ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Alabama man arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama man was arrested in Huntsville on Dec. 13 for his alleged role in the attack on the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court documents, Bryan Shawn Smith was seen at the Capitol wearing an army green jacket, a camouflage baseball hat and sunglasses at times.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Morgan County Sherriff's Office Looking at Uptick in Drug Crime

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has noticed an uptick in illegal drugs being seized in the county. Morgan County Sherriff’s Office Looking at Uptick …. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has noticed an uptick in illegal drugs being seized in the county. More Than 600 Lbs. of Marijuana Recovered.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Parents Share Concerns After Hoax Shooting Reports

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to a report of a possible active shooter at Mae C. Jemison High School early Tuesday morning. Parents Share Concerns After Hoax Shooting Reports. The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to a report of a possible active shooter at Mae C. Jemison High School...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Large police presence conducting search of Mae Jemison High School

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement responded to Mae Jemison High School Tuesday morning on reports of a possible shooting. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers found no victim and no shooter at the school. “Yes we are aware,” Craig Williams with Huntsville City Schools said when asked...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Police Investigating Robbery at Regions Bank in Madison

The Madison Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Regions Bank on Madison Boulevard after authorities received reports of a masked man with a box. Police Investigating Robbery at Regions Bank in Madison. The Madison Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Regions Bank on Madison Boulevard after...
MADISON, AL
WAFF

False school shooter threats target four North Alabama schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hundreds of worried parents thought their children were dealing with an active shooter situation at their schools on Tuesday morning. Wilson High School, Scottsboro High School, West Morgan High School and Mae Jemison High School were plagued with prank calls about a shooter on campus, and in each instance, it was determined there was no credible threat.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Search underway for 2 drivers after wreck, shooting in Limestone County

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a reported wreck and shooting. Deputies responded to Blackburn Road, between Ham Road and Chris Way, for a wreck between two vehicles where a shot was fired. The office said the two drivers have fled the scene and an investigation is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy