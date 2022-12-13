ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludlow, VT

Former CNN Producer Pleads Guilty To Brining Child To Another State For Sex Crimes

By David Wetzel
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=236QUg_0jhApRRF00
John Griffin. Vermont State Police; MEGA

A former CNN television producer pleaded guilty to using interstate commerce to coax a 9-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity at his Vermont ski home, Radar has learned.

John Griffin , 45, of Stamford, Connecticut, worked for CNN for eight years before being fired following his arrest. As part of the plea deal, two counts of enticement of a minor were dropped.

According to court documents, Griffin met a woman online in the summer of 2020 and persuaded her to bring her 9-year-old daughter to his Ludlow, Vermont, ski home for illegal sexual activity. The documents state that Griffin paid for the woman and girl t fly from Nevada to Boston. He then picked them up and drove them to the Vermont home, where he sexually assaulted the child.

Griffin's arrest came on Dec. 10, 2021, after he was indicted by a grand jury. He pleaded not guilty to three counts before deciding to plead guilty. He faces a sentence of 10 years to life in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 20, 2023, according to NBC Connecticut .

Between April and July 2020, Griffin used a messaging application to communicate with people who were the parents of minor girls. Griffin made comments such as a “woman is a woman regardless of her age,” according to prosecutors.

He tried to persuade a mother of 9- and 13-year-old girls to be trained to be sexually submissive, prosecutors said. He even wired $3,000 to a woman for plane tickets so the mom and the 9-year-old could travel to his Vermont house.

Griffin also must pay full restitution to the victims and faces a fine of up to $250,000 and other fees. He has already against to forfeit a Tesla vehicle and electronic items. Griffin has agreed to donate half the proceeds from the upcoming sale of the Vermont home and the sale of a Mercedes.

CNN fired Griffin, who worked alongside disgraced Chris Cuomo, after the news of the arrest, as RadarOnline.com previously reported . "The charges against Mr. Griffin are deeply disturbing," a CNN spokesperson said in a statement. "We learned of his arrest Friday afternoon and terminated his employment Monday."

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Sobbing black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at black college after argument with professor who told her to rewrite an essay: Claims her arrest was racially motivated

This is the moment a black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at a black college after an argument with a professor about an essay. The footage shows Leilla Hamoud, 20, being arrested at Winston-Salem State University following the fallout with her lecturer Cynthia Villagomez. Hamoud sobbed and complained...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Daily Beast

Face-Eating Killer Avoids Jail Time With Insanity Plea Deal

A hearing Monday morning in the murder trial of 25-year-old Austin Harrouff—the infamous Florida “face eater” accused of fatally stabbing a random couple and attacking another stranger in 2016—was over in minutes after a judge accepted a last-second plea deal. Harrouff pleaded not guilty by reason...
RadarOnline

Ohio Teacher Caught On Camera THROWING A Deaf Special Needs Student, Gets Paid Leave For Disturbing Actions

An Ohio mother was horrified by her daughter's account of a teacher's actions at St. Rita School for Deaf in Evendale. The special needs student's story was caught on surveillance footage, showing a teacher throwing the child to the ground. The teacher was placed on paid administrative leave after the mother raised her concerns with school officials, RadarOnline.com has learned. Prosecutors allegedly told the student's mother, Alexys Wells, that criminal charges would not be pursued due to her daughter's disability, which could cause her to "lash out."Wells recalled the traumatizing event that her 9-year-old daughter endured and what St. Rita...
OHIO STATE
RadarOnline

Warden Knows Best: Convicted Fraudsters Todd Chrisley & Wife Julie Will Be Able To Communicate Behind Bars With Prison Boss' Approval

It's a Christmas miracle! Soon-to-be prisoner Todd Chrisley will be able to communicate with his wife, Julie Chrisley, behind bars once they turn themselves into separate facilities in the new year — as long as their wardens approve, RadarOnline.com has confirmed. RadarOnline.com has obtained the rules for correspondents between inmates at the Florida prisons where Todd and Julie are expected to call home on January 15, 2023, after being convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud. Todd has been ordered to FPC Pensacola, while Julie is expected to join...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

GoFundMe For Slain Georgia Grandmother, 77, Raises Nearly $35k For Animal Shelter In The Wake Of Tragedy

A Georgia family has turned a horrific tragedy into a force for good. The body of Ellen Bowles, 77, was discovered by her son, Michael, on December 10 at her home, where she suffered multiple fatal stab wounds. A GoFundMe has been created in Bowles' memory to raise money for a local animal shelter, RadarOnline.com has confirmed. The brutal attack occurred in the wealthy Atlanta suburb of Buckhead, where Bowles lived in a gated community. Police claimed she was in the middle of prepping for Christmas when she allegedly discovered the suspect attempting to steal her Lexus SUV and she...
ATLANTA, GA
RadarOnline

Kari Lake Plotting Her Return To Television As She Publicly Fights To Overturn Arizona Election Results

Kari Lake lost her gubernatorial race in Arizona — but the former news gal has wasted no time scoping out a return to television, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source close to Lake said, “Kari isn’t going away anytime time soon. “She’s not going to waste her newfound fame by returning to local Arizona TV —she’s got bigger plans and is talking about doing her own nightly show. FOX doesn’t seem interested but Newsmax would be thrilled to work with her!” Sources revealed Lake, 53, plan while she publicly attempts to challenge her defeat in the Arizona governor’s race. Earlier this...
ARIZONA STATE
RadarOnline

South Carolina Mom Arrested After Her 6-Month-Old Died From Ingesting Fentanyl: Report

A South Carolina woman who was doing fentanyl near her infant daughter, causing her to die, was arrested, Radar has learned.Brittany Michelle Hamilton, 36, of North Augusta, called police on Oct. 27 to report that her 6-month-old was unresponsive and turning blue. Officers arrived at the 1900 block of Green Forest Drive and attempted to perform CPR on the baby.When first responders arrived, they took over, doing chest compressions on the child, but the baby was unable to be revived.According to police, Hamilton ingested fentanyl in close proximity of the baby, which caused the child to ingest some of the drugs, causing her death.The Augusta Chronicle reported that Hamilton told police she laid the baby down for a nap, and when she went to check on the child, she was lying face down in the bed. The outlet reported that a police report stated that the baby ingested 80 nanograms per millimeter of fentanyl.Hamilton was arrested that day on drug charges before later being charged with murder by child abuse on Dec. 12, according to WJBF. She is being held with bond.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
RadarOnline

‘Stephen’s Conduct Is Concerning’: Mel B Trashes Ex-Husband In Court After He Accuses Her Of Exposing Herself In Front Of Their Daughter

Spice Girls star Mel B. filed a bombshell declaration in court defending herself against allegations lodged by her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte — and denied issues with their 11-year-old daughter Madison, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, Stephen rushed to court demanding an emergency hearing. He said their daughter was headed to the UK to spend time with Mel and he had concerns. Madison lives in the U.S. with her father and takes trips throughout the year to visit her mom. Stephen said he wasn’t trying to block Madison from taking the trip but wanted a few...
RadarOnline

Brother Of Pregnant Woman Accused Of Murdering Her, Burning Her Body

The brother of a pregnant woman who was murdered and set on fir in northwest Fresno, California was arrested in connection to her death, Radar has learned.The woman's body was discovered by maintenance worked Dec. 13 near an apartment complex off Cornelia and Parkway. According to Fresno police, 26-year-old N-Kya Rebecca Logan was stabbed to death before being set on fire by her 41-year-old brother, Aaron Jamal Dudley.According to family members, Logan was 8 months pregnant when she was killed. She had just recently had a baby shower, police say. A witness told police they saw a suspicious person pushing...
FRESNO, CA
RadarOnline

Sam Bankman-Fried's Family Called Nassau Prison BEGGING Disgraced FTX Founder Be Provided Vegan Meals While Behind Bars

Sam Bankman-Fried’s family reportedly called the Bahamas jail where the alleged cryptocurrency fraudster is being held to beg that he be provided vegan meals, RadarOnline.com has learned.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday night at the request of prosecutors from the US Attorney's office in the Southern District of New York.The 30-year-old founder of the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX was charged with the federal crimes of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit securities fraud, laundering money, and conspiring to defraud the United States in the form of violating campaign finance laws.He is now...
NEW YORK STATE
RadarOnline

Michigan Man Accused Of Placing Hidden Camera In Hospital Bathroom

A Michigan man was arrested after police say he hid a camera in the bathroom of a hospital, Radar has learned.According to police, Jarod Joseph Havican hid a camera in a bathroom at UP Health System-Marquette, where he worked. Officers from the Marquette Police Department were contacted on Dec. 2 to investigate a hidden camera located in the hospital's bathroom.After investigating, police identified Havican, 26, as the suspect. This week, the Marquette County Prosecutor's Office authorized a 14-count felony warrant for Havican's arrest. Included in the warrant are seven counts of computers-using to commit a crime and seven counts of...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
RadarOnline

Megyn Kelly & Kirk Cameron Attack Mask Mandates, Diss 'Communist State Of California' Over 2020 Christmas Carol Backlash

Conservative radio host Megyn Kelly was joined by Kirk Cameron to rehash COVID-19 mask mandates from 2020. The pair discussed the "communist state of California" and backlash that the '90s sitcom actor received after hosting a community Christmas carol event during the pandemic in December 2020, RadarOnline.com has learned. The self-proclaimed independent journalist doubled down on her anti-mask stance during an episode of her SiriusXM radio show, The Megyn Kelly Show. Kelly, 52, began the interview by praising Cameron, 52, for his "radical" idea to host a community Christmas caroling event during the height of the pandemic brought on by...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

155K+
Followers
4K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy