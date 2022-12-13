COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The latest proposal to give Ohio’s governor more power overseeing K-12 education cleared the state Senate with a ban on transgender student-athletes in girls sports — but hit a roadblock hours later when the legislation fell several votes short of passage in the House early Thursday. The bill is effectively dead, but could be taken up again in the next legislative session. Democrats gave a burst of applause after the vote count was announced at about 2:30 a.m. They had objected to the changes, and complained that majority Republicans were rushing the legislation through. The ban on transgender student-athletes, in particular, has been a goal of Republican-dominated legislatures nationwide. Currently, 18 states ban transgender students from participating in school sports, according to the nonprofit think tank Movement Advancement Project.

