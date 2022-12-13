ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Granby, CT

i95 ROCK

Stiff Fines Will Be Flying Post-Nor’easter in Connecticut

Almost 9 years ago, on December 31, 2013, the State of Connecticut passed a law that obligates the operator of any motor vehicle to remove the accumulated snow and ice off of the roofs of their vehicle before hitting the roads. With tonight and tomorrow's expected nor'easter dumping up to a foot of snow on northwest Connecticut, I hope that the fines will be flying as quickly as the snow tomorrow.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Northwest corner of state braces for first nor'easter of season

NORFOLK, Conn — The season’s first nor’easter could dump a foot of snow in the northwest corner of Connecticut while much of the state gets rain. “For us, this will be the biggest event so far this season. But as far as historical and what citizens here are used to, this is just another run-of-the-mill storm,” said Jon Barbagallo, Norfolk emergency services director. “The crew is anticipating being out from about midnight tonight [Thursday] through Saturday morning, so it’s going to be a long 36 hours or so for them.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — While a storm will carry us into the weekend, Saturday and Sunday will be a perfect opportunity to go out and do some fun festive activities!. If you're looking for light shows or other month-long activities to check out, click here. Cirque Du Soleil Corteo is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Festival of Trees brightens Wallingford nursing home

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — The Festival of Trees at Hartford's Wadsworth Athenaeum wrapped up on Sunday. But a different Festival of Trees is underway inside a nursing home's walls in Wallingford. Masonicare's 33rd Annual Festival of Trees is back in full throttle this year, after a COVID hiatus. Several dozen...
WALLINGFORD, CT
Turnto10.com

New England fish passage projects among 36 slated by feds

(AP) — Fish passage projects in four New England slated are among three dozen slated for funding by the federal government. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has recommended more than $100 million for fish passage projects around the country as part of a federal infrastructure law. Federal officials...
MAINE STATE
thereminder.com

Air show landing again at Westfield-Barnes Airport in 2023

WESTFIELD – After a lengthy absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, a staple in the skies above Westfield will make a big return next year. The Westfield International Air Show is slated for May 13-14, 2023, in conjunction with the 104th Fighter Wing and Barnes Air National Guard Base Open House. On the social media page for the show, updates have been met with enthusiasm and joy from residents as they comment on their plans to attend.
WESTFIELD, MA
FOX 61

Newtown community prays for Sandy Hook victims 10 years later

NEWTOWN, Conn. — Wednesday marked 10 years since 20 students and six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown were killed in a mass shooting. A prominent Catholic church in the community held a remembrance mass Wednesday to pray for the victims, their families, and the community. Mass at St. Rose of Lima started with each of the 26 victims' names being read along with the ringing of a bell. An angel ornament was hung on a Christmas tree for each victim.
NEWTOWN, CT
FOX 61

Goose rescued from pond after being stuck for 2 days

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — The Rocky Hill Fire Department rescued a goose from a pond on Thursday afternoon. The fire department was called to an animal in distress after a citizen reported that the goose had been there for the last two days. When the fire department arrived, they...
ROCKY HILL, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut paves way for gun restriction laws 10 years after Sandy Hook shooting

NEWTOWN, Conn. — Wednesday marks 10 years since 20 students and six educators were shot and killed by a gunman inside Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. Since then, parents, lawmakers, and advocacy groups have dedicated their lives to fighting for stricter gun laws across the country. They said their goal is for no family to experience the loss of a child to a mass shooting again.
NEWTOWN, CT
FOX 61

New London County crews prepare for nor'easter

NEW LONDON, Conn. — For the nor'easter heading into Connecticut, wind and rain will be the main concerns along the shoreline. There's a coastal flood warning for Fairfield County and a wind advisory for southern parts of Middlesex and New London Counties. Public works crews in the city of...
NEW LONDON COUNTY, CT
MassLive.com

Why are there sirens at Westover Air Reserve Base Thursday?

Hear tornado warnings? Maybe one about a Hazmat incident? It’s nothing to be alarmed about. Westover Air Reserve Base is testing its “giant voice” alarm systems Thursday, Chicopee and Ludlow Police Departments warned residents. The testing lasts from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to the police departments.
CHICOPEE, MA
