Jalen Brunson questionable for Wednesday's game with contused right foot

If the Knicks want to extend their winning streak to five games on Wednesday night, they might have to do so without their standout point guard.

Jalen Brunson has been listed as questionable for New York’s road tilt with the Bulls, with what the team is calling a contused right foot. It was initially thought to be a sprained ankle when he exited Sunday’s win over the Kings.

New York’s big free agent signing has been everything the Knicks could have hoped for to begin his New York tenue, averaging 20.1 points and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the floor.

If Brunson has to sit, Immanuel Quickley could be an option to join what had been a standout starting five of Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Quentin Grimes, and RJ Barrett.

