Charleston, WV

wchsnetwork.com

Charleston Area Alliance announces holiday window display winners

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The winners of the 2022 Downtown Charleston Holiday Window Display Contest have been announced by the Charleston Area Alliance. Susie Salisbury, vice president of community development, said City National Bank’s downtown branch received the Best in Show award this year selected by a panel of judges.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha BOE discusses fake shooter call

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The president of the Kanawha County Board of Education praised all involved in the response to last week’s school shooting hoax at South Charleston High School. Tracy White said at Thursday evening’s school board meeting that she wanted to publicly thank the City of South...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia counties could spend their share of opioid settlements on jails, not public health

WILLIAMSON — On a Thursday afternoon, Justin Ford smoked a cigarette underneath the overhang of a Williamson Health and Wellness Center clinic, avoiding a steady barrage of raindrops on the sidewalk. Ford, a 34-year-old man from nearby Matewan, was waiting to receive his prescription for suboxone, a medication that reduces his cravings for opioid drugs and protects him from overdosing.
WILLIAMSON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Charleston Christmas Parade tonight

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Christmas Parade is tonight. Organizers have their fingers cross that the rain will move out in time for the 7 p.m. start. You can hear the parade broadcast live on 580 WCHS. Charleston Main Street Executive Ric Cavender expects a large crowd to line...
CHARLESTON, WV
wajr.com

We remember the Silver Bridge collapse 55 years ago today

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. – Today, residents of Point Pleasant and surround communities remember the 55th anniversary of the Silver Bridge Collapse December 15, 1967 at 4:58 p.m. Fifty-five years ago the bridge was loaded with rush hour traffic when a small crack in an eye-bar which held the bridge in suspension failed. The failure sent bridge that connected Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio, into the Ohio River and killed 46 people.
POINT PLEASANT, WV
Williamson Daily News

Restaurant manager welcomes workers to a life-changing job

BARBOURSVILLE — While Amy Hughes trains her restaurant employees to serve with a smile and prepare delicious meals, she also makes sure they are working toward their personal goals. Hughes, 47, of Ashland, has been a Texas Roadhouse partner at the Barboursville location for 10 years, managing roughly 150...
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Huntington, West Virginia City Council approves sewer rate increase

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington City Council chambers were filled with people Monday evening to speak at two different public hearings. The first item discussed was upgrades to the city’s sanitary system. The Huntington Sanitary Board says their current system is nearly 100 years old and they have been receiving multiple fines and water quality […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Christmas 2022 could be the coldest in nearly 40 years

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Those wishing for a white Christmas this year look likely to get their wish but it may come at a price as **sub-zero** temperatures are expected on Christmas Day!. While a cold airmass will settle into our region late this week, a true arctic airmass...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

City mourns death of veteran firefighter

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A 13-year member of the Charleston Fire Department died at home Tuesday evening. The city announced the death of Lt. Seth Petersen. “We are terribly saddened by the loss of Lieutenant Petersen. It is clear from his dedication to the City of Charleston and throughout the region, that Lieutenant Petersen was someone who put others first, and above all else, cared about helping people,” Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said in a statement.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia hospital gets funding to expand addiction healing center

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) – Thomas Health Systems is receiving funding to renovate a building on the St. Francis Hospital campus, allowing the facility to expand its Addiction Healing Center services. According to U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV), the funding for the renovation comes from a Congressionally Directed Spending request the […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
meigsindypress.com

Gallia County Grand Jury Returns Indictments

Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in November 2022 and returned indictments for the following individuals:
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

1 injured after car crashes into Huntington, West Virginia, house

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person sustained minor injuries after crashing into a house in Huntington. The crash happened around 6:31 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in the 1500 block of Hal Greer Boulevard. According to the Huntington Police Department, the driver “had a medical episode” and then went off the road, striking a garage, […]
HUNTINGTON, WV

