ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Jalen Brunson questionable for Wednesday's game with contused right foot

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IhVbQ_0jhApMGq00

If the Knicks want to extend their winning streak to five games on Wednesday night, they might have to do so without their standout point guard.

Jalen Brunson has been listed as questionable for New York’s road tilt with the Bulls, with what the team is calling a contused right foot. It was initially thought to be a sprained ankle when he exited Sunday’s win over the Kings.

New York’s big free agent signing has been everything the Knicks could have hoped for to begin his New York tenue, averaging 20.1 points and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the floor.

If Brunson has to sit, Immanuel Quickley could be an option to join what had been a standout starting five of Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Quentin Grimes, and RJ Barrett.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
873K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy