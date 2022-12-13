ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

MGM Resorts accepting applications for pool positions in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - MGM Resorts International is getting a jump on pool season by opening online applications for the 2023 season. According to a news release, the company is looking to fill “several hundred positions” at its properties on the Las Vegas Strip. MGM Resorts says...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

New Year’s Eve fireworks to be launched from 8 Las Vegas Strip properties

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas will once again host “America’s Party” to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Although full details are set to be announced in a news conference Thursday morning, organizers behind Las Vegas’ iconic New Year’s Eve bash shared that the world-famous fireworks extravaganza will take place across eight Strip properties.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Iconic Casino Brand Comes to the Las Vegas Strip

While Las Vegas has embraced the future with virtual reality, e-sports, and the cutting edge of music becoming a huge part of the city's offerings, Sin City also embraces nostalgia. Elvis impersonators appear everywhere from the Strip, where they take pictures for money, to multiple high-end production shows. Michael Jackson...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas 10-year-old granted wish far beyond expectations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 10-year-old, diagnosed with several rare disorders, received a five-day Las Vegas staycation for her and her family through Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada and Resorts World Las Vegas. Harli was diagnosed at age four with several rare respiratory and rheumatology disorders, affecting her breathing, mobility, and organ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Major power outage affecting portion of northwest Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NV Energy is reporting a major power outage in northwest Las Vegas Valley. The outage was reported around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. According to the company’s outage map, nearly 2,400 customers are without power near US 95 and Craig Road. FOX5 has reached out...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Location announced for 2nd Mormon temple to be built in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has announced the location of a second temple that will be built in the Las Vegas Valley. Initially announced during the October general conference, President Russell M. Nelson said the group will add 18 new facilities in the coming months and years, including a second in Las Vegas in the northwest valley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

PHOTOS: ‘Doritos After Dark’ late-night food experience launching in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those craving some late-night bites will soon be able to satisfy their hunger with some special Doritos-inspired dishes in Las Vegas. As part of the experience, “Doritos will answer fans’ after-hours hunger with Doritos After Dark, an exhilarating late-night bites menu delivered straight to their doors when they want it most.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas planning $7.5M in upgrades

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Allegiant Stadium is planning some major upgrades in the upcoming year. According to the Stadium Authority Capital Budget Proposal, Allegiant Stadium will be subject to $7.5 million in improvement projects. Proposed projects include an exterior misting system, estimated at $1.3 million, and gate canopy expansion,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

WATCH: Mt. Charleston sunrise from space

While many were still tucked tightly undercover Thursday morning, the International Space Station (ISS) quietly cruised directly over the Las Vegas valley. As it soared 250 miles above the desert it recorded an amazing look at sunrise on Mt. Charleston.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

The Beverly Estate in Henderson, Nevada with Dramatic Architecture and Gorgeous Finishes for Sale at $9.95 Million

15 Yorkridge Court Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 15 Yorkridge Court, Henderson, Nevada is a modern custom in guard gated Anthem Country Club remodeled in 2022 with open indoor outdoor concept, dramatic architecture, gorgeous finishes. This Home in Henderson offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 15 Yorkridge Court, please contact Kristen Routh Silberman (Phone: 702-467-7100) at Corcoran Global Living for full support and perfect service.
HENDERSON, NV
businesspress.vegas

Lake Las Vegas estate hits market for $2,4M

An estate showcasing one of the only unobstructed views of The Las Vegas Strip in Henderson’s highly sought after and exclusive waterfront Lake Las Vegas community has hit the market for $2,425,000. Ashley Toussaint with The Darin Marques Group at Huntington & Ellis, A Real Estate Agency has been selected to represent the home at 41 Vista Outlook St. in the gated subdivision of The Peaks.
HENDERSON, NV

