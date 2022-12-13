ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Money is on the line with FCC broadband coverage maps

Maps drawn by the Federal Communications Commission outline the extent of broadband coverage in rural America and will determine the amount of federal funding northwest Missouri will receive to extend coverage. Communities and residents have a chance to correct any errors in those maps. And Adam Thorp with the Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE
Chronic absenteeism plagues Kansas K-12 schools

TOPEKA — The number of K-12 students in Kansas classified as chronically absent from school surged to 24.5% during the 2021-22 academic year as educators emerged from the darkest depths of the COVID-19 pandemic. The portion of Kansas students who missed more than 10% of school days — excused...
KANSAS STATE
Notoriously hard-to-clean 'dilbit' dumped in Kansas oil spill

Each day that passes, the hundreds of thousands of gallons of sludgy oil coating Mill Creek in north-central Kansas become harder to clean up. That’s because the pipeline that busted just outside the town of Washington on Dec. 7 doesn’t carry conventional crude oil. It carries a product of the Canadian tar sands called diluted bitumen that changes dramatically in chemical composition and behavior soon after escaping from pipes.
KANSAS STATE
Medical marijuana proposal expected in Kansas Legislature

TOPEKA — After months of meetings, compiling data and listening to research, lawmakers say they’re ready to take another shot at legalizing medical marijuana. Sen. Rob Olson, R-Olathe, and chair of the 2022 Special Committee on Medical Marijuana, said he planned to introduce a medical marijuana bill at the beginning of the January legislative session. Olson said passing legislation out of committee would be too difficult, and he planned to introduce it in the Senate as an alternative approach.
KANSAS STATE
$56M in food assistance available for 189,000 Kan. children

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Monday announced that approximately 189,000 Kansas children are eligible to receive a supplemental benefit through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program (P-EBT) totaling $56 million, according to a media release from her office. The program provides a one-time benefit of $391 on a Kansas...
KANSAS STATE
AG: Kan. to receive at least $77M in opioid settlement

TOPEKA – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt on Monday announced that his office has secured at least $77 million for Kansas as part of settlements with Walgreens and CVS pharmacies to resolve allegations that the companies contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores, according to a statement from the AG's office.
KANSAS STATE
Lawmakers push to restrict foreign ownership of Mo. farmland

Citing concerns about the environment, food security and the fate of family farmers, Missouri legislators have filed several bills that would restrict foreign ownership of agricultural land. Both Democratic and Republican senators have pre-filed bills ahead of the January start of the 2023 Missouri General Assembly session to halt foreign...
MISSOURI STATE
US judge blocks Biden bid to end 'Remain in Mexico' policy

AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas stayed the termination until legal challenges by Texas and Missouri are...
TEXAS STATE
Senator will try, once again, to pass Max's Law

A state senator will move, once again, to make it a felony to shoot and kill a police dog. Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer of Parkville, who represents both Platte and Buchanan Counties in the Missouri Senate, ran out of time last session to move his bill, which he calls Max’s Law in honor of K-9 Max, the St. Joseph police dog shot and killed in late June of 2021 in the line of duty. Luetkemeyer says the law would not only help protect animals, but the humans they serve.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Mustangs release 2023 schedule

The St. Joseph Mustangs will return to Phil Welch Stadium in the summer of 2023, as they chase their fourth straight championship and tenth overall. The Mustangs will begin with Fan Fest at Phil Welch Stadium on Tuesday, May 30. This free, fan friendly experience is open to the public. The team will conduct batting practice, on-field interviews, autographs and more. Additional details on the event will be released on the team's social media accounts and website.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
