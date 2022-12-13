Read full article on original website
‘It’s time’: Kansas Water Authority wants to save Ogallala Aquifer
COLBY — Kansas should scrap its de facto policy of draining the Ogallala Aquifer, a state board decided Wednesday. Instead, the board said, the Kansas government should take steps to stop the decline of the aquifer, which supplies water to one-sixth of the world’s grain supply, and save it for future generations.
Money is on the line with FCC broadband coverage maps
Maps drawn by the Federal Communications Commission outline the extent of broadband coverage in rural America and will determine the amount of federal funding northwest Missouri will receive to extend coverage. Communities and residents have a chance to correct any errors in those maps. And Adam Thorp with the Missouri...
Audit: Kan. agencies still have significant IT flaws, training gaps
TOPEKA — Kansas auditors found serious flaws in several state agencies’ IT security measures, according to survey results spanning from January 2020 to December of this year. The audit of 21 state agencies and school districts tested 40-50 IT security and control items. One entity was audited twice...
Chronic absenteeism plagues Kansas K-12 schools
TOPEKA — The number of K-12 students in Kansas classified as chronically absent from school surged to 24.5% during the 2021-22 academic year as educators emerged from the darkest depths of the COVID-19 pandemic. The portion of Kansas students who missed more than 10% of school days — excused...
It might be legal in Missouri, but marijuana isn't welcome at Missouri Western
Missouri might have legalized recreational marijuana, but it will remain off limits on the St. Joseph campus of Missouri Western State University. “While the state has passed that amendment, Missouri Western is certainly not going to have any situation like that on campus,” Missouri Western President Elizabeth Kennedy tells host Barry Birr on the KFEQ Hotline.
Missouri awards over $40M in low-income housing tax credits
The Missouri Housing Development Commission has approved over $40 million worth of federal and state tax credits to help developers build 1,791 low-income housing units around the state. In a meeting last week, the commission agreed to issue half the credits on an accelerated basis — the second year they’ve...
Notoriously hard-to-clean 'dilbit' dumped in Kansas oil spill
Each day that passes, the hundreds of thousands of gallons of sludgy oil coating Mill Creek in north-central Kansas become harder to clean up. That’s because the pipeline that busted just outside the town of Washington on Dec. 7 doesn’t carry conventional crude oil. It carries a product of the Canadian tar sands called diluted bitumen that changes dramatically in chemical composition and behavior soon after escaping from pipes.
Buchanan Co. Sheriff foresees challenges with legalization of marijuana
As of December 8, it’s now lawful for people ages 21 and older in the state of Missouri to possess and use marijuana. Medical marijuana has been legal in Missouri since 2018, but this past November, voters approved a constitutional amendment, legalizing the drug for anyone 21 or older. Missouri has become the 21st state to legalize recreational marijuana.
Medical marijuana proposal expected in Kansas Legislature
TOPEKA — After months of meetings, compiling data and listening to research, lawmakers say they’re ready to take another shot at legalizing medical marijuana. Sen. Rob Olson, R-Olathe, and chair of the 2022 Special Committee on Medical Marijuana, said he planned to introduce a medical marijuana bill at the beginning of the January legislative session. Olson said passing legislation out of committee would be too difficult, and he planned to introduce it in the Senate as an alternative approach.
$56M in food assistance available for 189,000 Kan. children
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Monday announced that approximately 189,000 Kansas children are eligible to receive a supplemental benefit through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program (P-EBT) totaling $56 million, according to a media release from her office. The program provides a one-time benefit of $391 on a Kansas...
KDHE reports slight drop in COVID cases; 10 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 4,153 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Dec. 7 to Dec. 14, for a total of 909,831 cases. The state reported 4,256 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 10 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Dec....
Mo. Republican pushes for constitutional same-sex marriage change
With the right to same-sex marriage now protected by federal statute, a Jackson County Republican lawmaker believes it is time for Missouri to retire a portion of the state constitution that says the only valid marriages are “between a man and a woman.”. Rep. Chris Sander, R-Lone Jack, for...
250 deployed to Kan. pipeline spill; cleanup's end isn't in sight
The largest inland oil spill in nearly a decade has prompted the owner of the Keystone pipeline to build an earthen dam three miles downstream from the release in an attempt to limit the contamination in north-central Kansas. Canadian company TC Energy also said it’s deployed some 250 workers to...
AG: Kan. to receive at least $77M in opioid settlement
TOPEKA – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt on Monday announced that his office has secured at least $77 million for Kansas as part of settlements with Walgreens and CVS pharmacies to resolve allegations that the companies contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores, according to a statement from the AG's office.
Lawmakers push to restrict foreign ownership of Mo. farmland
Citing concerns about the environment, food security and the fate of family farmers, Missouri legislators have filed several bills that would restrict foreign ownership of agricultural land. Both Democratic and Republican senators have pre-filed bills ahead of the January start of the 2023 Missouri General Assembly session to halt foreign...
US judge blocks Biden bid to end 'Remain in Mexico' policy
AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas stayed the termination until legal challenges by Texas and Missouri are...
Senator will try, once again, to pass Max's Law
A state senator will move, once again, to make it a felony to shoot and kill a police dog. Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer of Parkville, who represents both Platte and Buchanan Counties in the Missouri Senate, ran out of time last session to move his bill, which he calls Max’s Law in honor of K-9 Max, the St. Joseph police dog shot and killed in late June of 2021 in the line of duty. Luetkemeyer says the law would not only help protect animals, but the humans they serve.
Outgoing Kan. ed board member decries embrace of ‘Christian nationalism’
TOPEKA — Kansas Board of Education member Ben Jones addressed colleagues at his final meeting Wednesday by raising concern about the influence of Christian nationalists in government, the Republican Party’s rejection of social and emotional learning in schools and the ostracizing of LGBTQ teachers and students. Jones, a...
Kobach to nominate ex-primary rival Mattivi as KBI director
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach says he is nominating a former longtime federal prosecutor who also was among his Republican primary rivals to be the Kansas Bureau of Investigation's next director. Kobach announced Tuesday that he has picked Tony Mattivi for the key state law...
St. Joseph Mustangs release 2023 schedule
The St. Joseph Mustangs will return to Phil Welch Stadium in the summer of 2023, as they chase their fourth straight championship and tenth overall. The Mustangs will begin with Fan Fest at Phil Welch Stadium on Tuesday, May 30. This free, fan friendly experience is open to the public. The team will conduct batting practice, on-field interviews, autographs and more. Additional details on the event will be released on the team's social media accounts and website.
