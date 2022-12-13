Read full article on original website
Man arrested following altercation at Unadilla business
On December 14th, New York State Police responded to reports of a physical altercation at the House of Consignment on Main Street in the Village of Unadilla.
whcuradio.com
Cortland woman charged with 5 felonies
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland woman faces five felonies in Cortland City Court next month. An investigation by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services found that 38-year-old Tanesha Bennett lied about her residency and household composition. As a result, she received more than $5,700 in fraudulent benefits from January 2022 through October 2022. She is charged with welfare fraud, grand larceny, and three counts of offering a false instrument for filing. She was arraigned in Cortland City Court on her arrest date. She will reappear on January 18, 2023.
informnny.com
UPD charge man with felony in accidental shooting incident
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department says that two men in Utica were involved in an accidental shooting incident on Mary Street on December 15th which resulted in one of them getting hit in the face. Around 1:40 am on Thursday, members of the Utica Police and...
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country woman accused of DWI in Croghan: State Police
CROGHAN- A North Country woman is accused of intoxicated driving in Lewis County, authorities say. Aimee L. Zehr, 40, of Carthage, NY was arrested early Thursday by the New York State Police (Carthage). She is officially charged with one count of DWI (first-offense). According to Troopers, the arrest took place...
informnny.com
Lowville man faces drug charge following traffic stop
WEST TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Lowville man was arrested following a traffic stop on State Route 12 in West Turn on Friday, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old Tyler J. Wilkinson was allegedly speeding, driving 72 mph in a 55 mph zone on December 9. Deputies pulled over the 2018 Honda Accord, driven by Wilkinson, and discovered the license plate was listed as stolen, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
cnyhomepage.com
Utica man faces life in prison & $1M fine for Cocaine conviction
SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – On December 15th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a Utica man has pled guilty to possession of cocaine & a weapon. On Thursday, 35-year-old Edgar Tejada of Utica, NY, pled guilty to possession with the intent to...
cortlandvoice.com
Individuals arrested following disturbance in Cortland
Two individuals were arrested following a disturbance at a residence on Homer Avenue in Cortland, according to a city police report. The report noted that Christopher J. Gleason, 32, was inside the residence and refused to “allow a female and a child to leave the residence,” while a disturbance was taking place inside.
Man robbed at gunpoint in driveway of Clay home
Clay, N.Y. -- A 55-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in the driveway of his home in Clay Tuesday afternoon, deputies said. Around 3:30 p.m., police received reports of a robbery at 1212 Allen Road in Clay, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
Sidney man arrested for felony assault with saucepan
In the early morning hours of December 12th, New York State Police were dispatched to an apartment on State Highway 8 in Unadilla for an alleged assault.
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 12/6/22 – 12/7/22
On 12/7/2022 at approximately 3:49 PM, Donald Champagne was arrested on an Active Bench Warrant out of Oswego City Court. D. Champagne was processed at OPD and was transported to OCJ where he was held pending his arraignment. Inmate Name: MAHALICK, CHRISTOPHER M. Address: 157 E 4TH ST: APT 1,...
WKTV
Rome police searching for suspects in 2 separate shots-fired incidents
ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are looking for suspects in two separate shots-fired incidents from last week. On Sunday, Dec. 4, shots were reportedly fired on the 300 block of Louisa Street around 1:40 a.m. Police say a Black male was walking alone and fired one shot into the ground on the sidewalk. At the time, he was wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans and light-colored shoes.
wxhc.com
McGraw Man Arrested for Drug Charges Arrested Again After Threatening Victim
The Cortland County Sheriff has arrested a McGraw man again on December 8th after he intimidated a victim or witness from an investigation dating back to December 1st. Officer’s arrested 47 year old Chester L. Burdick again and charged him with Intimidating a Victim or Witness in the 3rd degree, a Felony. He was arraigned and remanded to the Cortland County Jail where he is now being held without bail. Burdick is expected to reappear in Cortlandville Town Court at a later date.
cortlandvoice.com
McGraw man arrested for second time this month
A village of McGraw man who was arrested for possession of drugs on Dec. 1 was arrested again late last week, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. Chester L. Burdick was arrested on Dec. 1 after he was found to be in possession of eight grams of cocaine, 46 bags of fentanyl, 68 sublingual strips, 19 pills containing buprenorphine, 40 pills of amphetamine, packaging materials, scales and undisclosed amount of money.
whcuradio.com
Cortland County man charged with assault
MARATHON, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Marathon man is facing charges. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Mill Street in the Village of Marathon on December 8th for a report of a disturbance. Officers arrested 19-year-old Jacob Foster after they say he struck someone with a weapon during a fight, causing injuries and damaging their glasses in the process. He faces felony assault and two misdemeanors in Marathon Town Court on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Police investigating fatal Herkimer County head-on crash
Police are currently investigating a fatal head-on car accident that happened on State Route 5 in Schuyler on Tuesday. The crash took place around 6:51 p.m.
Man shot multiple times, killed overnight in Utica
UTICA, NY – Detectives with the Utica Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting death that took place on Armaroy drive. According to police, at around 12:15 am on Thursday, Utica Police Department officers were dispatched to 1736 Armory Drive regarding a gunshot victim. The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital via private vehicle prior to the police and EMT arrival. After learning the victim was no longer at the residence, several officers went to the hospital to await the victim’s arrival. Upon arrival, it was apparent that the victim had been shot multiple times, and despite every effort The post Man shot multiple times, killed overnight in Utica appeared first on Shore News Network.
wxhc.com
Walmart Employees Stop Another Would Be Thief
On Sunday, December 11th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to Walmart on Bennie Rd in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported larceny. Through an investigation conducted by officers, it was determined that 30 year old Kassey E. Roe of Cortland, was switching pricing barcodes on merchandise to a barcode with less value, which created a false entry into Walmart’s inventory system. Roe also stole several items from the store without paying for them.
Baldwinsville superintendent pleads guilty to DWAI for arrest after school football game
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Baldwinsville School Superintendent Jason Thomson pleaded guilty Wednesday after he was charged in October with driving drunk after a school football game. Thomson, 48, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of driving while ability impaired. He was first charged with driving while intoxicated after village police...
New York State Man Arrested For Allegedly Pointing Crossbow at Person
Crossbows have long been used for such things as competitive shooting sports or hunting. But they're not meant to be used against another person. Police say a dispute at a trailer park has lead to the arrest of a man from New York state. Authorities have now charged the suspect with menacing in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon.
WKTV
Utica man dies in head-on crash on Route 5 in Schuyler
SCHUYLER, N.Y. – A 32-year-old man from Utica died following a head-on crash in the town of Schuyler Tuesday evening. New York State Police say Viktor Lunhu was driving a Honda Accord west on Route 5 just before 7 p.m. when he crossed into the eastbound lane and hit an Audi A5, driven by 19-year-old Jaeden Beam of Little Falls.
