gmauthority.com
2024 Corvette E-Ray Leak Shows Exterior, Interior Photos
There has been much speculation surrounding the 2024 Corvette E-Ray, with enthusiasts and prospective buyers itching to learn more about upcoming C8 variant. Now, GM Authority has learned what the future Corvette Hybrid will look like, as well as new exterior paint jobs and interior colorways. In photos submitted to...
Jalopnik
The Hybrid, All-Wheel Drive 2023 Corvette E-Ray Leaked Online Overnight
Last night some keen-eyed Corvette fans on corvetteforum.com, midenginecorvetteforum.com and other sites noticed that a visualizer for the upcoming 2024 Corvette E-Ray hybrid had inadvertently gone live on the Chevy website. The visualizer allowed users to play around with new color combos and options for the hybrid, all-wheel drive C8 variant that will be the most revolutionary ‘Vette ever. The visualizer has since been taken down, but the E-Ray lives on in screenshots posted online.
CAR AND DRIVER
2025 Chevrolet Corvette SUV
An SUV wearing the Corvette name may seem out of the ordinary, but get ready for just such a ride to hit the market—as an EV no less—for the 2025 model year. A source inside General Motors told us that Chevrolet, after years of hesitation, is finally following many other sports-car makers by expanding its legendary Corvette sports-car brand to encompass vehicles beyond two-seaters. The company is in the midst of creating a new performance-focused EV subbrand that will include an SUV as well as a four-door sedan. The Corvette SUV will reportedly offer an 800-volt electrical system and high-revving electric motors powered by GM’s Ultium battery technology, which can charge at up to 350 kW. The SUV may not be the first Corvette nameplate to offer an electric powertrain though, as we know the company is also preparing an electrified version of the Corvette C8 sports car. When we learn more about the Corvette SUV, we’ll update this story with details.
Legendary GM 4L80E Automatic Transmission: What To Know
Here's some of the pluses and minuses of GM's legendary 4L80E automatic transmissions. The post Legendary GM 4L80E Automatic Transmission: What To Know appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Cadillac Escalade And Chevrolet Camaro To Become The Next GM Sub-Brands
General Motors wants to capitalize on the popularity of some of its best-known nameplates by transforming them into “Brand Umbrellas”. Following the rumored Chevrolet Corvette spin-offs, the next models that will grow into sub-brands will reportedly be the Chevrolet Camaro and the Cadillac Escalade. Give More Escalades To...
torquenews.com
Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race
The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
Ooops: Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray hybrid leaks onto web ahead of next year's reveal
An online visualizer for the upcoming Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray hybrid went live on the web for a short time Thursday, revealing the name and style.
Top Speed
10 Cars That Shaped The Future Of The Automotive Industry
We rely on automobiles in a way the first creators never imagined would happen. The simple machines of the early 1900s are far from the vehicles on the road today. Yet, the cars we are racing around in currently would not exist without these first automobiles. They may seem a fair distance from where we are and what we’re driving today, but are they? Regardless, these vehicles influenced the carmakers of today in significant ways. These are all the pre-World War II cars that changed the industry and paved the way for the vehicles we love to drive today.
Top Speed
Acura Greenlights Integra Type S With Over 300 Horsepower And A Manual Transmission
Launched in 1985, the Integra name made history in the automotive world. During its entire production run - that lasted until 2006 - the Integra was highly appreciated for its handling and performance. When the name was brought back to life, and the fifth generation arrived in 2022, most enthusiasts were disappointed about what the car had to offer. Since the standard Integra only delivers 200 horsepower, people have been hoping a more powerful, faster version is around the corner. Soon, the first spy shots suggested that a more powerful Integra is under development, and now Acura itself has confirmed a high-performance Integra Type S will be unveiled sometime next summer.
