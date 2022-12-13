ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeye, AZ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Mother accused of killing son before suicide attempt at Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A mother is accused of shooting and killing her teenage son before trying to take her own life at a north Phoenix apartment. On Wednesday, around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to check an apartment near 23rd Avenue and Rose Garden Lane. Inside an apartment, they found a teen boy who had been shot to death. Officers also found a woman shot, and she was taken to the hospital. She’s currently in critical condition. While no identities have been released, police confirm she is the teen’s mother.
PHOENIX, AZ
People

Ariz. Boy, 10, Vanished in 2016. His Adoptive Mother, Who Pleaded for His Safe Return, Was Just Charged

Jesse Wilson's skeletal remains were found on the side of a road in 2018 A Georgia woman has been charged in connection with the 2016 disappearance of her 10-year-old adoptive son, Jesse Wilson, police in Buckeye, Ariz., announced at a Tuesday press conference. Jesse's skeletal remains were found on the side of an Arizona road in 2018. During Tuesday's press conference, Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall announced that Crystal Wilson, 54, is being charged with abandonment or concealment of a body. Wilson was arrested at her current home in Gainesville, Ga., and...
BUCKEYE, AZ
kyma.com

Woman arrested in death of her young adopted son in Arizona

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) - A woman has been arrested in the death of her adopted 10-year-old son whose body was found in 2018 a few miles from his home in the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye, authorities said Tuesday. Police said 54-year-old Crystal Wilson was indicted by a Maricopa County grand...
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

2 men shot in central Phoenix; no arrests made

Many health insurance companies that operate under Medicare and Medicaid have lost several in-network providers for medical devices, causing the device delays. Sister mourning brother killed while working at Phoenix Jack in the Box. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Jorge and his girlfriend were working at the restaurant when he...
PHOENIX, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Father charged for murdering son and leaving body on side of a Yuma highway

YUMA - A man has been charged with murder for shooting and killing his own son. The body was left on the side of the road off Interstate 8. YCSO says 19-year-old Mario Nez-Gallardo, was driving back home on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with his father, Jose Gallardo following a California road trip the two went on.
YUMA, AZ
KTAR.com

Woman killed following 4-vehicle collision in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman was killed over the weekend in a collision involving four vehicles in north Phoenix, authorities said. Officers responded to the crash around 4:15 p.m. Sunday near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. They found 23-year-old Sarah...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Woman dies in rollover wreck in downtown Phoenix area

PHOENIX — A woman was killed Wednesday night in a rollover collision in the downtown Phoenix area, authorities said. A car hit a truck on Seventh Avenue near Grant Street around 10:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in press released Thursday. Both vehicles were heading south on Seventh...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of leaving 4-year-old daughter alone in Surprise apartment

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has been arrested after leaving his 4-year-old daughter alone in his Surprise apartment on Sunday night. According to court paperwork, around 6:30 p.m., Surprise police were called out to an apartment complex near Bell and Litchfield roads. Police say witnesses reported seeing a 4-year-old girl yelling in the hallways of the complex, saying her dad, 29-year-old Montrez Williams, wasn’t home and that she was hungry.
SURPRISE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man shot at Westgate after commotion during Rod Wave concert

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Reports of shots fired at a Rod Wave concert ended with an actual shooting at Westgate Entertainment District on Tuesday night, Glendale police said. The incident began after people reported that there were shots fired inside Desert Diamond Arena during the hip-hop concert, causing the crowd to rush out of the venue just before 11 p.m.
GLENDALE, AZ
fox5atlanta.com

Man killed by car while walking on Cleveland Road near Bogart, police say

ATHENS, Ga. - Police in Athens said a 44-year-old man died after he was struck by a car On Wednesday near Bogart. Police responded to the area at around 6:25 p.m. and said the unidentified man was walking in the northbound lane of Cleveland Road near Hanover Drive when a 2013 Toyota Sequoia moving in the same direction collided with them.
ATHENS, GA
fox10phoenix.com

More than half a million dollars in drugs seized in Arizona drug bust, investigators say

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A 19-year-old man was at the center of a huge fentanyl bust after deputies say he was the person who was supplying dealers in the Phoenix area. On Dec. 12, deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a Tolleson home and reportedly found half-a-million dollars worth of drugs, cash, weapons and jewelry.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy