up to eight-inch thick sea ice with the help of their large hefty skulls and stocky build.

Here’s what else earned a spot as Sacramento’s top searches of the year, according to Google’s Local Year in Search 2022 .

Top 2022 Google searches in Sacramento

The Sacramento area was only one of three places in the U.S. that searched “ country concerts near me ” the most. The other country-loving towns include Lincoln, Nebraska, and Tallahassee, Florida.

Here’s this year’s other top trending “near me” searches in the Sacramento area, according to Google’s Local Year in Search 2022 :

  1. Country concerts
  2. Orthodontist
  3. Gas prices
  4. Cheapest gas
  5. Festivals
  6. Estate sales
  7. Plasma donation
  8. Pilates
  9. At home COVID test
  10. Concerts

Sacramento’s top searched recipe

There’s no way you can guess Sacramento’s top trending recipe of the year, then again you searched for it.

Marry me chicken ” is a quick and easy one-pan meal that “marry” or combine several ingredients, hence the name. The recipe usually calls for sliced chicken breast, herbs, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, cheese and cream.

Sacramento’s top searched music genre

Rap was searched this year in the Sacramento area more than any other music genre.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

