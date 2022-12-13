ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Deputies, K9 locate over 600 lbs. of marijuana in Lincoln Co. storage unit

LINCOLN CO., Tenn. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit (MCSO SCU) and Narcotics Unit seized over 600 pounds of marijuana last week. According to officials, a marijuana trafficking case led them to a storage facility in Lincoln County, TN. The MCSO SCU teamed up with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Fayetteville Police Department to further investigate.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
WAAY-TV

Madison Police: Suspect in Tuesday bank robbery may have robbed another local Regions in May

Madison Police are searching for a bank robbery suspect, and they believe the suspect may be responsible for a similar crime earlier this year. On Tuesday, the suspect entered the Regions Bank at Madison Boulevard and Sullivan Street, and put a box on a teller's desk with a note. The teller believed there was a bomb inside, and the suspect took cash from the bank before fleeing the scene.
MADISON, AL
WHNT-TV

Morgan County Sherriff's Office Looking at Uptick in Drug Crime

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has noticed an uptick in illegal drugs being seized in the county. Morgan County Sherriff’s Office Looking at Uptick …. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has noticed an uptick in illegal drugs being seized in the county. More Than 600 Lbs. of Marijuana Recovered.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Surveillance cameras are everywhere and get clearer and clearer. The Huntsville Police Department is looking for someone they say stole some pricey items at a farm supply store. Huntsville Police say a guy walked into the Rural King off of Memorial Parkway, took a bunch of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 15

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 15, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.   GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear   Cullman County Sheriff’s Office   Incidents  December 12  domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1082 reckless endangerment; Co. Rd. 1212 violation of protection order; Co. Rd. 1371 assault; Co. Rd. 1122 domestic violence; Hwy 31  unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; Co. Rd. 437 theft of property; Co. Rd. 747 burglary; Co. Rd. 438 theft of property; Co. Rd. 314 burglary; Co. Rd. 438  theft of property; Hwy 31 domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1140 unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 1749 domestic violence, criminal mischief; Co. Rd. 1025  December 13  unauthorized use of motor...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Large police presence conducting search of Mae Jemison High School

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement responded to Mae Jemison High School Tuesday morning on reports of a possible shooting. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers found no victim and no shooter at the school. “Yes we are aware,” Craig Williams with Huntsville City Schools said when asked...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

2 people charged for allegedly breaking into vehicle

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested and charged for allegedly breaking into a vehicle in Decatur on Dec. 11. According to the Decatur Police Department, a citizen reported that two people had gotten into his vehicle without his permission. The individuals fled the scene when confronted, but they were detained by officers with the police department.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Alabama man arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama man was arrested in Huntsville on Dec. 13 for his alleged role in the attack on the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court documents, Bryan Shawn Smith was seen at the Capitol wearing an army green jacket, a camouflage baseball hat and sunglasses at times.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy