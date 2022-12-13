ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Oak, MI

visitdetroit.com

Igloo Dining in Metro Detroit

Lumen’s igloos are private chalets – similar to large glass tents – which can hold up to 10 people. Each person in the group Is required to spend $35 on food and drinks, minimum, and the reservations are limited for two hours. When booking, the $35 per...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Westin Book Cadillac Detroit getting Sullivan's Steakhouse

Sullivan's Steakhouse is coming to the Westin Book Cadillac Detroit, the downtown hotel's owners said Thursday. The American steakhouse restaurant is expected to open in mid-2023 at 1114 Washington Boulevard. The move will return a full-service restaurant to the hotel, which lost Michael Symon's Roast when it abruptly closed its doors in January after 13 years.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Metro Detroit's Best New Restaurants of 2022

Cloud-soft bao buns. Flavor-packed empanadas. Succulent wagyu beef. The freshest tasting tomato sauce on the chewiest, oven-baked pizza crust. These were some of the notes I jotted down while visiting Metro Detroit restaurants, cafes, bakeries and food trucks throughout 2022. I estimate that I dined out about every other day, around 175 times. In addition to visiting old favorites and neighborhood classics, I did my best to try every new restaurant that opened this year in the tri-county area.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

A Review of the Shinola Hotel’s Holiday Package

Between throwing parties, planning family photos, and gift-shopping, one can easily become overwhelmed by the chaos of the holidays. It’s the kind of stress that can often call for a retreat. But with all the seasonal festivities, getting out of town is not always an option. A staycation, however, can be just as relaxing, without […] The post A Review of the Shinola Hotel’s Holiday Package appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

White Christmas in Metro Detroit this year? Here's what we'll see

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Whether your Christmas shopping is finished or not, the big day is nearly here and if you've been dreaming of a white Christmas, the odds are very high that it will happen - just don't expect to watch it fly with Santa on Christmas Eve in southeast Michigan.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Fire doesn't stop downtown Holly as holiday shopping destination

After a summer fire damaged historical buildings and the period architecture in the small village of Holly, Linda Stouffer is one of many business owners who worried the damage would crimp a usually robust shopping season. Stouffer, who owns Battle Alley Coffee Co. and lives in the village, said the...
HOLLY, MI
secondwavemedia.com

Five Sterling Heights bakeries to visit on National Cupcake Day

That’s right. For all the excitement the holiday season generates, there is one holiday that might not get the same level of attention yet is no less — well, delicious. This Thursday, Dec. 15, marks National Cupcake Day. And while we just learned that this holiday even exists, that doesn’t make it any less worth celebrating. In fact, some of us have been celebrating it since the first childhood birthday party that we can remember.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
fox2detroit.com

New Detroit Soul restaurant location gets boost from Motor City Match

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Tuesday meant celebration time for two Detroit entrepreneurs who are growing their footprint in the restaurant industry. From their first Detroit Soul location on E. Eight Mile to their newest one on East Jefferson which opens this week in a historic former Kresge department store location, at Lakewood.
DETROIT, MI
Kristen Walters

Popular local food chain opens new location in Michigan

A growing artisan food chain that got its start more than 25 years ago in Detroit just opened another new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the growing artisan food chain Avalon International Breads will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest cafe, Avalon Corner Cafe, in Royal Oak.
ROYAL OAK, MI
metroparent.com

Experience a Winter Wonderland at Decked Out Detroit

Looking for something new to do while in downtown Detroit? There is a ton of fun for all ages located across from Campus Martius Park at Decked Out Detroit. For the first time ever, the Monroe Street Midway has been transformed into a Winter Wonderland – with Winter Bumper Cars, Puck Putt hockey-golf, an arcade and a 20-foot-high, 80-foot-long Arctic Slide.
DETROIT, MI
wrif.com

District 142 to Open in Wyandotte in March 2023, Offering a New Music Venue -Meltdown

A new live music venue will open its doors in Wyandotte in March of 2023, according to ClickonDetroit.com. :District 142 will be located in downtown Wyandotte in a century-old two-story building that will be transformed into a multi-use event space,” ClickonDetroit.com. “It will host live music, themed events, weddings and private parties.” This sounds really cool! I love Wyandotte…such a great town.
WYANDOTTE, MI
wcsx.com

3 Michigan Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’

I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
MICHIGAN STATE

