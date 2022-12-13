ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 6

Related
NBC4 Columbus

LGBTQ+ advocates react after Ohio’s transgender athlete ban fails

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — LGBTQ+ advocates kept a watchful eye as Ohio’s General Assembly failed to pass a bill banning transgender athletes from participating in school sports, part of a long legislative session lasting well into Thursday morning. “The fact that this just keeps becoming a topic of conversation at the statehouse feels so like, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
them.us

The Ohio Board of Education Passed a Resolution Opposing Transgender Protections

The Ohio Board of Education has passed a resolution opposing protections for transgender students under Title IX, declaring that respect for trans identities “destroys foundational truths upon which education rests.”. The resolution, which was written by Board member Brendon Shea and passed by a 10-7 vote on Tuesday, states...
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Ohio education bill, transgender athlete ban die in House

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The latest proposal to give Ohio’s governor more power overseeing K-12 education cleared the state Senate with a ban on transgender student-athletes in girls sports — but hit a roadblock hours later when the legislation fell several votes short of passage in the House early Thursday. The bill is effectively dead, but could be taken up again in the next legislative session. Democrats gave a burst of applause after the vote count was announced at about 2:30 a.m. They had objected to the changes, and complained that majority Republicans were rushing the legislation through. The ban on transgender student-athletes, in particular, has been a goal of Republican-dominated legislatures nationwide. Currently, 18 states ban transgender students from participating in school sports, according to the nonprofit think tank Movement Advancement Project.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio lawmakers pass bill challenging Columbus’ flavored tobacco ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The City of Columbus’ plan to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products may be short-lived. The Ohio General Assembly passed legislation Thursday morning prohibiting local governments from enacting their own restrictions on tobacco and alternative nicotine products, just days after Columbus City Council unanimously voted to bar flavored tobacco sales […]
OHIO STATE
buckeyefirearms.org

BREAKING: Judge Grants Restraining Order to Halt Columbus' New Gun Laws

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — A Fairfield County judge has granted Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's request for a temporary restraining order (TRO) preventing Columbus' newly passed gun ordinances from taking effect. Judge Richard Berens of Fairfield County Common Pleas Court issued his ruling this morning enjoining the ordinances immediately. "This...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Transgender athlete ban does not pass Ohio’s General Assembly

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bill that would have prevented transgender girls from participating in school sports did not pass out of the General Assembly early Thursday, a culmination of a long day of activity for House Bill 151. The Ohio House voted against passing the amended House Bill 151, which would have banned transgender […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Board of Education approves anti-LGBTQ+ resolution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education has voted in support of a resolution that will reject proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students. Ohio’s top school board voted 10 to 7 to approve an amended resolution on Tuesday that opponents said will harm LGBTQ+ youth in the state. Board member Brendon Shea wrote the resolution after […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Ohio voter ID bill passes Senate, moves to House

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — House Bill 485, which would change ID requirements for voting in Ohio, is one step away from heading to the governor’s office and becoming law. The bill passed on the Ohio Senate floor Tuesday, along party lines, 24-6, and now heads back to the Ohio House floor for a vote. “It’s […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Bill blocking cities from stricter tobacco laws passes Ohio legislature

COLUMBUS, Ohio — State lawmakers passed legislation early Thursday morning prohibiting cities from enacting their own laws restricting smoking and e-cigarette tobacco sales. Senate Republican lawmakers added the provision, known as a “preemption” law, to another bill in committee late Tuesday. It essentially claims tobacco sales are the domain of state — not local — government. It stops cities from adding new fees or taxes to tobacco products, including cigarettes and vapes, or raising the age requirements to buy tobacco products.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

In early morning vote, Ohio House agrees to send voter ID restrictions to the governor

After a protracted day at the Ohio Statehouse, lawmakers approved sweeping new voting restrictions including photo ID requirements early Thursday morning. That proposal now heads to the governor. The House gaveled in for session early Wednesday afternoon, and after half an hour of ceremonial proceedings broke for recess. Rep. Tim Ginter, R-Salem, described the break […] The post In early morning vote, Ohio House agrees to send voter ID restrictions to the governor appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy