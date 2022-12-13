Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another New York supermarket locationKristen WaltersHuntington, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersHuntington Station, NY
Former NYPD Employee Found Guilty of Killing His 8-Year-Old SonAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Fiction: Protected By Death Part IAnnelise LordsFarmingdale, NY
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
greaterlongisland.com
Photos from the Girls Scouts’ new enchanted forest light show in Yaphank
After 18 years of decorating Smith Point beach with holiday lights, the Girl Scouts of Suffolk County are branching out. Last month, the Girl Scouts unveiled their all-new Enchanted Forest holiday attraction. Unlike the drive-thru at Smith Point — which is also up and running for the holidays — guests...
Huntington Station Group to Provide 600 Kids With Christmas Presents
More than 600 children will receive Christmas presents this weekend at the Friends of Huntington Station Latin Quarter holiday celebration. Xavier and Laura Palacios, who have been running the event for 13 years, said it has grown from about 40 children in its first year. Read More ...
Herald Community Newspapers
An East Meadow ‘Grinch’ lights up Christmas at his house
Mario Froehlich doesn’t describe himself as a warm and fuzzy man, but if you drive past his house during Halloween — or at Christmas — you’d be surprised to hear that. His 1439 Sherwood Dr. home is decked out with tens of thousands of pixels, all synced to music that plays for hours every night until New Year’s Eve.
Long Island thief on the run with $25K in Walmart jewels
The jewelry was stolen from a locked case at the Walmart on Middle County Road in Middle Island on the night of Nov. 5, according to Suffolk County police.
greaterlongisland.com
American Roadside, popular burger joint in Smithtown, closes down
American Roadside Burgers is no more in Smithtown. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page and Google Business profile, the popular burger joint has closed down permanently. The iconic storefront that overlooked East Main Street for years had its sign taken down earlier this month. A Reddit user said the...
greaterlongisland.com
Services for Monica LoVece, 66, longtime Center Moriches teacher and Bayport resident
GreaterSayville coverage is funded in part by The Winston, a rustic space for entrepreneurs and intimate gatherings at 249 W. Main Street in downtown Sayville. Click here to learn more. Friends and relatives of longtime Bayport resident Monica A. LoVece will gather Friday at Raynor & D’Andrea Funeral Home in...
fox5ny.com
Long Island's 'Mrs. Claus' makes kids' wishes come true
DIX HILLS, N.Y. - For most of the year, she's Jennifer Scully, a 50-year-old interior designer. Come the last week in October until Christmas, she is Mrs. Claus. Instead of the North Pole, her Dix Hills home is her workshop. "We can all do something to help someone in need,"...
Watch: Late-Night Prowler Caught On Video Stealing From Valley Stream Woman's Car
Police are seeking tips from the public after a late-night car prowler was caught on surveillance video entering a Long Island woman’s vehicle and stealing her belongings. The incident occurred at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, in Valley Stream, at a home on Lyon Street, according to Nassau County Police.
Milleridge Inn holiday village features festive fun for the family
News 12 Long Island’s Danielle Campbell visits Jericho with a look at what you can expect there this holiday season.
Paw Prints: Meet Herman, Lily, Jack, Linx, Sebastian Miguel and Krispy Kreme!
Welcome to the 12th edition of Paw Prints, a monthly column for animal lovers dedicated to helping shelter pets find their furever home!. Influential and successful in their own right, meet Little Shelter’s newest power couple, Herman and Lily! This five year old Yorkie mix and this eight year old Lhasa apso complement each other perfectly, making the case for why a double adoption is an excellent idea! Doing everything in sync, whether a walk, enjoying a pet or sharing secrets, these two are always seen side by side; their bond unmistakable. Herman is considerate and protective of his best friend, while Lily usually allows him to have control of the TV remote! Ready to enlarge their circle and welcome in a family, they are looking forward to meeting you…we suggest that you don’t keep them waiting! Call 631-368-8770.
Herald Community Newspapers
Woman killed in fire identified as Gloria Monk
The 80-year-old woman who was killed in a fast-moving house fire in Seaford in the early morning of Dec. 6 has been identified, officials said. The woman, Gloria Monk, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her daughter, identified as Deborah Asdahl, 60, suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials added. A Wantagh firefighter also suffered burns. The house's third resident, Asdahl's husband, 63-year-old Scott Betts, was not home at the time of the fire.
midislandtimes.com
Plainview resident is a local celebrity of sorts
Tiffany Seeley still gets asked for her autograph or a selfie with a fan from time to time. The 49-year-old Plainview resident is still well known around town for her stint last year on the reality TV show “Survivor.”. Seeley, an ELA teacher at the Jamaica Academy Alternative Learning...
Jewelry Store Robbed in Huntington Station
Three men robbed a jewelry store in Huntington Station Tuesday night, Suffolk police said. They stole assorted jewelry from D Carlos Jewelry, at 1547 New York Ave., at approximately 7:40 p.m., police said. Residents reported numerous police cars and a police helicopter in the area Read More ...
Dix Hills Woman Killed in Cottage Fire
A Dix Hills woman was killed early Wednesday morning in a housefire, Suffolk County police reported. Tanya Bathija, 32, the resident of a cottage at 1365 Carlls Straight Path, and daughter of the homeowners, was identified as the victim. Police said that they received a Read More ...
Long Island authorities discover haul of stolen catalytic converters, plus millions in cash
Authorities on Long Island discovered a haul of cash and catalytic converters worth a fortune on Wednesday.
Woman, 32, killed in Long Island house fire, 3 others injured
Suffolk County officials are investigating a house fire that killed a woman and injured three others on Long Island early this morning, according to officials.
Report: Nassau Police Seize Thousands of Stolen Catalytic Converters; Huntington Home Searched
Police seized $7 million and thousands of stolen catalytic converters in Nassau County they announced Wednesday. They served search warrants on the homes of two Long Beach brothers, Andrew Pawelsky, 24, and his brother, Alan Pawelsky, 20. They and federal officers also served a search Read More ...
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Hollis, Queens, a quiet area with good transit options but few listings
The southeastern Queens community of Hollis, a hip-hop haven that gave us producer Russell Simmons, LL Cool J, and the rappers of Run-D.M.C. who wrote the hit “Christmas in Hollis,” is small and serene but close to what’s happening. The middle-class neighborhood was the site of the...
NYC McDonald’s held up and robbed at knifepoint for food
NEW YORK, NY – A New York City McDonald’s restaurant was robbed at knifepoint on December 5th, according to the New York City Police Department. At around 4:30 pm, an unknown black male entered the restaurant and threatened a cashier with a knife. He then went behind the counter and took food before leaving. No injuries were reported. No arrests have been made. The post NYC McDonald’s held up and robbed at knifepoint for food appeared first on Shore News Network.
mynbc5.com
Twin sisters from Peru, New York, give birth on same day, 300 miles apart
PERU, N.Y. — Twin sisters from Peru, New York, are sharing an incredible milestone after their mother said they both gave birth on the same day, 300 miles apart from each other. The twins' mother, Tricia Thurber, said her daughters, Ashley and Anna, announced they were pregnant a day...
Comments / 0