wchsnetwork.com
Charleston Area Alliance announces holiday window display winners
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The winners of the 2022 Downtown Charleston Holiday Window Display Contest have been announced by the Charleston Area Alliance. Susie Salisbury, vice president of community development, said City National Bank’s downtown branch received the Best in Show award this year selected by a panel of judges.
55 years later: How the Silver Bridge collapse changed West Virginia
On Dec. 15, 1967, 46 people died in the Silver Bridge collapse in Point Pleasant, but for West Virginia, it became more than just a tragedy.
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha BOE discusses fake shooter call
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The president of the Kanawha County Board of Education praised all involved in the response to last week’s school shooting hoax at South Charleston High School. Tracy White said at Thursday evening’s school board meeting that she wanted to publicly thank the City of South...
Where to see the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in West Virginia
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making several stops throughout southern West Virginia this weekend.
West Virginia counties could spend their share of opioid settlements on jails, not public health
WILLIAMSON — On a Thursday afternoon, Justin Ford smoked a cigarette underneath the overhang of a Williamson Health and Wellness Center clinic, avoiding a steady barrage of raindrops on the sidewalk. Ford, a 34-year-old man from nearby Matewan, was waiting to receive his prescription for suboxone, a medication that reduces his cravings for opioid drugs and protects him from overdosing.
Metro News
wchsnetwork.com
Charleston Christmas Parade tonight
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Christmas Parade is tonight. Organizers have their fingers cross that the rain will move out in time for the 7 p.m. start. You can hear the parade broadcast live on 580 WCHS. Charleston Main Street Executive Ric Cavender expects a large crowd to line...
First brick street in the world was laid in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The first brick street in the world was laid in Charleston, West Virginia. The brick road was laid on Summers Street, but there isn’t much brick left to see nowadays. Before brick roads, most streets were made out of dirt and gravel. In 1870,...
Chances of a White Christmas: West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are just 13 days away from Christmas and the question that is on a lot of people’s minds is “Are we going to see snow?” Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologist say it’s too early to call on snow vs no snow this year, but tis the season to look back at some historical […]
wajr.com
We remember the Silver Bridge collapse 55 years ago today
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. – Today, residents of Point Pleasant and surround communities remember the 55th anniversary of the Silver Bridge Collapse December 15, 1967 at 4:58 p.m. Fifty-five years ago the bridge was loaded with rush hour traffic when a small crack in an eye-bar which held the bridge in suspension failed. The failure sent bridge that connected Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio, into the Ohio River and killed 46 people.
Williamson Daily News
Restaurant manager welcomes workers to a life-changing job
BARBOURSVILLE — While Amy Hughes trains her restaurant employees to serve with a smile and prepare delicious meals, she also makes sure they are working toward their personal goals. Hughes, 47, of Ashland, has been a Texas Roadhouse partner at the Barboursville location for 10 years, managing roughly 150...
Trucking company sent violation notice in West Virginia chemical spill
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The legal battle surrounding a chemical spill in the Paint Creek areas continues in Kanawha County. Kanawha County Commissioners say a Final Notice of Violation was served to Dennis West of Gadsden, Gillard and West, LLC. Dennis West was the driving for the trucking company when his truck crashed on […]
Huntington, West Virginia City Council approves sewer rate increase
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington City Council chambers were filled with people Monday evening to speak at two different public hearings. The first item discussed was upgrades to the city’s sanitary system. The Huntington Sanitary Board says their current system is nearly 100 years old and they have been receiving multiple fines and water quality […]
wchstv.com
Christmas 2022 could be the coldest in nearly 40 years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Those wishing for a white Christmas this year look likely to get their wish but it may come at a price as **sub-zero** temperatures are expected on Christmas Day!. While a cold airmass will settle into our region late this week, a true arctic airmass...
wchsnetwork.com
City mourns death of veteran firefighter
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A 13-year member of the Charleston Fire Department died at home Tuesday evening. The city announced the death of Lt. Seth Petersen. “We are terribly saddened by the loss of Lieutenant Petersen. It is clear from his dedication to the City of Charleston and throughout the region, that Lieutenant Petersen was someone who put others first, and above all else, cared about helping people,” Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said in a statement.
West Virginia hospital gets funding to expand addiction healing center
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) – Thomas Health Systems is receiving funding to renovate a building on the St. Francis Hospital campus, allowing the facility to expand its Addiction Healing Center services. According to U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV), the funding for the renovation comes from a Congressionally Directed Spending request the […]
Sheriff’s office warns of West Virginia Public Safety Expo scam
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam involving the West Virginia Public Safety Expo. They say that calls have been placed to past vendors of the annual expo asking them to donate money. The sheriff’s office says that this is not a method used by the Committee for […]
meigsindypress.com
Gallia County Grand Jury Returns Indictments
Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in November 2022 and returned indictments for the following individuals:
Pursuit ends with man running into river in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been arrested after a chase in Huntington that ended with the suspect running into the Guyandotte River. According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, the incident began around 3:07 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a vehicle near Route 60 and Roby Road […]
1 injured after car crashes into Huntington, West Virginia, house
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person sustained minor injuries after crashing into a house in Huntington. The crash happened around 6:31 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in the 1500 block of Hal Greer Boulevard. According to the Huntington Police Department, the driver “had a medical episode” and then went off the road, striking a garage, […]
