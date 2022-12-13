CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A 13-year member of the Charleston Fire Department died at home Tuesday evening. The city announced the death of Lt. Seth Petersen. “We are terribly saddened by the loss of Lieutenant Petersen. It is clear from his dedication to the City of Charleston and throughout the region, that Lieutenant Petersen was someone who put others first, and above all else, cared about helping people,” Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said in a statement.

