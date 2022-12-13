Read full article on original website
ABC 4
Gov. Spencer Cox removes bachelor’s degree requirement for state government jobs
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah State Governor Spencer Cox launched a “skills-first” hiring initiative as part of an effort to increase job opportunities for qualified Utahns on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The initiative would eliminate the requirement for bachelor’s degrees in employee recruitment for many state...
Why Utah is looking to remove as many 4-year degree requirements as possible
Utah is looking at reevaluating bachelor’s degree requirements in its hiring processes while asking private businesses to do the same.
KUTV
Cox open to school vouchers if lawmakers cough up enough cash for public education
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he's open to some sort of school voucher bill this session – if public education gets the money he wants. During his monthly news conference Thursday morning, the governor indicated he's staying open on the subject after his veto threat last year of a school voucher bill that ended up failing overwhelmingly in the House of Representatives.
KUTV
Governor welcomes snow but says state has 'a long ways to go' to beat drought
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — On yet another snowy morning in Salt Lake City, Gov. Spencer Cox pointed out how happy he is for the recent storms that have dumped snow throughout the state, putting Utah's snowpack at 150 percent of normal for this time of year. But the...
KSLTV
Former Utah Attorney General David Wilkinson dies
PROVO, Utah — Former Utah Attorney General David Wilkinson has died at the age of 86. Wilkinson, who served from 1981 through 1989, passed away Saturday. He is survived by his wife, four children and 17 grandchildren. Current Attorney General Sean D. Reyes released a short statement Tuesday, saying:
KUTV
Big raise for Utah teachers may depend on passing controversial school voucher bill
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — When Utah's Gov. Spencer Cox announced his budget proposal, which included $6,000 raises for every teacher in the state of Utah, he drew applause, not only inside Centennial Junior High where he unveiled the plan, but in teachers' classrooms across the state. “I was...
ksl.com
'We're not starting from scratch': Homeless providers discuss progress in addressing crisis
SALT LAKE CITY — In the past year, over 18,000 people have accessed services from a homeless services provider in Utah, according to the Coalition of Religious Communities. While many of those people accessing services received help intended to prevent homelessness, over 10,000 utilized emergency shelter services. "That's a...
kslnewsradio.com
Intermountain Healthcare hospitals ranked highly for maternity care in new report
SALT LAKE CITY — U.S. News & World Report has released its annual list of “Best Hospitals for Maternity Care.” Seven of the top 300 hospitals are Intermountain Healthcare Hospitals in Utah. After evaluating different factors, U.S. News compiled the list. Evaluations included how well hospitals attend...
8 Utahns charged for defrauding consumers of $100 million through the sale of dietary supplements
Eight Utahns and one man from Washington have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Utah for allegedly participating in a fraudulent online scheme through which they obtained more than $100 million by stealing credit and debit card payments.
What auditors found in Utah’s 2022 primary election
The Legislative Auditor General revealed small differences in votes counted and ballots processed in Utah’s 2022 primary election. Auditors found no evidence of systematic problems, widespread errors or significant fraud.
Utah Drivers Ranked Worst In The Nation
Recently, auto insurance aggregator site QuoteWizard listed Utah as having the worst drivers in the nation. This was based on a set of criteria such as the number of accidents per capita, and not just on personal attacks as many in the beehive state would assume. When I read that...
ksl.com
School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
Utah’s Oldest Town
If you’ve lived in Utah your entire life like I have, you probably think you know everything there is to know about Utah. It’s located on the lands of five indigenous tribes the Utes, Navajo, Paiute, Goshute, and Shoshone, it has the Salt Flats, many national parks, and a sometimes-smelly lake called the Great Salt Lake.
kjzz.com
Utah couple waiting since October for moving company to deliver belongings
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A moving company still has not delivered furniture and belongings to a Utah couple after they’ve been living in the state for two months. Cade and Kyra Peirce moved across the country from Atlanta to the Salt Lake City area in the first week of October. Cade lost his job, so they had to move quickly and somewhat unexpectedly.
kslsports.com
UHSAA Adopts New Classifications & Regions For 2023-25
SALT LAKE CITY – After receiving feedback from districts and schools on realignment, the Utah High School Activities Association has adopted a new region alignment. The new alignment, announced by UHSAA on Thursday, December 15, will take place in the fall of 2023. 6A – 18 Teams. 6A...
KSLTV
SLC man designs Pride version of Utah state flag that people can purchase
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City man has created a different version of the newly re-designed Utah state flag by meshing it with the Progress Pride flag. The design is now on sale to the public in both flag and sticker form. In his home office, Riley...
KSLTV
Eight Utahns charged for $100 million dietary fraud scheme
SALT LAKE CITY — A federal grand jury indicted multiple Utahns for their involvement in an online scheme selling nutraceutical, CBD, and dietary supplement products. On Wednesday, the United States Attorney’s Office District of Utah announced that eight Utahns and one Washington resident are facing 18 counts of criminal activity, which are:
KSLTV
Utah’s first Kum & Go convenience store opens Monday
DRAPER, Utah — A new convenience store and gas station is expanding, opening its first location in Utah on Monday, Dec. 19. It began in Iowa, and now Kum & Go will land in the Beehive State — the first new state that the family-owned convenience chain is entering in over 10 years. The chain will also open stores in South Jordan, Murray and Herriman in early 2023, with plans to open more than 30 stores in Utah over the next five years.
ksl.com
Snowstorm leaves over 4 feet of snow in some Utah mountains, 1 foot in valleys
SALT LAKE CITY — This week's snowstorm is officially Salt Lake City's largest snow event in nearly two years. The National Weather Service reports that 12.2 inches of snow have fallen at the city's official station since Sunday. It's the most snow from a single storm since 11.7 inches fell on Feb. 17, 2021.
ksl.com
Weather service extends some advisories into Wednesday as snow persists in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service on Tuesday extended a winter weather advisory for the northern portion of the Wasatch Front, saying that weather models are starting to indicate that a few more inches of snow are possible in parts of the state. The extended advisory stretches...
