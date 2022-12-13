Read full article on original website
Oil execs rip Biden admin's 'completely inaccurate,' 'flat-out lie' about US energy production
United Refining CEO John Catsimatidis and American Energy Alliance President Tom Pyle call out Biden policies that limit U.S. oil production and supply.
China Calls U.S. Top 'Nuclear Threat' to World in Reply to Pentagon Report
The Chinese Embassy's Liu Pengyu told Newsweek U.S. nuclear moves "gravely undermine global strategic stability and international peace and security."
Oil industry exec rips Biden admin for 'throwing wet blankets' at US energy, 'hurting' pocketbooks
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart calls out the Biden administration's green energy push as "virtue signaling" that is "hurting" American families and their pocketbooks.
Biden admin set to impose another rule on US oil and gas while courting Venezuelan oil
President Biden's Department of the Interior proposed rules to reduce methane leaks on public lands and charge fees for flaring that exceeds those limits.
North Korea warns 'all-out' nuclear weapons response to 'threats' from U.S., allies
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to respond to nuclear threats with nuclear weapons after the hermit kingdom fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that has the potential to reach the U.S. mainland. State media outlet KCNA reported Saturday that Kim attended the launch with his young daughter for...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
China may get top ownership of US lithium mine
A Canadian company is hoping to get approval and federal funding for a new lithium mine in northern Nevada, but former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Republican lawmakers are raising concerns about the mining company’s largest shareholder, a Chinese firm. The mining company is going through with an effort to dilute this Chinese ownership, but concerns remain about China’s potential influence over the critical mineral mine at a time when China is seeking to overtake the U.S. as a dominant global power.
China is preparing for war, not saving the planet
President Joe Biden met with Xi Jinping and focused on climate change, but China has been preparing for war amid a green energy push.
China's planned 'nuclear island' is taking shape with the installation of its first reactor
The construction of Linglong One, a multi-purpose pressurized water reactor with several uses, has started in the Hainan Province in south China, according to a Sunday report by China Central Television (CCTV), reports the Global Times. The China National Nuclear Corporation is building Linglong One based on China's independent research...
South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV
The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Solar power will beat out coal globally in 3 years: International Energy Agency
In just three years' time, the world will get more power from wind and solar sources than from coal, according to the International Energy Agency. The IEA predicts in a report that, over the next five years, the world will increase its renewable power capacity by 75% — an amount equivalent to the entire installed power capacity of China today. By 2027, the biggest source of the world's electricity will be solar power, followed by coal, natural gas and wind, the group said.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Occidental Petroleum CEO pushes back against California plans to fine Big Oil firms: 'They don't understand the industry'
Occidental Petroleum's CEO hit back at California politicians over plans to fine Big Oil firms. "I think too many of the politicians just don't understand the industry," Vicki Hollub said. California lawmakers unveiled plans to charge oil firms for their huge profits on high gas prices. The CEO of Occidental...
CoinDesk
US Lawmakers Want Environmental Agency to Study Crypto Mining's Energy Impact
U.S. Senators Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) introduced a bill Thursday that would, if passed, direct the Environmental Protection Agency to study the energy usage and environmental impact of crypto mining. Cautioning that crypto mining threatened U.S. energy goals and local power grids,...
CNBC
Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
POLITICO
Floating in the wind (power)
The Biden administration tried something new today: auctioning off plots in the Pacific for floating wind farms. Energy developers are bidding on five leases that take up an area larger than the city of Los Angeles. The administration hopes the winning companies will develop enough offshore floating wind to generate 4.5 gigawatts of power, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter Heather Richards. That’s enough electricity for about 1.5 million homes.
Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden agree energy partnership as US pledges to boost UK gas supply
Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden have forged a new partnership aimed at cutting international dependence on Russian exports, as the US pledged to double the amount of gas it supplies to the UK.The prime minister and president agreed to set up a special bilateral group led by top No 10 and White House officials to work together on energy security and affordability.Washington will aim to export at least nine to 10 billion cubic metres of liquified natural gas to Britain’s terminals over the next year – more than double the amount exported in 2021 – as part of the...
MSNBC
Trump reportedly files foolish suit against Pulitzer Prize Board
It was in May when Donald Trump first broached the subject of a possible lawsuit against the Pulitzer Prize board. In October, the former president headlined a rally in Texas and added some specificity to his whining. “Within the next two weeks, we’re suing the Pulitzer organization to have those...
Grist
‘King coal is dead’
It’s Thursday, December 8, and renewables may overtake coal as the world’s biggest source of electricity by 2025. The International Energy Agency just made its “largest ever upward revision” of its predictions for growth in the clean energy sector over the next five years. According to...
China reiterates ‘no first use’ policy in wake of US report
China’s defense ministry reiterated its commitment to a “no first use” nuclear weapons policy on Tuesday, after a Pentagon report last week suggested that Beijing is on pace to nearly quadruple its nuclear arsenal in just over a decade. “It should be emphasized that China firmly pursues a nuclear strategy of self-defense, adheres to the…
