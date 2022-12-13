ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Monroe man sentenced to 14 years for drug trafficking; agents discovered over 1,000 ecstasy pills and more narcotics, reports say

By Rickenzie Johnikin
 2 days ago

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, United States Attorney General announced the sentencing of a Monroe man for his role in trafficking narcotics in the Monroe, La, area. According to a release, 46-year-old Oterrance Jackson of Monroe, La., was sentenced to 14 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release on drug trafficking charges.

Reports say Jackson pleaded guilty on September 9, 2022, to charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense. According to the release, law enforcement learned about Jackson’s involvement in selling large amounts of narcotics out of a Monroe residence in the fall of 2020. As a result, agents began surveilling the home and determined that Jackson lived there.

On December 15, 2020, agents obtained a search warrant for Jackson’s residence; during the search, they discovered approximately 19 pounds of marijuana located in large Ziploc bags, 1,710 ecstasy pills, 64 grams of powder cocaine, 54 grams of crack cocaine, 610 pills of suspected Viagra, and approximately $20,000 in cash, reports say. They also found a loaded Glock Model 17 9mm firearm with an extended magazine and a Smith & Wesson .38 revolver in the master bedroom.

The narcotics were taken to the criminalistics laboratory for testing, and the suspected ecstasy pills were confirmed to contain over 28 grams of methamphetamine. In addition, the alleged Viagra pills were found to have over 28 grams of fentanyl. According to reports, Jackson is a convicted felon with prior felony convictions for possession of cocaine in 1998 and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in 2014.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Monroe investigated this case. Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Aaron Crawford.

