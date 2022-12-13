ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Wyoming bill seeks to raise fine for ignoring road closure notices to $1,500

CASPER, Wyo. — With the Wyoming Legislature preparing for its 2023 General Session, the Joint Transportation, Highways & Military Affairs Interim Committee is sponsoring a bill that would raise the fine for failing to observe a road closure notification. Current Wyoming law sets the maximum penalty for ignoring a...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Wyoming voters, regardless of party or region, want Medicaid expansion

In the new year, Wyoming has the opportunity to expand access to affordable healthcare for more than 19,000 hard-working low-income Wyomingites through Medicaid expansion legislation.1These are single moms, ranchers, farmers and small business employees—many struggling in jobs without health benefits. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, 30% of those who would benefit from Medicaid expansion in Wyoming would be between the ages of 50 and 64.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Union Leader Critical of Wyoming Delegation After Vote Against Paid Sick Leave for Rail Workers

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Congress may have ended the railroad strike, but legislators aren’t getting the last word. Rail workers remain unhappy with the deal and gathered in rallies across the nation to highlight their continued concerns with sick leave, and other outstanding quality of life and safety issues.
WYOMING STATE
Y95 Country

This Bug In Wyoming Is Resistant To Insecticide?

A new publication released by the University of Wyoming Extension assesses insecticide resistance in alfalfa weevil populations in Wyoming, Montana, and Utah, according to a recent release. Suggestions for preventing and combating resistance are also provided. Resistance occurs when economically damaging levels of the pest survive after labeled rates of...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Mountain Biking In Wyoming: It Ain’t Just A Summer Sport Anymore

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Rio Rose came to Lander in 2003, it was for the climbing community. But, over the years, a new adventure beckoned. An adventure on two wheels that can take you up and down Wyoming’s hilly terrain in all sorts of weather. Even winter.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Ray Peterson: Is Civility Behind us?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. My years in the Wyoming state Legislature were eventful and enjoyable. I learned much from senior senators who were kind enough to help me along during my first years of service. I was able to meet many good people from across...
WYOMING STATE

