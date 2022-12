Savannah James, 36, rocked such a cute outfit for a date night with her husband LeBron James, 37, on Thursday, December 15. The couple went to dinner at Olivetta in West Hollywood and Savannah’s look included an aqua green jacket that she wore over a black velvet dress that was knee-length. The mom of three also rocked a pair of black heels and long blonde locks. She carried her belongings in a feathered purse.

