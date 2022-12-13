Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Wyoming bill seeks to raise fine for ignoring road closure notices to $1,500
CASPER, Wyo. — With the Wyoming Legislature preparing for its 2023 General Session, the Joint Transportation, Highways & Military Affairs Interim Committee is sponsoring a bill that would raise the fine for failing to observe a road closure notification. Current Wyoming law sets the maximum penalty for ignoring a...
Emergency relief order for Wyoming propane delivery
Governor Mark Gordon has signed an executive order to allow motor carriers delivering propane to operate outside the regular operating daylight hours. The post Emergency relief order for Wyoming propane delivery appeared first on Local News 8.
county17.com
Wyoming voters, regardless of party or region, want Medicaid expansion
In the new year, Wyoming has the opportunity to expand access to affordable healthcare for more than 19,000 hard-working low-income Wyomingites through Medicaid expansion legislation.1These are single moms, ranchers, farmers and small business employees—many struggling in jobs without health benefits. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, 30% of those who would benefit from Medicaid expansion in Wyoming would be between the ages of 50 and 64.
This Is Colorado's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
cowboystatedaily.com
Black Female Disabled Christian Wyoming Prison Warden Sues, Alleges Discrimination In Firing
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The first African American female warden to serve the Wyoming Department of Corrections is suing the prisons system for firing her, claiming her termination stemmed from her race, sex and from trying to investigate an alleged marital affair within her staff.
Awards Given Out at Wyoming Weed Council Annual Meeting
During the 2022 annual conference of the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) in Cody, four people were given awards for their work related to the council. Donley Darnell, President of WWPC, said in the release:. "The members and friends of WWPC work hard to keep the people of Wyoming...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Medicinal Chemist Says Vaping Horrible For Health, Causes Long-Term Damage
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. From his office, University of Wyoming Medicinal Chemistry Professor Dr. Guanglong He often sees students walking by in clouds of vaping smoke as they travel to and from classes. With NIH studies pegging vaping-related deaths at 3,000 every year, that was...
cowboystatedaily.com
Union Leader Critical of Wyoming Delegation After Vote Against Paid Sick Leave for Rail Workers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Congress may have ended the railroad strike, but legislators aren’t getting the last word. Rail workers remain unhappy with the deal and gathered in rallies across the nation to highlight their continued concerns with sick leave, and other outstanding quality of life and safety issues.
This Bug In Wyoming Is Resistant To Insecticide?
A new publication released by the University of Wyoming Extension assesses insecticide resistance in alfalfa weevil populations in Wyoming, Montana, and Utah, according to a recent release. Suggestions for preventing and combating resistance are also provided. Resistance occurs when economically damaging levels of the pest survive after labeled rates of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Asked To Triple Spending For Schools; Another $148 Million Requested
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Select Committee on School Facilities is recommending the Wyoming Legislature triple the state’s public school construction budget. The select committee wants to add $148 million to the supplemental budget to fund inflation and major maintenance work, which includes another...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cat Urbigkit: Why Working Ranches Should Be Important To Tourists Who Care About Yellowstone Wolves
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Tourists flock to Yellowstone National Park every year to view its natural wonders, and high on the wildlife-viewing priority list is the chance to see gray wolves and grizzly bears in our nation’s first national park. To gain entrance to...
cowboystatedaily.com
A Shortage Of Joe Picketts? Wyoming Game & Fish Struggling To Recruit Game Wardens
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming could get roughly half of the new game wardens it needs, and low salaries could be partly to blame, officials said. A total of 121 applicants for roughly a dozen open positions might initially seem like plenty. However, that will...
cowboystatedaily.com
Mountain Biking In Wyoming: It Ain’t Just A Summer Sport Anymore
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Rio Rose came to Lander in 2003, it was for the climbing community. But, over the years, a new adventure beckoned. An adventure on two wheels that can take you up and down Wyoming’s hilly terrain in all sorts of weather. Even winter.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Leadership Predict Water Fights, Tough Economic Times, Tax Reform Battles
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two prominent leaders in the upcoming Wyoming Legislature have a sobering outlook for the future of the state, despite Wyoming being flush with oil and gas revenue and federal COVID-19 money. “We’re on a huge sugar high of one-time money right...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Condemn UW For Booting Church Elder, Say “Open Dialogue” Is Essential
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Incumbent and incoming Republican state legislators have written to University of Wyoming officials condemning the school’s decision to remove a church elder’s right to reserve a presentation table on campus after the elder displayed a sign calling out a transgender student by name.
cowboystatedaily.com
As Other States Tighten Gun Laws, Wyoming’s Should Be Even Looser, Advocates Say
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. What does a Wyomingite call the average Texan’s gun collection?. It may be true that Wyoming is widely recognized as one of the most gun friendly states, but it could be even friendlier, say some Second Amendment rights advocates. Meanwhile,...
capcity.news
Report: Governor’s RIDE Advisory Group calls for ‘relatively fundamental changes’ to Wyoming’s education system
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education Advisory Group released its final report after being tasked with coming up with recommendations to improve the state’s education system. “The major takeaway from this report is that the state’s future...
cowboystatedaily.com
Ray Peterson: Is Civility Behind us?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. My years in the Wyoming state Legislature were eventful and enjoyable. I learned much from senior senators who were kind enough to help me along during my first years of service. I was able to meet many good people from across...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyo Sec Of State Defends Email Asking GOP Members For Lawsuit Money Because Not From Official Email
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. During his nearly three months in office, interim Secretary of State Karl Allred hasn’t been shy about remaining involved in state politics. On Wednesday morning, Allred sent an email message out to Wyoming Republican Party Central Committee members asking for...
oilcity.news
Bird farm hunting area stocks in southeast Wyoming to run out of pheasants by Christmas
CASPER, Wyo. — The Downar Game Bird Farm has enough pheasants to stock some hunting areas in southeast Wyoming this week and again during the week of Dec. 19, but will be out of birds by Christmas, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Wednesday. The remaining birds...
