SALT LAKE COUNTY — An off-duty firefighter who heard a backcountry skier caught in an avalanche screaming for help, says he was just in the right place at the right time. It turned into a complicated rescue that lasted more than seven hours as the rescuer and victim fought off the cold. If not for that firefighter, it’s possible no one else would have heard those cries for help.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT ・ 17 HOURS AGO