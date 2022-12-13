PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A mother is accused of shooting and killing her teenage son before trying to take her own life at a north Phoenix apartment. On Wednesday, around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to check an apartment near 23rd Avenue and Rose Garden Lane. Inside an apartment, they found a teen boy who had been shot to death. Officers also found a woman shot, and she was taken to the hospital. She’s currently in critical condition. While no identities have been released, police confirm she is the teen’s mother.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 16 HOURS AGO