MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The family of a teenager killed in a wrong-way crash is excited to learn that an arrest has been made in the case more than a year later. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has charged 62-year-old Byron Mayo with murder and two counts of first-degree aggravated assault. His bond is set for $100,000.

MADISON COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO