FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents say kids missing school due to canceled bus routes; district says drivers hard to find
WEST MILTON — An area mother said she is upset with trying to get her kids to school after multiple bussing issues. News Center 7 spoke with a Milton-Union parent who asked to only be identified as Lynn. Lynn said the district has a bus diver shortage and if...
miamivalleytoday.com
City of Troy issues guidelines for snow removal
TROY — The city of Troy has released guidelines for its winter weather policies, intended to help residents and drivers understand the city’s approach to dealing with typical winter storms. Because each snow event is unique, pre-treatment, plowing and salting operations will be evaluated on an event-by-event basis,...
wyso.org
Application denied for Greene County solar project
The Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) denied the application for a utility scale solar project in Greene County today. The OPSB's Public Information Officer sent this statement to WYSO this afternoon about the board's rationale:. "The OPSB found that, based on the unanimous opposition to the project by local governments...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy BOE discusses freshman focus program
TROY — Members of the Troy City Schools Board of Education discussed Troy High School’s freshman focus program during their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, after a presentation from five high school seniors who participated in this year’s activities. “I’m proud to have five seniors...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy road closure
TROY — North Short Street, from West Main Street to West Water Street, will be closed for a week starting on Thursday, Dec. 15. That part of North Short Street is expected to be closed from Thursday at 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, for storm drainage pipe installation.
First case in 20 years: Measles appear in Clark County
Measles is extremely contagious, the release states, but can often be prevented with vaccines. The release says a two-dose MMR vaccine can provide protection that is 97% effective.
dayton.com
Did area township lose 40% of its population? ‘It’s a head scratcher’
Editor’s note: The Dayton Daily News is looking at area population trends and what they mean for local communities. Go here for an in-depth look at how the region’s fastest growing communities are coping with that growth, and here for a table showing population changes at area cities and townships. This story looks at communities that lost population in recent decades.
Commission votes to freeze rates for AES Ohio customers
The freeze is set to take place while the company produces a new electric security plan, according to a release.
dayton247now.com
Sports company expands to Dayton, new athletic center
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Caleb Stephens, editor in chief of the Dayton Business Journal, spoke with Nathan Edwards about an outdoor sports company that is expanding along Dayton's river front. Plus, a new athletic center is opening its doors to the Gem City.
Patient attempts to escape hospital in Miami County, facility placed on lockdown
MIAMI COUNTY — A large law enforcement investigation took place at Upper Valley Medical Center in Miami County Wednesday afternoon. Miami County dispatchers confirmed deputies are on scene of the medical center, but details on why sheriff’s office is responding were not immediately available. News Center 7 spoke...
Investigators tie $1.8 million in stolen public funds to former Ohio county employee
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Auditor of State’s office in Columbus released its final report Thursday on a man who stole more than $1.8 million from the Clark County Auditor’s Office. According to Auditor of State Keith Faber, 64-year-old Robert Vanderhorst, a former Clark County employee in Springfield since 1991, stole over 1.87 million dollars […]
Xenia Community Schools tackle Doug Adams Stadium renovation project
Plans for the home of the Buccaneers include four new energy efficient light poles, ADA-compliant seating options, increasing seating for the home team from 3,500 to 4,000 seats, a new press box and 110 new parking spaces, according to a release.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported barn fire on Maud Hughes Rd in Middletown
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews responding to reported barn fire on Maud Hughes Road in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
dayton.com
One of 2nd Street Market’s founding vendors dies at 89
“One of the greatest joys dad experienced was introducing people to the great maple syrup produced in the state of Ohio,” noted Stan Dohner. William Dean Dohner, a 2nd Street Market founding vendor, died on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the age of 89. According to his obituary, he passed...
miamivalleytoday.com
Caregiver education speakers wanted
DAYTON — The Area Agency on Aging is seeking speakers to present one-hour programs within their nine-county region specific to education of family caregivers. The goal of these trainings is to provide education to family caregivers to help them better understand their role, when and how to access assistance, how to utilize services/information to decrease stress, and how to better care for their loved ones and themselves. Agency staff will be responsible for scheduling and promotion of each event.
miamivalleytoday.com
BOE mends relations with Tipp Pride
TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Board of Education (BOE) previously extended an invitation to the Tipp Pride Association to attend one of the board’s regular session meetings to attempt to close some gaps and mend the relationship with the Board of Education. Tipp Pride joined the board during their meeting on Monday, Dec. 12.
One arrested after Dayton stabbing
Police were called to the 1500 block of Woodman Drive Thursday afternoon on reports of a man stabbed in the chest. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said when officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim suffering from a “graze wound” to the chest.
wrtv.com
Richmond Police investigating Thursday morning stabbing
RICHMOND — Richmond Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Thursday. Officers responded to the 200 block of South 13th Street around 11:45 a.m. and found a 29-year-old man with two stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is having surgery. His condition is unknown. Police...
whbc.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Springfield Collision With Box Truck
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A collision between a motorcycle and a box truck in Springfield Township, and the results are fatal. 38-year-old Stephanie Terry who has an Akron address was killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon at Krumroy and Sypher Roads in the township. The...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 8-14
James L. Jones, 50, of Columbus Grove, pleaded no contest to found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 30 days jail. 0 days suspended. $0 fine. Robert E. Bridges, 53, of Lima, found guilty of reckless operation. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $250 fine. Anthony E. Hardesty, 41, of...
