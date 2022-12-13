LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Fayette County teacher received quite the surprise Thursday, being showered with gifts, and a hearty “merry Christmas” from students. A fourth-grade teacher at Dixie Magnet Elementary Shelby Miller was nominated by students from the “Do Something Extraordinary STEM Golf Club” as an extraordinary teacher. As part of Blessings From Our Banks, Lexington banks helped purchase gifts for the nominated teachers, and students happily gave them to their teachers as part of the celebration.

FAYETTE COUNTY, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO