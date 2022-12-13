ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPY

Hasbro Just Released a Wordle Party Game Inspired by the Viral Daily Puzzle

By Taylor Galla
SPY
SPY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ote9O_0jhAokVl00

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

Hasbro recently released a Wordle board game inspired by the daily word puzzle that captured the minds of millions at the beginning of 2022 . Worlde’s hold on the zeitgeist may have faded since its acquisition by The New York Times , but it’s still an extremely popular online game that’s inspired Halloween costumes and ugly Christmas sweaters.

Now, it’s a #1 New Release on Amazon and available to order with delivery times still available before Christmas. If your family or friends love Wordle as much as you do, then it could be the perfect party game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J3d5Q_0jhAokVl00

Wordle The Party Game

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

The Wordle Party Game is designed for 2-4 players ages 14 years and older. Players take turns writing down secret words while others guess using dry-erase boards. Correct or incorrect guesses are marked with yellow and green tiles, and it comes designed for classic play as well as three distinct variations.

The Rise of Wordle

The beginning of 2022 marked the emergence of Wordle, a simple daily word puzzle created by a computer programmer for his Crossword-loving partner that went crazy viral and was eventually purchased by The New York Times for $1 million .

The phrase “Wordle today hint” garners upwards of 300,000 monthly searches and it’s become a daily staple for millions of users around the world.

The Board Game

Now you can play unlimited rounds of Wordle with your family and friends together rather than solo with this new board game. It’s an analog version of the game where one player comes up with the word and the other players try to guess it in as few guesses as possible.

This game, like the original puzzle, looks fairly straightforward and simple — so it’s not likely to capture your attention for hours like other in-depth strategy games included on our best board games round-up. We should also note that you can play your own version of this game with just pen and paper, based on the setup and rules.

However, if you’re super fans of the daily word game and have someone who loves the latest board game on your gift list, then this is an exciting launch.

Buy: Wordle The Party Game $19.82 (orig. $19.99) 1% OFF More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Take a Time Machine To the 80s: The Pac-Man Head-to-Head Arcade Table Is $200 Off for Christmas

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. So when I extolled the many, many virtues of the Arcade1Up Pac-Man Head-to-Head Arcade Table a couple months back, what stopped you from jumping all over it and bringing this amazing nostalgia machine into your home immediately? Are you saving your quarters for the laundromat? No, that can’t be it — you don’t need quarters to play Galaga or Pac-Man or any of the other 10 vintage games on here. Were you shy about the idea of assembling it yourself? No, can’t...
SPY

The Best New Video Games Coming In December To Keep You Busy Until Christmas

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The best new games of December sure are varied. We’ve got an array of different genres to mess around this month, which is perfect if you’re looking for something to do over the holiday period, or if you’re looking for one of the best gifts for the gamer in your life. Of course, there are plenty of other games coming out too and a few games that are meant to be coming out this month but don’t have hard release dates. We’d love...
SPY

Still Searching For Best Christmas Gifts For Dad? The Entire James Bond Movie Collection Is Just $60 Today

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Looking to gift a James Bond fan this holiday season? You’re in luck. Right now, you can buy the James Bond movie collection from Dr. No to Spectre at 48% off. That’s 24 movies (every release from 1962 to 2015) — for just $59 via Amazon Prime. That’s about $2.46 per movie. By comparison, Amazon usually charges $3.99 to rent a movie, whereas this box set gives you access to the entire Bond collection (with the exception of 2021’s No Time To Die) for years to come. With Christmas now...
WDW News Today

New Cal Kestis Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Available With ‘Jedi: Survivor’ Pre-Orders

A new version of the Cal Kestis Legacy Lightsaber hilt is available with pre-orders of the “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” Collector’s Edition. Cameron Monaghan, who portrays Cal Kestis in the “Star Wars” games, showed off the lightsaber at the Game Awards 2022. “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” is a follow up to “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.”
SPY

Will Avatar 2: The Way of Water Flop? Only a Fool Would Bet Against James Cameron

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. After a 13-year wait, Avatar 2: The Way of Water is finally opening in theaters tonight. The beleaguered movie theaters that survived COVID-19 are praying for a huge opening. Even in the age of blockbusters, when almost every new release is a superhero movie or something close to it, movie theaters are struggling to get butts in seats. If anyone is meant to be the box office savior theater owners have been waiting for, it’s director James Cameron, who’s responsible for smashing global...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
RadarOnline

Motel Where Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Was Found Dead Still Open For Business, But Room Remains Off Limits

The motel where Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' body was found is open for business despite his death on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The manager at Oak Tree Inn in Encino, California — who wished not to be named — tells us they are continuing to welcome guests at the motel, revealing they never shut down in the wake of the tragedy.While the budget-friendly facility is open, the room where tWitch took his own life remains closed. The manager tells RadarOnline.com that his room will be off limits for the next few days, calling it "unusable." As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, tWitch was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SPY

Guys, I Swear This $20 Gift For Her Will Earn You Major Brownie Points This Holiday Season

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. I’m the Site Director here at SPY, a product review website, and I take a lot of pride in helping connect our readers with the best possible gift ideas. Every year, our guide to the 101 Best Christmas Gifts of the Year helps thousands of people pick out something extra special, and it’s a task I take very seriously. One side effect of being a professional shopping editor? People are constantly asking me what they should buy their significant others, parents and...
SPY

Trust Me, This $35 Gift Might Look Like a Toy, but It’s Actually the Perfect Gift for Hard-To-Shop for Men

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. SPY works hard to find Christmas gift ideas for everyone on your holiday shopping list, and we take a lot of pride in finding the best gifts for impossible-to-shop-for men. Maybe it’s your dad, or your big brother, or even your own husband, but we all have a guy like that on our shopping list. So what do you get the guy who says he already has everything he needs? Well, one of our favorite gifts for hard-to-shop-for-guys is on sale right now. We’re...
SPY

We’ve Used the Amazon Echo (4th Gen) for Over a Year and Now It’s 47% Off With a Free Smart Bulb

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. If you’ve been looking to get into smart home technology, there’s never been a better time, but with all of the options on the market, it can be a bit of a challenge to know where to start. Amazon’s Echo smart speakers are some of the best out there, offering a capable package that is simple to set up and easy to use. For a limited time, Amazon is offering the Echo (4th Gen) with a free Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb for only...
SPY

Insta360 One RS Review: A Modular Action Camera With Fun And Exciting Features

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Table of Contents Insta360 One RS: At A Glance Insta360 One RS Design Insta360 One RS Video Performance Insta360 One RS Battery Life Our Verdict: Is The Insta360 One RS Worth It? Insta360 One RS: At A Glance Insta360 One RS Design Insta360 One RS Video Performance Insta360 One RS Battery Life View More Photography and videography are more accessible than they’ve ever been thanks to the continuous innovation with smartphone cameras. However, some people like a little more than a phone can offer, which is where action sports cameras like the new...
SPY

Game Awards Winner ‘Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope’ Gets a Sweet 47% Off Deal

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. If you caught the Game Awards 2022 last night, you probably saw that Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope won Best Sim/Strategy game, beating out some other fan favorites like Dune: Spice Wars and Total War: Warhammer III. In this game, everybody’s favorite plumber, along with the help of some Rabbids, must travel around the universe to rescue the titular sparks. Amazon is currently offering Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope for 47% off its regular price, but that deal will only last...
SPY

MrBeast’s Ridiculous New Nerf Blaster Is Officially Available for Pre-Order

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. MrBeast, the insanely popular YouTube creator who has become famous for elaborate stunts and expensive giveaways, is putting his own spin on the widely popular 90s Nerf gun. During his recent online competition, in which $500,000 was up for grabs, MrBeast teased viewers with a sneak peek of his very own version of the Hasbro toy. Now, MrBeast and Hasbro have officially announced the launch of his limited-edition Nerf gun, which is available for pre-order now. And like everything MrBeast does, the...
SPY

The 3 Perfect Types of Men, According to Cheesy Hallmark Christmas Movies

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. As a proud girlfriend guy, I’ve seen a lot of cheesy Hallmark Christmas movies. At first, I watched them begrudgingly. Then, I was watching them ironically. Now, I’m a full on fan. My long-time girlfriend’s parents literally used to own a Hallmark store in Rochester, New York, so I never really stood a chance. (She’s re-watching The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again again as I type this.) Hallmark may have invented this holiday movie sub-genre, but I believe it’s been perfected by Netflix. This...
ComicBook

LEGO Back to the Future DeLorean Time Machine Deal Is Back

Earlier this year, LEGO launched a Creator Expert-level set based on the iconic 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 time machine featured in The Back to the Future series. LEGO is selling it for $199.99, but you can find it here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $170. That matches its all-time low price, and brings back a popular holiday deal that Amazon ran earlier this month. The 10300 Back to the Future Time Machine set will include 1,872 pieces and minifigures of Doc Brown and Marty McFly. Read on for all of the details.
SPY

SPY

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy