ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 2

Related
ABC 4

Gov. Spencer Cox removes bachelor’s degree requirement for state government jobs

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah State Governor Spencer Cox launched a “skills-first” hiring initiative as part of an effort to increase job opportunities for qualified Utahns on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The initiative would eliminate the requirement for bachelor’s degrees in employee recruitment for many state...
KUTV

Cox open to school vouchers if lawmakers cough up enough cash for public education

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he's open to some sort of school voucher bill this session – if public education gets the money he wants. During his monthly news conference Thursday morning, the governor indicated he's staying open on the subject after his veto threat last year of a school voucher bill that ended up failing overwhelmingly in the House of Representatives.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Former Utah Attorney General David Wilkinson dies

PROVO, Utah — Former Utah Attorney General David Wilkinson has died at the age of 86. Wilkinson, who served from 1981 through 1989, passed away Saturday. He is survived by his wife, four children and 17 grandchildren. Current Attorney General Sean D. Reyes released a short statement Tuesday, saying:
UTAH STATE
99.9 KEKB

Utah Drivers Ranked Worst In The Nation

Recently, auto insurance aggregator site QuoteWizard listed Utah as having the worst drivers in the nation. This was based on a set of criteria such as the number of accidents per capita, and not just on personal attacks as many in the beehive state would assume. When I read that...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ESPN Western Colorado

Utah’s Oldest Town

If you’ve lived in Utah your entire life like I have, you probably think you know everything there is to know about Utah. It’s located on the lands of five indigenous tribes the Utes, Navajo, Paiute, Goshute, and Shoshone, it has the Salt Flats, many national parks, and a sometimes-smelly lake called the Great Salt Lake.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Utah couple waiting since October for moving company to deliver belongings

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A moving company still has not delivered furniture and belongings to a Utah couple after they’ve been living in the state for two months. Cade and Kyra Peirce moved across the country from Atlanta to the Salt Lake City area in the first week of October. Cade lost his job, so they had to move quickly and somewhat unexpectedly.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

UHSAA Adopts New Classifications & Regions For 2023-25

SALT LAKE CITY – After receiving feedback from districts and schools on realignment, the Utah High School Activities Association has adopted a new region alignment. The new alignment, announced by UHSAA on Thursday, December 15, will take place in the fall of 2023. 6A – 18 Teams. 6A...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Eight Utahns charged for $100 million dietary fraud scheme

SALT LAKE CITY — A federal grand jury indicted multiple Utahns for their involvement in an online scheme selling nutraceutical, CBD, and dietary supplement products. On Wednesday, the United States Attorney’s Office District of Utah announced that eight Utahns and one Washington resident are facing 18 counts of criminal activity, which are:
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utah’s first Kum & Go convenience store opens Monday

DRAPER, Utah — A new convenience store and gas station is expanding, opening its first location in Utah on Monday, Dec. 19. It began in Iowa, and now Kum & Go will land in the Beehive State — the first new state that the family-owned convenience chain is entering in over 10 years. The chain will also open stores in South Jordan, Murray and Herriman in early 2023, with plans to open more than 30 stores in Utah over the next five years.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy