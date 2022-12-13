ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos from the Girls Scouts’ new enchanted forest light show in Yaphank

After 18 years of decorating Smith Point beach with holiday lights, the Girl Scouts of Suffolk County are branching out. Last month, the Girl Scouts unveiled their all-new Enchanted Forest holiday attraction. Unlike the drive-thru at Smith Point — which is also up and running for the holidays — guests...
YAPHANK, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

An East Meadow ‘Grinch’ lights up Christmas at his house

Mario Froehlich doesn’t describe himself as a warm and fuzzy man, but if you drive past his house during Halloween — or at Christmas — you’d be surprised to hear that. His 1439 Sherwood Dr. home is decked out with tens of thousands of pixels, all synced to music that plays for hours every night until New Year’s Eve.
EAST MEADOW, NY
greaterlongisland.com

American Roadside, popular burger joint in Smithtown, closes down

American Roadside Burgers is no more in Smithtown. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page and Google Business profile, the popular burger joint has closed down permanently. The iconic storefront that overlooked East Main Street for years had its sign taken down earlier this month. A Reddit user said the...
SMITHTOWN, NY
fox5ny.com

Long Island's 'Mrs. Claus' makes kids' wishes come true

DIX HILLS, N.Y. - For most of the year, she's Jennifer Scully, a 50-year-old interior designer. Come the last week in October until Christmas, she is Mrs. Claus. Instead of the North Pole, her Dix Hills home is her workshop. "We can all do something to help someone in need,"...
DIX HILLS, NY
TBR News Media

Paw Prints: Meet Herman, Lily, Jack, Linx, Sebastian Miguel and Krispy Kreme!

Welcome to the 12th edition of Paw Prints, a monthly column for animal lovers dedicated to helping shelter pets find their furever home!. Influential and successful in their own right, meet Little Shelter’s newest power couple, Herman and Lily! This five year old Yorkie mix and this eight year old Lhasa apso complement each other perfectly, making the case for why a double adoption is an excellent idea! Doing everything in sync, whether a walk, enjoying a pet or sharing secrets, these two are always seen side by side; their bond unmistakable. Herman is considerate and protective of his best friend, while Lily usually allows him to have control of the TV remote! Ready to enlarge their circle and welcome in a family, they are looking forward to meeting you…we suggest that you don’t keep them waiting! Call 631-368-8770.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Woman killed in fire identified as Gloria Monk

The 80-year-old woman who was killed in a fast-moving house fire in Seaford in the early morning of Dec. 6 has been identified, officials said. The woman, Gloria Monk, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her daughter, identified as Deborah Asdahl, 60, suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials added. A Wantagh firefighter also suffered burns. The house's third resident, Asdahl's husband, 63-year-old Scott Betts, was not home at the time of the fire.
SEAFORD, NY
midislandtimes.com

Plainview resident is a local celebrity of sorts

Tiffany Seeley still gets asked for her autograph or a selfie with a fan from time to time. The 49-year-old Plainview resident is still well known around town for her stint last year on the reality TV show “Survivor.”. Seeley, an ELA teacher at the Jamaica Academy Alternative Learning...
PLAINVIEW, NY
HuntingtonNow

Jewelry Store Robbed in Huntington Station

Three men robbed a jewelry store in Huntington Station Tuesday night, Suffolk police said. They stole assorted jewelry from D Carlos Jewelry,  at 1547 New York Ave., at approximately 7:40 p.m., police said. Residents reported numerous police cars and a police helicopter in the area Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
HuntingtonNow

Dix Hills Woman Killed in Cottage Fire

A Dix Hills woman was killed early Wednesday morning in a housefire, Suffolk County police reported. Tanya Bathija, 32, the resident of a cottage at 1365 Carlls Straight Path, and daughter of the homeowners, was identified as the victim. Police said that they received a Read More ...
DIX HILLS, NY
Shore News Network

NYC McDonald’s held up and robbed at knifepoint for food

NEW YORK, NY – A New York City McDonald’s restaurant was robbed at knifepoint on December 5th, according to the New York City Police Department. At around 4:30 pm, an unknown black male entered the restaurant and threatened a cashier with a knife. He then went behind the counter and took food before leaving. No injuries were reported. No arrests have been made. The post NYC McDonald’s held up and robbed at knifepoint for food appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

