Well-known Connecticut-based department store chain, Ames, is returning in Spring 2023, after 21 years out of businessAmarie M.Rocky Hill, CT
The Nutmeg Ballet's "The Nutcracker" Is Back, A Connecticut Holiday TraditionFlorence CarmelaTorrington, CT
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Stiff Fines Will Be Flying Post-Nor’easter in Connecticut
Almost 9 years ago, on December 31, 2013, the State of Connecticut passed a law that obligates the operator of any motor vehicle to remove the accumulated snow and ice off of the roofs of their vehicle before hitting the roads. With tonight and tomorrow's expected nor'easter dumping up to a foot of snow on northwest Connecticut, I hope that the fines will be flying as quickly as the snow tomorrow.
Northwest corner of state braces for first nor'easter of season
NORFOLK, Conn — The season’s first nor’easter could dump a foot of snow in the northwest corner of Connecticut while much of the state gets rain. “For us, this will be the biggest event so far this season. But as far as historical and what citizens here are used to, this is just another run-of-the-mill storm,” said Jon Barbagallo, Norfolk emergency services director. “The crew is anticipating being out from about midnight tonight [Thursday] through Saturday morning, so it’s going to be a long 36 hours or so for them.”
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — While a storm will carry us into the weekend, Saturday and Sunday will be a perfect opportunity to go out and do some fun festive activities!. If you're looking for light shows or other month-long activities to check out, click here. Cirque Du Soleil Corteo is...
Webster couple who never returned home after stopping to ask for directions found in Connecticut
WEBSTER, Mass. — A missing Webster couple who set off a Silver Alert when they failed to return home after stopping to ask for directions on Tuesday was found safe in Connecticut overnight, officials said. Janusz and Stanislawa Melewski were last seen in Shrewsbury around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday...
MAP: Eviction filings by Connecticut town
Most eviction filings in CT are in cities such as Hartford and New Haven. See how many evictions were filed in your town from 2017-2021 here.
'Billy's Law' gives Waterbury family hope for cold case closure
WATERBURY, Conn. — A bill is sitting on President Biden’s desk awaiting signature that has its roots here in Connecticut. It’s tied to a nearly 20-year-old cold case homicide in Waterbury and it aims to help both law enforcement and families find closure. Senate Bill 5230 passed...
Package 'Grinch' out to steal Christmas across Connecticut: Police
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — It’s supposed to be the season of giving, but for many it ends up being the season of stealing. Package thefts are peaking right now and a notorious thief is still on the loose. “So I’m like OK so he just stole our stuff,” exclaimed...
Flying to new heights: Bradley announces non-stop flight to Jamaica
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Is a trip to Jamaica on your horizon? For the first time, Bradley International Airport will offer a non-stop flight from Connecticut to Jamaica. The service will commence with a flight to Montego Bay on December 15. The new destination is well-deserved, as Connecticut is home to one of the […]
Festival of Trees brightens Wallingford nursing home
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — The Festival of Trees at Hartford's Wadsworth Athenaeum wrapped up on Sunday. But a different Festival of Trees is underway inside a nursing home's walls in Wallingford. Masonicare's 33rd Annual Festival of Trees is back in full throttle this year, after a COVID hiatus. Several dozen...
Part of Route 20 closed in West Springfield
An accident has caused the closure of a road in West Springfield Thursday.
Local veterans to be inducted into state Hall of Fame
Three local veterans will be honored for their service by being inducted into the Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame. Craig Jordan of South Windsor, Thaddeus Martin of Suffield, and David Paul McCaffrey of Somers will be inducted during a ceremony on Jan. 19 at the Gov. William A. O’Neill State Armory in Hartford.
New England fish passage projects among 36 slated by feds
(AP) — Fish passage projects in four New England slated are among three dozen slated for funding by the federal government. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has recommended more than $100 million for fish passage projects around the country as part of a federal infrastructure law. Federal officials...
Air show landing again at Westfield-Barnes Airport in 2023
WESTFIELD – After a lengthy absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, a staple in the skies above Westfield will make a big return next year. The Westfield International Air Show is slated for May 13-14, 2023, in conjunction with the 104th Fighter Wing and Barnes Air National Guard Base Open House. On the social media page for the show, updates have been met with enthusiasm and joy from residents as they comment on their plans to attend.
Newtown community prays for Sandy Hook victims 10 years later
NEWTOWN, Conn. — Wednesday marked 10 years since 20 students and six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown were killed in a mass shooting. A prominent Catholic church in the community held a remembrance mass Wednesday to pray for the victims, their families, and the community. Mass at St. Rose of Lima started with each of the 26 victims' names being read along with the ringing of a bell. An angel ornament was hung on a Christmas tree for each victim.
Goose rescued from pond after being stuck for 2 days
ROCKY HILL, Conn. — The Rocky Hill Fire Department rescued a goose from a pond on Thursday afternoon. The fire department was called to an animal in distress after a citizen reported that the goose had been there for the last two days. When the fire department arrived, they...
Rate of paid family leave denials in CT exceeded Massachusetts, Rhode Island
For Jenn Jump, it gave new meaning to the phrase "double jeopardy" after she requested paid time off for cancer treatments and recuperation under a new Connecticut law, having contributed her fair share of taxes to build up the program's trust fund on income from a pair of jobs she held.
Connecticut paves way for gun restriction laws 10 years after Sandy Hook shooting
NEWTOWN, Conn. — Wednesday marks 10 years since 20 students and six educators were shot and killed by a gunman inside Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. Since then, parents, lawmakers, and advocacy groups have dedicated their lives to fighting for stricter gun laws across the country. They said their goal is for no family to experience the loss of a child to a mass shooting again.
Are Connecticut schools committing educational malpractice?
Connecticut schools are not required to teach sex education. That's putting kids at risk, particularly after the isolation of the pandemic.
New London County crews prepare for nor'easter
NEW LONDON, Conn. — For the nor'easter heading into Connecticut, wind and rain will be the main concerns along the shoreline. There's a coastal flood warning for Fairfield County and a wind advisory for southern parts of Middlesex and New London Counties. Public works crews in the city of...
Why are there sirens at Westover Air Reserve Base Thursday?
Hear tornado warnings? Maybe one about a Hazmat incident? It’s nothing to be alarmed about. Westover Air Reserve Base is testing its “giant voice” alarm systems Thursday, Chicopee and Ludlow Police Departments warned residents. The testing lasts from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to the police departments.
