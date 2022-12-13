ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, UT

KSLTV

Two properties damaged in Spanish Fork fire

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Multiple outbuildings on two properties were severely damaged after an exterior fire. At approximately 12:38 a.m. Thursday, crews responded to the fire near 400 E. Center Street in Spanish Fork. Once on the scene, crews had the fire contained in 24 minutes, and it was...
SPANISH FORK, UT
KSLTV

Rocky Mountain Power: Copper grounding wire stolen from transformer in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — Thousands of Sandy residents were without power Thursday morning after copper grounding wire was stolen from one of the transformers, according to Rocky Mountain Power. “Thieves are actively targeting and stealing metals for resale that puts the grid and equipment at risk of major failure,” read...
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

Semi loses control, crashes into concrete barrier on I-215

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — The southbound lanes of Interstate 215 were closed for a time overnight after a semi lost control and crashed into a concrete barrier. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol, the semi was traveling southbound on I-215 when it lost control on the slick roadway, slid off the road, and hit the concrete barrier, causing serious damage to the tractor.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
eastidahonews.com

Utah mayor arrested in Idaho, charged with DUI

BRIGHTON, Utah (KSL.com) — The mayor of the town of Brighton was arrested over the weekend in Idaho and accused of driving while intoxicated, two and a half times the legal limit. Danial Elmore Knopp was charged in Idaho’s 5th District Court with a misdemeanor count of driving under...
KETCHUM, ID
kslnewsradio.com

Snowy conditions impacting schedules in Davis, Ogden and Weber schools

DAVIS, OGDEN COUNTIES, Utah — Early morning snow storms Thursday morning impacted some school schedules. Ogden, Weber and Davis School Districts will implement a 2-hour delay. Ascent Academy in Farmington is also opting for a 2-hour delay. Weber School District also canceled pre-school classes. Syracuse Arts Academy will have...
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Vandalism causes power outage in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — A power outage in Sandy caused over 3,000 customers to lose power Thursday morning. Power was restored shortly after and Rocky Mountain Power said the outage was caused by vandals. In a tweet, RMP cited vandalism at the company’s substation as the cause. RMP advised...
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
cityweekly.net

Interesting Salt Lake City Street Names

What's in a name? If you left it to many Utah parents, they would invariably answer by adding extra consonants, transposing vowels and mashing-up two innocently sounding words leading us to the Madysens and Taycies of the world. However, a more boring approach was used in naming most Salt Lake...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Off-duty firefighter digs out avalanche victim, stays during hourslong rescue

SALT LAKE COUNTY — An off-duty firefighter who heard a backcountry skier caught in an avalanche screaming for help, says he was just in the right place at the right time. It turned into a complicated rescue that lasted more than seven hours as the rescuer and victim fought off the cold. If not for that firefighter, it’s possible no one else would have heard those cries for help.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Police looking for man who reportedly tried to entice child into his car in Highland

HIGHLAND, Utah (KUTV) — The Lone Peak Police Department is investigating a situation where a man allegedly approached a student walking home from school Wednesday afternoon. According to authorities, the student reported the driver coming up next to them near 10830 North 6200 West in Highland. The suspect then reportedly opened their door and told the child their mother had sent them to pick them up for the day.
HIGHLAND, UT
KSLTV

Maintenance crews keep schools safe and open during snowstorms

OGDEN, Utah — The weather forecast can change by the hour here in Utah. That’s why crew managers are often up early sometimes before midnight checking the conditions and deciding how many people need to be called in to get the schools open and clear. It’s important to...
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

One dead after rollover crash on Mountain View Corridor

HERRIMAN, Utah — One man was killed in a rollover crash on Mountain View Corridor Friday morning. Commander Brent Adamson with Herriman Police Department said the single-vehicle crash happened just south of Real Vista Drive at approximately 14900 South. All southbound lanes will be closed at Real Vista Drive...
HERRIMAN, UT

