Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Detroit has the highest rates of pre-term births in the nationHealth Stuff TO KnowDetroit, MI
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Related
visitdetroit.com
Igloo Dining in Metro Detroit
Lumen’s igloos are private chalets – similar to large glass tents – which can hold up to 10 people. Each person in the group Is required to spend $35 on food and drinks, minimum, and the reservations are limited for two hours. When booking, the $35 per...
Detroit News
Westin Book Cadillac Detroit getting Sullivan's Steakhouse
Sullivan's Steakhouse is coming to the Westin Book Cadillac Detroit, the downtown hotel's owners said Thursday. The American steakhouse restaurant is expected to open in mid-2023 at 1114 Washington Boulevard. The move will return a full-service restaurant to the hotel, which lost Michael Symon's Roast when it abruptly closed its doors in January after 13 years.
A Detroit mansion once owned by Aretha Franklin is for sale
A Detroit mansion once owned by the Queen of Soul, the late singing legend Aretha Franklin, is back on the market. The house, listed for sale earlier this year for $1.2 million, had a price change last week and is now listed at $975,000. The 5,623-square-foot mansion at 18261 Hamilton...
Detroit News
Metro Detroit's Best New Restaurants of 2022
Cloud-soft bao buns. Flavor-packed empanadas. Succulent wagyu beef. The freshest tasting tomato sauce on the chewiest, oven-baked pizza crust. These were some of the notes I jotted down while visiting Metro Detroit restaurants, cafes, bakeries and food trucks throughout 2022. I estimate that I dined out about every other day, around 175 times. In addition to visiting old favorites and neighborhood classics, I did my best to try every new restaurant that opened this year in the tri-county area.
HometownLife.com
Planned RH building in downtown Birmingham becoming one of a kind in latest update
Proposed changes to the new RH building under construction on the south end of downtown Birmingham will mark a unique look not seen anywhere else in the world. Plans submitted to the city's planning board show a revision of what the outside of the building at 300-394 S. Old Woodward Ave. will look like.
Wanted: Loving home for "Baby," a giant indoor plant at a Metro Detroit gift shop that's closing its doors
A giant Schefflara plant – otherwise known as an umbrella tree – called “Baby” has drawn visitors from all over. Owner Brenda Scott says Baby has grown to more than 40 feet inside The Product Shop on Five Mile Road over the last 16 years.
A Review of the Shinola Hotel’s Holiday Package
Between throwing parties, planning family photos, and gift-shopping, one can easily become overwhelmed by the chaos of the holidays. It’s the kind of stress that can often call for a retreat. But with all the seasonal festivities, getting out of town is not always an option. A staycation, however, can be just as relaxing, without […] The post A Review of the Shinola Hotel’s Holiday Package appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
fox2detroit.com
White Christmas in Metro Detroit this year? Here's what we'll see
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Whether your Christmas shopping is finished or not, the big day is nearly here and if you've been dreaming of a white Christmas, the odds are very high that it will happen - just don't expect to watch it fly with Santa on Christmas Eve in southeast Michigan.
Detroit News
Fire doesn't stop downtown Holly as holiday shopping destination
After a summer fire damaged historical buildings and the period architecture in the small village of Holly, Linda Stouffer is one of many business owners who worried the damage would crimp a usually robust shopping season. Stouffer, who owns Battle Alley Coffee Co. and lives in the village, said the...
secondwavemedia.com
Five Sterling Heights bakeries to visit on National Cupcake Day
That’s right. For all the excitement the holiday season generates, there is one holiday that might not get the same level of attention yet is no less — well, delicious. This Thursday, Dec. 15, marks National Cupcake Day. And while we just learned that this holiday even exists, that doesn’t make it any less worth celebrating. In fact, some of us have been celebrating it since the first childhood birthday party that we can remember.
fox2detroit.com
New Detroit Soul restaurant location gets boost from Motor City Match
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Tuesday meant celebration time for two Detroit entrepreneurs who are growing their footprint in the restaurant industry. From their first Detroit Soul location on E. Eight Mile to their newest one on East Jefferson which opens this week in a historic former Kresge department store location, at Lakewood.
Popular local food chain opens new location in Michigan
A growing artisan food chain that got its start more than 25 years ago in Detroit just opened another new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the growing artisan food chain Avalon International Breads will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest cafe, Avalon Corner Cafe, in Royal Oak.
Protesters to gather in Detroit neighborhood to oppose a concrete crushing plant
Residents say the proposal is the latest example of environmental racism in the city
metroparent.com
Experience a Winter Wonderland at Decked Out Detroit
Looking for something new to do while in downtown Detroit? There is a ton of fun for all ages located across from Campus Martius Park at Decked Out Detroit. For the first time ever, the Monroe Street Midway has been transformed into a Winter Wonderland – with Winter Bumper Cars, Puck Putt hockey-golf, an arcade and a 20-foot-high, 80-foot-long Arctic Slide.
Demolition begins of Continental Motors ruins in Detroit
Demolition has begun on remnants of an industrial ruin on Detroit's east side, which may be the future site of a self-storage facility. Crews and equipment from Adamo Demolition Co. this week have been tearing down portions of the 110-year-old Continental Motors Co. plant at 1610 Algonquin St. The owner...
Elegance Meets Outdoors in This $7 Million Rochester Architect’s Dream
What happens when the award-winning AZD Architects design a home that combines phenomenal elegance and outdoor-loving bliss? A home that provides exquisite luxury living like nothing you've ever seen before. Only on the market for a few weeks, the home on Hunter Creek Lane in Rochester is something to see....
Another Detroit, Michigan House Belonging to Aretha Franklin Hits the Market for Below $1M
More than four years after her death in 2018, another Detroit home belonging to Aretha Franklin has been listed for $975,000. The home located on the Detroit Golf Club has had some renovations, but still needs a bit of TLC, according to the listing. Listed as Having Plenty of Potential.
wrif.com
District 142 to Open in Wyandotte in March 2023, Offering a New Music Venue -Meltdown
A new live music venue will open its doors in Wyandotte in March of 2023, according to ClickonDetroit.com. :District 142 will be located in downtown Wyandotte in a century-old two-story building that will be transformed into a multi-use event space,” ClickonDetroit.com. “It will host live music, themed events, weddings and private parties.” This sounds really cool! I love Wyandotte…such a great town.
wcsx.com
3 Michigan Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’
I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
Comments / 0