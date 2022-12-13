Read full article on original website
LGBTQ+ advocates react after Ohio’s transgender athlete ban fails
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — LGBTQ+ advocates kept a watchful eye as Ohio’s General Assembly failed to pass a bill banning transgender athletes from participating in school sports, part of a long legislative session lasting well into Thursday morning. “The fact that this just keeps becoming a topic of conversation at the statehouse feels so like, […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
DeWine to focus on mental health, jobs, education in next 4 years as governor
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mike DeWine spoke with members of the media from his governor’s residence in Bexley about what he plans to accomplish in his last four years of governor. He will be sworn in for his last term on Jan. 9 at the Ohio Statehouse. “We continue...
them.us
The Ohio Board of Education Passed a Resolution Opposing Transgender Protections
The Ohio Board of Education has passed a resolution opposing protections for transgender students under Title IX, declaring that respect for trans identities “destroys foundational truths upon which education rests.”. The resolution, which was written by Board member Brendon Shea and passed by a 10-7 vote on Tuesday, states...
Ohio education bill, transgender athlete ban die in House
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The latest proposal to give Ohio’s governor more power overseeing K-12 education cleared the state Senate with a ban on transgender student-athletes in girls sports — but hit a roadblock hours later when the legislation fell several votes short of passage in the House early Thursday. The bill is effectively dead, but could be taken up again in the next legislative session. Democrats gave a burst of applause after the vote count was announced at about 2:30 a.m. They had objected to the changes, and complained that majority Republicans were rushing the legislation through. The ban on transgender student-athletes, in particular, has been a goal of Republican-dominated legislatures nationwide. Currently, 18 states ban transgender students from participating in school sports, according to the nonprofit think tank Movement Advancement Project.
Transgender student-athlete ban, Board of Ed. overhaul set to become law in Ohio
Numerous controversial education bills were combined and passed during the Ohio Senate session Wednesday at 11 p.m.
Ohio lawmakers pass bill challenging Columbus’ flavored tobacco ban
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The City of Columbus’ plan to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products may be short-lived. The Ohio General Assembly passed legislation Thursday morning prohibiting local governments from enacting their own restrictions on tobacco and alternative nicotine products, just days after Columbus City Council unanimously voted to bar flavored tobacco sales […]
Ohio lawmakers pass bill making it more difficult to vote
Ohio Republican lawmakers passed a major elections reform bill after midnight, on Thursday morning, mandating a photo ID requirement for voting and eliminating some early voting opportunities.
Ohio lawmakers pass bill aimed at stopping unemployment fraud by tightening verification rules
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio lawmakers gave final approval early Thursday morning to a bill designed to cut down on unemployment fraud, a rampant problem during the coronavirus pandemic. Senate Bill 302, which now heads to Gov. Mike DeWine for his signature, seeks to tighten rules for verifying the identity...
Court issues temporary stay against City of Columbus’ newly passed gun laws
COLUMBUS — A judge in Fairfield County has issued a temporary restraining order against the City of Columbus’ newly passed gun ordinances. >>RELATED: City of Columbus looking to ban the sale of assault weapons. The Columbus City Council passed a set of gun ordinances December 5 that would...
buckeyefirearms.org
BREAKING: Judge Grants Restraining Order to Halt Columbus' New Gun Laws
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — A Fairfield County judge has granted Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's request for a temporary restraining order (TRO) preventing Columbus' newly passed gun ordinances from taking effect. Judge Richard Berens of Fairfield County Common Pleas Court issued his ruling this morning enjoining the ordinances immediately. "This...
Transgender athlete ban does not pass Ohio’s General Assembly
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bill that would have prevented transgender girls from participating in school sports did not pass out of the General Assembly early Thursday, a culmination of a long day of activity for House Bill 151. The Ohio House voted against passing the amended House Bill 151, which would have banned transgender […]
Ohio Board of Education approves anti-LGBTQ+ resolution
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education has voted in support of a resolution that will reject proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students. Ohio’s top school board voted 10 to 7 to approve an amended resolution on Tuesday that opponents said will harm LGBTQ+ youth in the state. Board member Brendon Shea wrote the resolution after […]
cleveland.com
Ohio lawmakers pass $6 billion spending bill. Here’s where the money goes
COLUMBUS – The General Assembly passed a mammoth spending bill after 5 a.m. Thursday at the tail end of a marathon session, doling out nearly $6 billion of mostly federal funds to cap off the biennial legislative session. The legislation came together in some of the last working hours...
Ohio Republicans Sneak Voter ID Requirements into Special Election Bill
The bill was criticized by some legislators as being too restrictive, especially to minorities, Ohioans in poverty, and the elderly.
Frank LaRose represents Ohio GOP special interests, not Ohio voters
Secretary of State Frank LaRose argued he was seeking an increase in the voter approval requirement for Ohio Constitution amendments to 60% to protect us from “special interests.”. This reminds me of my childhood crayon set in which a beige color was called “flesh.”. LaRose represents Ohio’s worst...
Resolution requiring 60% of vote to amend Ohio Constitution unlikely to pass by year’s end
A controversial proposal to make it harder for Ohioans to amend the state constitution is unlikely to pass by the end of the year.
Ban on gun sales during a riot, tougher penalties for impeding police pass Ohio General Assembly
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Police would be banned from stopping guns from being sold or carried in areas where a riot is happening or might take place under legislation passed early Thursday morning during a marathon session by Ohio state lawmakers. Senate Bill 16, which now goes to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk,...
Ohio voter ID bill passes Senate, moves to House
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — House Bill 485, which would change ID requirements for voting in Ohio, is one step away from heading to the governor’s office and becoming law. The bill passed on the Ohio Senate floor Tuesday, along party lines, 24-6, and now heads back to the Ohio House floor for a vote. “It’s […]
Bill blocking cities from stricter tobacco laws passes Ohio legislature
COLUMBUS, Ohio — State lawmakers passed legislation early Thursday morning prohibiting cities from enacting their own laws restricting smoking and e-cigarette tobacco sales. Senate Republican lawmakers added the provision, known as a “preemption” law, to another bill in committee late Tuesday. It essentially claims tobacco sales are the domain of state — not local — government. It stops cities from adding new fees or taxes to tobacco products, including cigarettes and vapes, or raising the age requirements to buy tobacco products.
In early morning vote, Ohio House agrees to send voter ID restrictions to the governor
After a protracted day at the Ohio Statehouse, lawmakers approved sweeping new voting restrictions including photo ID requirements early Thursday morning. That proposal now heads to the governor. The House gaveled in for session early Wednesday afternoon, and after half an hour of ceremonial proceedings broke for recess. Rep. Tim Ginter, R-Salem, described the break […] The post In early morning vote, Ohio House agrees to send voter ID restrictions to the governor appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
