FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HATCH Nonprofit in Huntsville Provides a Paid Culinary Training Program to Young Adults Between 18-24 Years OldZack LoveHuntsville, AL
A Huntsville Doctor with a History of Not Paying Payroll 'Failed to Pay One Employee for 150 Hours of Work'Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Huntsville is Spending a Million to Recruit Workers but the City Still Needs a Solid Plan to Address Affordable HousingZack LoveHuntsville, AL
New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints CallsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
SRO Supervisor details lockdown at Wilson Jr. High School after hoax shooter threat
"You hear the word 'hoax" [but] it was real to us until it ended," Sgt. Shane Keeton with Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office said.
Man found dead at Polaris plant, coroner confirms
Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the parking lot of the Polaris plant on Greenbrier Road.
Video shows assistant principal, student in altercation on Madison school bus
A student assaulted an assistant principal at James Clemens High School in Madison on Wednesday as the administrator was attempting to break up a fight on a school bus, Madison City Schools Superintendent Ed Nichols said. Speaking at a press conference Thursday morning, Nichols described the incident in which the...
WAFF
Alabama man arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama man was arrested in Huntsville on Dec. 13 for his alleged role in the attack on the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court documents, Bryan Shawn Smith was seen at the Capitol wearing an army green jacket, a camouflage baseball hat and sunglasses at times.
WHNT-TV
Morgan County Sherriff's Office Looking at Uptick in Drug Crime
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has noticed an uptick in illegal drugs being seized in the county. Morgan County Sherriff’s Office Looking at Uptick …. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has noticed an uptick in illegal drugs being seized in the county. More Than 600 Lbs. of Marijuana Recovered.
WAAY-TV
Suspect behind hoax active shooter threats in North Alabama could face charges in multiple states
A hoax active shooter threat can lead to hefty charges and possibly even jail time. Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said in the state of Alabama, the hoax would be a terroristic threat charge. That's a Class C felony. Swafford said if the person accountable is caught,...
Multiple agencies, K9 Unit recover 600 lbs. of marijuana in Lincoln County
More than 600 pounds of marijuana was recovered from a storage unit in Lincoln County last week.
WAFF
Parents, NAACP voice their opinions on heated altercation between assistant principal, student
Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts. Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts. Deputies, K9 locate over 600 lbs. of marijuana in Lincoln Co. storage unit. Updated: 9 hours ago. Deputies, K9 locate over 600 lbs. of...
Increase in illicit drug cases in Morgan County hint at cartel activity, sheriff’s office says
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says meth is the leading illegal drug found in the area followed by cocaine and heroin.
WHNT-TV
Parents Share Concerns After Hoax Shooting Reports
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to a report of a possible active shooter at Mae C. Jemison High School early Tuesday morning. Parents Share Concerns After Hoax Shooting Reports. The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to a report of a possible active shooter at Mae C. Jemison High School...
WAFF
Family relieved following arrest made 17 months after fatal wrong-way crash
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The family of a teenager killed in a wrong-way crash is excited to learn that an arrest has been made in the case more than a year later. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has charged 62-year-old Byron Mayo with murder and two counts of first-degree aggravated assault. His bond is set for $100,000.
WAFF
Large police presence conducting search of Mae Jemison High School
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement responded to Mae Jemison High School Tuesday morning on reports of a possible shooting. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers found no victim and no shooter at the school. “Yes we are aware,” Craig Williams with Huntsville City Schools said when asked...
WHNT-TV
Police Investigating Robbery at Regions Bank in Madison
The Madison Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Regions Bank on Madison Boulevard after authorities received reports of a masked man with a box. Police Investigating Robbery at Regions Bank in Madison. The Madison Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Regions Bank on Madison Boulevard after...
Jemison High School returns to class after report of shooter caused lockdown
The Huntsville Police Dept. conducted a search of Jemison High School and placed it on lockdown after a report of an active shooter.
Huntsville man arrested, allegedly used stun gun in Jan. 6 breach
A Huntsville man was arrested earlier this week after being accused of using a stun gun during the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol breach.
Decatur Police searching for individuals accused in Walmart thefts
Police are looking to identify three people allegedly involved in multiple thefts at the Decatur Walmart.
Blount County sheriff: Man shot by officers said ‘kill me dead’ as he pointed gun
The man fatally shot by law enforcement officers in Blount County last week pointed a gun at the officers and told them, ‘’Kill me. Kill me dead,’’. Steven Anthony Bentley, 34, of Jefferson County, was shot to death Dec. 7 at a home in Hayden. Bentley, who...
Shots fired after wreck, Limestone Sheriff’s Office investigating
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is searching for two people after they say shots were fired following a car accident.
WAFF
False school shooter threats target four North Alabama schools
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hundreds of worried parents thought their children were dealing with an active shooter situation at their schools on Tuesday morning. Wilson High School, Scottsboro High School, West Morgan High School and Mae Jemison High School were plagued with prank calls about a shooter on campus, and in each instance, it was determined there was no credible threat.
WAAY-TV
Search underway for 2 drivers after wreck, shooting in Limestone County
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a reported wreck and shooting. Deputies responded to Blackburn Road, between Ham Road and Chris Way, for a wreck between two vehicles where a shot was fired. The office said the two drivers have fled the scene and an investigation is...
