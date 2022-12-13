Read full article on original website
Herald and News
Oregon governor commutes all 17 of state's death sentences
SALEM — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday, Dec. 13 that she is commuting the sentences of all of the state’s 17 inmates awaiting execution, saying their death sentences will be changed to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Brown, a Democrat with less than a...
Herald and News
Lumber mill linked to deadly blaze settles with victims
WEED, Calif. (AP) — A lumber company that owns a Northern California wood veneers manufacturing plant linked to a deadly fast-spreading blaze that killed two people and sent thousands fleeing for their lives has reached a settlement agreement with more than 700 people who filed wrongful death, personal injury, and property loss claims.
Herald and News
Seafood company sues over terminated fish-farming pen leases
SEATTLE (AP) — Cooke Aquaculture has filed an appeal against Washington state’s decision to end its leases for fish-farming in state waters with net pens. In court documents filed Wednesday, the New Brunswick, Canada-based seafood giant said that the decision was arbitrary, politically motivated and contrary to science, KNKX reported.
