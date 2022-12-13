NORFOLK, Conn — The season’s first nor’easter could dump a foot of snow in the northwest corner of Connecticut while much of the state gets rain. “For us, this will be the biggest event so far this season. But as far as historical and what citizens here are used to, this is just another run-of-the-mill storm,” said Jon Barbagallo, Norfolk emergency services director. “The crew is anticipating being out from about midnight tonight [Thursday] through Saturday morning, so it’s going to be a long 36 hours or so for them.”

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO