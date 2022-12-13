Read full article on original website
Related
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
freightwaves.com
Full speed ahead: Bringing autonomous trucks to the road
The growing severity of the driver shortage, combined with a shrinking number of predictable and set routes and increasing customer demands, is putting the spotlight once again on autonomous trucks. While the technology continues to evolve and show promise, it can sometimes be difficult to separate hype from reality and overpromises from viable ROI.
6 Uber and Lyft drivers share their wildest holiday work tales, from drunk passengers to extreme tips
"When that money hit my account, all I could do was cry. I thanked them and told them how bad things had gotten for us."
freightwaves.com
Uber Eats, Cartken bring robot delivery to Miami
Is the U.S. finally ready for the next phase of last-mile delivery?. According to a new survey from software firm Circuit, 9 in 10 Americans have decided they’re ready to trust autonomous delivery robots, a far cry from 2018, when just 57% of Americans even knew they existed. Per...
Uber and Motional Bring Robotaxi Service to Las Vegas
Uber's Las Vegas network will be the first to offer Motional autonomous vehicles.
Walmart Acknowledges That It Double Charges Customers
Customers complained Walmart double-charged them in December 2022. The affected individuals paid extra hundreds for one cart of groceries. Walmart acknowledged the allegations and said the issue impacts some stores.
Uber Driver Forced to Kick Woman Out of His Car After Her Boyfriend Canceled Ride Mid-Trip
TikToker @eddieneverready uploads tons of clips on the popular social media platform that shows what it's like being a full-time ride-share driver for services like Uber and Lyft. Since he makes his living off of taxi-ing folks around all day, he has his rig outfitted with a dash cam, which has several benefits for drivers.
Inc.com
American Airlines Has a Free Offer That Passengers Will Like. Most Airlines Do the Opposite
This is a story about American Airlines, Wi-Fi, and the word, "free." Let's start with "free." Imagine you have a new product, and you're trying to decide how to position it for potential customers. You can offer it one of three ways:. "Not free." This is the most straightforward model....
T-Mobile is giving away a ton of free money on Friday
In order to celebrate the holiday season (and possibly win over a few new subscribers), T-Mobile is giving away free money on Friday. On December 16, T-Mobile is handing out up to $225,000 in cash prizes at the Mall of America in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and at Signature Stores in Chicago, Santa Monica, and Times Square in New York City.
Lyft Rider Details Why She Jumped Out of Moving Vehicle After Horrific Experience with Driver
A 17-year-old is home and safe after a terrifying ordeal she experienced while riding in a Lyft vehicle. Eziya Bowden was heading home after a long day at work when she said disturbing comments and actions made her feel the need to hop out of the moving vehicle, sending her to the emergency room.
US trustee, media challenging secrecy in FTX bankruptcy
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Attorneys for the U.S. bankruptcy trustee in Delaware and several major media outlets are challenging an effort by cryptocurrency exchange FTX to withhold names of the company’s customers and creditors from the public. At a brief hearing Friday, the judge presiding over the FTX bankruptcy granted a motion by media outlets to intervene for the purpose of objecting to the sealing of creditor information. A separate objection by the U.S. trustee, the government watchdog that oversees Chapter 11 reorganizations, also was on the agenda for Friday’s hearing but was postponed by Judge John Dorsey until Jan. 11, when he likely will also hear arguments from the media. In a court filing earlier this week, an attorney for Delaware’s acting U.S. trustee noted that “disclosure is a basic premise of bankruptcy law.”
freightwaves.com
Carriers work with drivers to navigate tech learning curve in challenging market
Once known for its reluctance to embrace technology, the logistics industry has homed in on high-tech solutions to boost efficiency and increase profitability. For carriers specifically, the desire to ramp up productivity is top of mind as the market loosens after years of pandemic-fueled volatility. Everyday tasks – including everything...
monitordaily.com
Most U.S. Banks Consider Open Banking a ‘Must Have’
Finastra research revealed views on open banking in the United States have matured over the last year, with 68% of respondents considering it either a ‘must have’ or ‘important’, up from 48% last year.. Of those who have integrated open banking, 100% say there has been a significant impact to their organization.
How stable is Binance, really?
The crypto market jitters about Binance this week were likely overblown—but there are still reasons to be concerned about the health of the world's biggest crypto exchange.
Buses Shouldn’t Be Free
The library is free; parks are free; no one has to pay for police or firefighters to show up at their door. So why not make transit free? This week, Washington, D.C.’s city council asked and answered that question by voting unanimously to eliminate payments for riding the bus. If the decision is enacted, the nation’s capital will be the largest American city to make all rides free rides.
freightwaves.com
1st transcontinental truck delivery happened 110 years ago
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. Over-the-road truck driving can be a challenging career, but today’s modern comforts adapted for trucks make long-haul trips much...
Why booking directly with airlines can be more expensive
Booking directly through airlines involves navigating a maze of fees, add-on offers and confusing seat selection choices.
freightwaves.com
Rwanda launches nationwide drone delivery service with Zipline
What began six years ago as a small pilot program using drones to deliver blood in remote areas of Rwanda has now evolved into a first-of-its-kind nationwide drone delivery network. On Thursday, Bay Area-based drone delivery firm Zipline and the government of Rwanda announced a new partnership that will grant...
bitcoinist.com
No Verification Casinos USA – No ID Withdrawal Casino
The privacy problem becomes even worse for internet gamblers. We are considerably more cautious about personal information and frequently ask why these platforms require such information. Fortunately, several casinos are aware of this. As a result, they have created platforms that are considered no-verification casinos. Top 5 No ID Verification...
Washington Examiner
Tax update: Gig workers face major changes starting in January
Independent contractors will be required to document online income that exceeds $600 in a single transaction starting next year, the IRS said Tuesday. New rules from the IRS that will go into effect in 2023 will require income earned through online portals like Uber, Etsy, DoorDash, and Airbnb that exceed $600 in one transaction to be reported to the government on a 1099 form for tax purposes. Next year's changes mark a stark contrast from previous years, as independent contractors who completed more than 200 transactions through online portals or made more than $20,000 in a year through online platforms were required to report the money on the 1099 tax form.
Comments / 0