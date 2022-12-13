Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HATCH Nonprofit in Huntsville Provides a Paid Culinary Training Program to Young Adults Between 18-24 Years OldZack LoveHuntsville, AL
A Huntsville Doctor with a History of Not Paying Payroll 'Failed to Pay One Employee for 150 Hours of Work'Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Huntsville is Spending a Million to Recruit Workers but the City Still Needs a Solid Plan to Address Affordable HousingZack LoveHuntsville, AL
New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints CallsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
WAFF
Deputies, K9 locate over 600 lbs. of marijuana in Lincoln Co. storage unit
LINCOLN CO., Tenn. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit (MCSO SCU) and Narcotics Unit seized over 600 pounds of marijuana last week. According to officials, a marijuana trafficking case led them to a storage facility in Lincoln County, TN. The MCSO SCU teamed up with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Fayetteville Police Department to further investigate.
Man found dead at Polaris plant, coroner confirms
Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the parking lot of the Polaris plant on Greenbrier Road.
WAAY-TV
Madison Police: Suspect in Tuesday bank robbery may have robbed another local Regions in May
Madison Police are searching for a bank robbery suspect, and they believe the suspect may be responsible for a similar crime earlier this year. On Tuesday, the suspect entered the Regions Bank at Madison Boulevard and Sullivan Street, and put a box on a teller's desk with a note. The teller believed there was a bomb inside, and the suspect took cash from the bank before fleeing the scene.
WHNT-TV
Morgan County Sherriff's Office Looking at Uptick in Drug Crime
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has noticed an uptick in illegal drugs being seized in the county. Morgan County Sherriff’s Office Looking at Uptick …. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has noticed an uptick in illegal drugs being seized in the county. More Than 600 Lbs. of Marijuana Recovered.
WAFF
Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department are asking the public to assist them in locating four individuals related to two separate thefts. Officials are saying that the thefts happened on Dec. 10 at Walmart located on Spring Ave. NW. Officers are asking anyone with information to...
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Surveillance cameras are everywhere and get clearer and clearer. The Huntsville Police Department is looking for someone they say stole some pricey items at a farm supply store. Huntsville Police say a guy walked into the Rural King off of Memorial Parkway, took a bunch of...
SRO Supervisor details lockdown at Wilson Jr. High School after hoax shooter threat
"You hear the word 'hoax" [but] it was real to us until it ended," Sgt. Shane Keeton with Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office said.
Shots fired after wreck, Limestone Sheriff’s Office investigating
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is searching for two people after they say shots were fired following a car accident.
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 15
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 15, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Incidents December 12 domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1082 reckless endangerment; Co. Rd. 1212 violation of protection order; Co. Rd. 1371 assault; Co. Rd. 1122 domestic violence; Hwy 31 unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; Co. Rd. 437 theft of property; Co. Rd. 747 burglary; Co. Rd. 438 theft of property; Co. Rd. 314 burglary; Co. Rd. 438 theft of property; Hwy 31 domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1140 unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 1749 domestic violence, criminal mischief; Co. Rd. 1025 December 13 unauthorized use of motor...
Increase in illicit drug cases in Morgan County hint at cartel activity, sheriff’s office says
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says meth is the leading illegal drug found in the area followed by cocaine and heroin.
WAFF
Parents, NAACP voice their opinions on heated altercation between assistant principal, student
Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts. Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts. Deputies, K9 locate over 600 lbs. of marijuana in Lincoln Co. storage unit. Updated: 9 hours ago. Deputies, K9 locate over 600 lbs. of...
Man arrested for drug trafficking in Huntsville part of ‘ongoing investigation’
One man is facing multiple charges after authorities say they found fentanyl on him in Huntsville.
Blount County sheriff: Man shot by officers said ‘kill me dead’ as he pointed gun
The man fatally shot by law enforcement officers in Blount County last week pointed a gun at the officers and told them, ‘’Kill me. Kill me dead,’’. Steven Anthony Bentley, 34, of Jefferson County, was shot to death Dec. 7 at a home in Hayden. Bentley, who...
WAFF
Large police presence conducting search of Mae Jemison High School
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement responded to Mae Jemison High School Tuesday morning on reports of a possible shooting. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers found no victim and no shooter at the school. “Yes we are aware,” Craig Williams with Huntsville City Schools said when asked...
Video shows assistant principal, student in altercation on Madison school bus
A student assaulted an assistant principal at James Clemens High School in Madison on Wednesday as the administrator was attempting to break up a fight on a school bus, Madison City Schools Superintendent Ed Nichols said. Speaking at a press conference Thursday morning, Nichols described the incident in which the...
WAFF
Family relieved following arrest made 17 months after fatal wrong-way crash
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The family of a teenager killed in a wrong-way crash is excited to learn that an arrest has been made in the case more than a year later. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has charged 62-year-old Byron Mayo with murder and two counts of first-degree aggravated assault. His bond is set for $100,000.
Huntsville man arrested, allegedly used stun gun in Jan. 6 breach
A Huntsville man was arrested earlier this week after being accused of using a stun gun during the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol breach.
WAFF
2 people charged for allegedly breaking into vehicle
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested and charged for allegedly breaking into a vehicle in Decatur on Dec. 11. According to the Decatur Police Department, a citizen reported that two people had gotten into his vehicle without his permission. The individuals fled the scene when confronted, but they were detained by officers with the police department.
WAFF
Alabama man arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama man was arrested in Huntsville on Dec. 13 for his alleged role in the attack on the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court documents, Bryan Shawn Smith was seen at the Capitol wearing an army green jacket, a camouflage baseball hat and sunglasses at times.
WAAY-TV
Suspect behind hoax active shooter threats in North Alabama could face charges in multiple states
A hoax active shooter threat can lead to hefty charges and possibly even jail time. Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said in the state of Alabama, the hoax would be a terroristic threat charge. That's a Class C felony. Swafford said if the person accountable is caught,...
