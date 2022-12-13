Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richmond, Virginia removes its last public Confederate statueMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Henrico County Public Schools paying substitutes more because of teacher shortageMargaret MinnicksHenrico County, VA
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 monthsWatchful EyeVirginia State
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Virginia this weekKristen WaltersMidlothian, VA
'The Spinners' coming to Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
Children’s museum in Virginia hosts ‘Pride night with Legendary Santa,’ drag queen plays the Snow Queen
The Children's Museum of Richmond "invited LGBTQIA+ families to enjoy visits with Santa" for its "Pride Night with Legendary Santa" featuring a drag "snow queen."
peninsulachronicle.com
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Opening December 15 In Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG-The chain establishment Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will open its latest restaurant on Thursday, December 15 in Williamsburg. The Williamsburg restaurant will be located at 1611 Richmond Rd. The restaurant was built on the property that housed a former Pizza Hut. Want to read the rest of the...
Hundreds of Petersburg seniors dress in best gowns and tuxedos for holiday gala
"So many seniors live in isolation, so this is an opportunity that we provide actually each month, to meet with them and share information about keeping them safe in their homes."
Thousands of families receive free coats and gifts to keep warm this winter
It was a cold Wednesday morning outside of the former Dick's Sporting Goods store at Stony Point Fashion Park, but inside, thousands of families felt the warmth of the holiday season.
NBC12
Richmond SPCA Pet of The Week
"The Big Brunch" is a cooking competition television series hosted by Dan Levy, who is well known for his role in "Schitt's Creek" Sheehy auto stores holding toy drive through Dec. 16. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST. Sheehy Auto Stores throughout the region are collecting new, unwrapped...
Co-hosts of international travel series visit Town of Ashland to film new episode
Marco Biagioli and Erica Melargo, co-hosts of the international travel television series Humans of the World, visited Ashland -- a.k.a. the Center of the Universe -- last weekend to film an episode of the show focusing on the town and the people who live in it.
NBC12
‘People still care’: Angel Tree distribution warming hearts of families in need
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - It’s that time of year again! Thanks to the generosity of so many NBC12 viewers, many families struggling this holiday season were blown away on Wednesday. Through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, thousands of donated gifts are going to children in need. On...
'Call It Divine Intervention:' 'Mrs. Claus' Saves Woman From Fredericksburg Bridge (VIDEO)
Christmas came early for one lucky woman in Virginia who got an assist from a fast-thinking Fredericksburg police lieutenant who did not have time to change from a holiday outfit to her service uniform. Fredericksburg Sheriff's Office Lt. Tabatha Merrell was driving home from her starring role as Mrs. Claus...
Goochland family gets the ‘gift of a lifetime’ from nonprofit organization
Talk about the surprise of a lifetime! One Goochland family is going on an all-expenses-paid vacation, courtesy of a nonprofit organization all about making lasting memories for sick kids.
Family-Run Pie Company Goes National: Selling at QVC, Sam’s Club, and More
Based in Richmond, Virginia, pie-making company Joyebells has taken over shelves nationwide and is sold through West Chester’s QVC, as well as Sam’s Club and Food Lion, reports CBS 6 Richmond. Three years ago, Joye B. Moore started selling a few pies a week to a local restaurant...
Richmond gives toppled Christopher Columbus statue to Italian-American organization
Two years after it was toppled by protesters, Richmond City Council has given away a statue of Christopher Columbus to a local Italian-American organization.
The secret these brothers use to keep their father's business up and running
Joe Heretick started the business in 1945 after returning from his time in the South Pacific as a member of the Navy in World War II.
‘Significant ice storm’ expected in Virginia Wednesday night
It does not make a difference if you have front wheel drive or 4-wheel drive, all the tires will spin and you can lose control in a matter of seconds. It is truly advised not to drive anywhere if an ice storm is in the forecast.
Richmond restaurant tests new 3.5-day work week
The Cocky Rooster has switched to a 3.5-day work week for its full-time employees, owners Brett Diehl and Luke Phillips said.
Richmond fire station on fire
Videos submitted to CBS 6 News showed fire shooting from the roof of Richmond Fire Station 8 on Williamsburg Road in eastern Richmond.
Will it snow on Christmas in Virginia?
If you are dreaming of a White Christmas in Richmond, your best bet is to listen to Bing Crosby. In Richmond, the definition of a white Christmas is having one inch of snow or more on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning at the Richmond International Airport.
Petersburg unveils casino proposal, more than twice the price of failed Richmond effort
Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham and casino operator Cordish Companies have unveiled a $1.4 billion proposal for a casino in the city, which has not yet gotten permission to build one.
WSET
Ahead of I-95 Shutdown anniversary, AAA reminds drivers to be prepared for winter weather
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — As we near the one-year anniversary of Virginia’s I-95 shutdown that left motorists stranded along 50 miles of frozen roadway, and with winter weather predicted for the region, AAA is reminding drivers of the importance of being prepared. It was back on January 2...
Verbal altercation sparks at A.P. Hill memorial site as crews remove pedestal, find remains
Tensions continue to swirl around the removal of Richmond's last Confederate statue, as an argument broke out at the A.P. memorial site on Tuesday morning.
Tensions rise on day 2 of A.P. Hill statue removal, remains recovered
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, bystanders gathered around the site where a statue of confederate general A.P. Hill had previously stood for over 130 years prior to its removal on Monday, Dec. 12. On the second day of the removal process, onlookers watched as crews — along with a descendant of Hill — unearthed Hill's remains.
Comments / 0