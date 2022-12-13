Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo is Decked Out For ChristmasS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong windsRoger MarshProvo, UT
Related
Semi-truck driver critically injured in load shift accident in Ogden
A semi-truck driver suffered critical injuries after a load shift accident in Ogden on Thursday, Dec. 15, according to Lt. Will Farr with the Ogden Police Department.
KSLTV
Two properties damaged in Spanish Fork fire
SPANISH FORK, Utah — Multiple outbuildings on two properties were severely damaged after an exterior fire. At approximately 12:38 a.m. Thursday, crews responded to the fire near 400 E. Center Street in Spanish Fork. Once on the scene, crews had the fire contained in 24 minutes, and it was...
KSLTV
Rocky Mountain Power: Copper grounding wire stolen from transformer in Sandy
SANDY, Utah — Thousands of Sandy residents were without power Thursday morning after copper grounding wire was stolen from one of the transformers, according to Rocky Mountain Power. “Thieves are actively targeting and stealing metals for resale that puts the grid and equipment at risk of major failure,” read...
KSLTV
Troopers investigate crash in construction area on I-80 near 2300 East
SALT LAKE COUNTY — Utah Highway Patrol was investigating a crash in a construction area off of Interstate 80 Thursday night in which the driver was found down a hill from his wrecked truck. Troopers arrived at the scene off of the westbound lanes near 2300 East to find...
KSLTV
Semi loses control, crashes into concrete barrier on I-215
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — The southbound lanes of Interstate 215 were closed for a time overnight after a semi lost control and crashed into a concrete barrier. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol, the semi was traveling southbound on I-215 when it lost control on the slick roadway, slid off the road, and hit the concrete barrier, causing serious damage to the tractor.
eastidahonews.com
Utah mayor arrested in Idaho, charged with DUI
BRIGHTON, Utah (KSL.com) — The mayor of the town of Brighton was arrested over the weekend in Idaho and accused of driving while intoxicated, two and a half times the legal limit. Danial Elmore Knopp was charged in Idaho’s 5th District Court with a misdemeanor count of driving under...
KSLTV
Skier injured in Neffs Canyon avalanche, transported to hospital
SALT LAKE CITY — A person injured in an avalanche in the Neffs Canyon area was finally rescued off the mountain Wednesday evening. The man was rescued and transported to the hospital just after 7 p.m. According to Sgt. Melody Cutler there was a reported avalanche in the canyon...
kslnewsradio.com
Snowy conditions impacting schedules in Davis, Ogden and Weber schools
DAVIS, OGDEN COUNTIES, Utah — Early morning snow storms Thursday morning impacted some school schedules. Ogden, Weber and Davis School Districts will implement a 2-hour delay. Ascent Academy in Farmington is also opting for a 2-hour delay. Weber School District also canceled pre-school classes. Syracuse Arts Academy will have...
KSLTV
BREAKING: man shot in road rage incident, Redwood Road closed at 5800 South
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A man was shot in the back of his head in a road rage incident Thursday afternoon causing a road closure at Redwood Road southbound near 5800 South and Interstate 215. The man is in stable condition and expected to survive. Taylorsville Police Department received several...
KSLTV
Man shot in the head in Taylorsville road rage incident expected to survive
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A man was shot in the back of his head in a road rage incident Thursday afternoon causing a road closure at Redwood Road southbound near 5800 South and Interstate 215. The man is in stable condition and expected to survive. Taylorsville Police Department received several...
KSLTV
‘Frustrated’ Utahn charged with shooting fellow driver who yanked on his beard
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A Pleasant Grove man who claims he was frustrated by traffic when police say he threw a bottle at another vehicle has been charged with shooting and injuring the driver who confronted him. Kevin Steed, 33, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with...
kslnewsradio.com
Vandalism causes power outage in Sandy
SANDY, Utah — A power outage in Sandy caused over 3,000 customers to lose power Thursday morning. Power was restored shortly after and Rocky Mountain Power said the outage was caused by vandals. In a tweet, RMP cited vandalism at the company’s substation as the cause. RMP advised...
ksl.com
School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
cityweekly.net
Interesting Salt Lake City Street Names
What's in a name? If you left it to many Utah parents, they would invariably answer by adding extra consonants, transposing vowels and mashing-up two innocently sounding words leading us to the Madysens and Taycies of the world. However, a more boring approach was used in naming most Salt Lake...
Skier rescued from Neffs Canyon avalanche
According to Unified Police, the skier has been rescued off the mountain and is being transported to the hospital.
KSLTV
Off-duty firefighter digs out avalanche victim, stays during hourslong rescue
SALT LAKE COUNTY — An off-duty firefighter who heard a backcountry skier caught in an avalanche screaming for help, says he was just in the right place at the right time. It turned into a complicated rescue that lasted more than seven hours as the rescuer and victim fought off the cold. If not for that firefighter, it’s possible no one else would have heard those cries for help.
Digging out after Utah snowstorm is both work and play
Yet another snowy day across Utah kept residents and others working hard throughout the morning and afternoon.
kjzz.com
Police looking for man who reportedly tried to entice child into his car in Highland
HIGHLAND, Utah (KUTV) — The Lone Peak Police Department is investigating a situation where a man allegedly approached a student walking home from school Wednesday afternoon. According to authorities, the student reported the driver coming up next to them near 10830 North 6200 West in Highland. The suspect then reportedly opened their door and told the child their mother had sent them to pick them up for the day.
KSLTV
Maintenance crews keep schools safe and open during snowstorms
OGDEN, Utah — The weather forecast can change by the hour here in Utah. That’s why crew managers are often up early sometimes before midnight checking the conditions and deciding how many people need to be called in to get the schools open and clear. It’s important to...
KSLTV
One dead after rollover crash on Mountain View Corridor
HERRIMAN, Utah — One man was killed in a rollover crash on Mountain View Corridor Friday morning. Commander Brent Adamson with Herriman Police Department said the single-vehicle crash happened just south of Real Vista Drive at approximately 14900 South. All southbound lanes will be closed at Real Vista Drive...
Comments / 1