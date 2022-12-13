Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Mother accused of killing son before suicide attempt at Phoenix apartment
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A mother is accused of shooting and killing her teenage son before trying to take her own life at a north Phoenix apartment. On Wednesday, around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to check an apartment near 23rd Avenue and Rose Garden Lane. Inside an apartment, they found a teen boy who had been shot to death. Officers also found a woman shot, and she was taken to the hospital. She’s currently in critical condition. While no identities have been released, police confirm she is the teen’s mother.
Ariz. Boy, 10, Vanished in 2016. His Adoptive Mother, Who Pleaded for His Safe Return, Was Just Charged
Jesse Wilson's skeletal remains were found on the side of a road in 2018 A Georgia woman has been charged in connection with the 2016 disappearance of her 10-year-old adoptive son, Jesse Wilson, police in Buckeye, Ariz., announced at a Tuesday press conference. Jesse's skeletal remains were found on the side of an Arizona road in 2018. During Tuesday's press conference, Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall announced that Crystal Wilson, 54, is being charged with abandonment or concealment of a body. Wilson was arrested at her current home in Gainesville, Ga., and...
kyma.com
Woman arrested in death of her young adopted son in Arizona
BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) - A woman has been arrested in the death of her adopted 10-year-old son whose body was found in 2018 a few miles from his home in the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye, authorities said Tuesday. Police said 54-year-old Crystal Wilson was indicted by a Maricopa County grand...
AZFamily
2 men shot in central Phoenix; no arrests made
Many health insurance companies that operate under Medicare and Medicaid have lost several in-network providers for medical devices, causing the device delays. Sister mourning brother killed while working at Phoenix Jack in the Box. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Jorge and his girlfriend were working at the restaurant when he...
Harrowing update in Jesse Wilson’s disappearance 4 years after missing boy’s skeletal remains were found on highway
THE adoptive mom of a 10-year-old boy whose skeletal remains were found on a highway has been arrested in connection with his death. Crystal Wilson, 54, was indicted by a Phoenix grand jury last week on one count of abandoning or concealing a body, authorities said Tuesday. Her adoptive son...
wfmynews2.com
Woman arrested for hiding body of adopted 10-year-old son, police say
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — It's been over half a decade since 10-year-old Jesse Wilson went missing. His remains were found in 2018, but the case seemed to have gone quiet. On Monday, Buckeye police said that they have finally made an arrest. Jesse's adopted mother, Crystal Wilson, was arrested at...
Officers find convicted murderer with "sheet around his neck"
Convicted murderer Joseph Harris is dead after correctional officers recently found him in his cell with a "sheet around his neck."
Teen dead, woman injured during shooting in north Phoenix Wednesday
On Wednesday morning, police were called to an apartment near 23rd Avenue and Rose Garden Lane, south of Deer Valley Road, for reports of a shooting.
yumadailynews.com
Father charged for murdering son and leaving body on side of a Yuma highway
YUMA - A man has been charged with murder for shooting and killing his own son. The body was left on the side of the road off Interstate 8. YCSO says 19-year-old Mario Nez-Gallardo, was driving back home on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with his father, Jose Gallardo following a California road trip the two went on.
Video shows brutal attack of 14-year-old girl in Gwinnett County high school bathroom
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 14-year-old girl ended up at the hospital after an attack in a high school bathroom in Gwinnett County. The victim’s family shared surveillance video of the brutal attack exclusively with Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
KTAR.com
Woman killed following 4-vehicle collision in north Phoenix
PHOENIX — A woman was killed over the weekend in a collision involving four vehicles in north Phoenix, authorities said. Officers responded to the crash around 4:15 p.m. Sunday near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. They found 23-year-old Sarah...
Sheriff’s office says gunshot victim found on I-8 was killed by their father
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a report of a man lying on a roadway shoulder. The post Sheriff’s office says gunshot victim found on I-8 was killed by their father appeared first on KYMA.
Valley woman walking parade asking for new kidney
The Fiesta Bowl Parade is back on December 17th this year and it will be a long but worth it route for one Valley woman.
KTAR.com
Woman dies in rollover wreck in downtown Phoenix area
PHOENIX — A woman was killed Wednesday night in a rollover collision in the downtown Phoenix area, authorities said. A car hit a truck on Seventh Avenue near Grant Street around 10:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in press released Thursday. Both vehicles were heading south on Seventh...
AZFamily
Suspect dead; one hospitalized after shooting at Amazon warehouse in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a suspect is dead and another man is fighting for his life at the hospital after a shooting broke out at an Amazon warehouse in Chandler early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to initial reports of a shooting just after 9:30 a.m. at...
Valley man's life cut short after drive-thru shooting
At just 19-years-old, family of Jorge Valenzuela-Ramirez says he was happy. He was a new uncle, outgoing and caring brother and son, and a groom-to-be.
AZFamily
Man accused of leaving 4-year-old daughter alone in Surprise apartment
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has been arrested after leaving his 4-year-old daughter alone in his Surprise apartment on Sunday night. According to court paperwork, around 6:30 p.m., Surprise police were called out to an apartment complex near Bell and Litchfield roads. Police say witnesses reported seeing a 4-year-old girl yelling in the hallways of the complex, saying her dad, 29-year-old Montrez Williams, wasn’t home and that she was hungry.
fox10phoenix.com
Man shot at Westgate after commotion during Rod Wave concert
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Reports of shots fired at a Rod Wave concert ended with an actual shooting at Westgate Entertainment District on Tuesday night, Glendale police said. The incident began after people reported that there were shots fired inside Desert Diamond Arena during the hip-hop concert, causing the crowd to rush out of the venue just before 11 p.m.
fox5atlanta.com
Man killed by car while walking on Cleveland Road near Bogart, police say
ATHENS, Ga. - Police in Athens said a 44-year-old man died after he was struck by a car On Wednesday near Bogart. Police responded to the area at around 6:25 p.m. and said the unidentified man was walking in the northbound lane of Cleveland Road near Hanover Drive when a 2013 Toyota Sequoia moving in the same direction collided with them.
fox10phoenix.com
More than half a million dollars in drugs seized in Arizona drug bust, investigators say
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A 19-year-old man was at the center of a huge fentanyl bust after deputies say he was the person who was supplying dealers in the Phoenix area. On Dec. 12, deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a Tolleson home and reportedly found half-a-million dollars worth of drugs, cash, weapons and jewelry.
