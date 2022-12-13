Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
MGM Resorts accepting applications for pool positions in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - MGM Resorts International is getting a jump on pool season by opening online applications for the 2023 season. According to a news release, the company is looking to fill “several hundred positions” at its properties on the Las Vegas Strip. MGM Resorts says...
Fox5 KVVU
New Year’s Eve fireworks to be launched from 8 Las Vegas Strip properties
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas will once again host “America’s Party” to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Although full details are set to be announced in a news conference Thursday morning, organizers behind Las Vegas’ iconic New Year’s Eve bash shared that the world-famous fireworks extravaganza will take place across eight Strip properties.
3 People Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Wednesday. The crash happened on Lamb Boulevard at Bonanza Road at around 8:42 a.m. According to the reports, three people suffered significant injuries. Two of them were rushed to the hospital for treatment and all...
KITV.com
Hawaii resident wins $50,000 at Vegas casino
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After playing the slots, Hawaii resident won $50,000 at the Fremont Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas!
Las Vegas Strip Welcomes an Unlikely Major New Attraction
Las Vegas wants you to leave the kids at home. After a failed effort in the 1990s to open up Sin City to all ages by adding theme-park-style attractions at a number of resort casinos, the city made a hard pivot away from that in 2003. That's when the Las...
Fox5 KVVU
Plaza to host New Year’s Eve fireworks show, drone display in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Plaza Hotel & Casino announced Thursday that the property will once again celebrate New Year’s Eve with a fireworks show in downtown Las Vegas. In addition to the fireworks show at midnight, the Plaza shared that this year’s event will also debut a drone display.
Iconic Casino Brand Comes to the Las Vegas Strip
While Las Vegas has embraced the future with virtual reality, e-sports, and the cutting edge of music becoming a huge part of the city's offerings, Sin City also embraces nostalgia. Elvis impersonators appear everywhere from the Strip, where they take pictures for money, to multiple high-end production shows. Michael Jackson...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas 10-year-old granted wish far beyond expectations
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 10-year-old, diagnosed with several rare disorders, received a five-day Las Vegas staycation for her and her family through Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada and Resorts World Las Vegas. Harli was diagnosed at age four with several rare respiratory and rheumatology disorders, affecting her breathing, mobility, and organ...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Civic Center and Owens Drive at around 6 a.m. According to the reports, five unknown vehicles and an unknown person were involved in the collision. The officials...
Golden Entertainment Plans Several PT’s Taverns Locations for End of 2023
An interview in the Review-Journal shows plans for growth in the coming year
Fox5 KVVU
Major power outage affecting portion of northwest Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NV Energy is reporting a major power outage in northwest Las Vegas Valley. The outage was reported around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. According to the company’s outage map, nearly 2,400 customers are without power near US 95 and Craig Road. FOX5 has reached out...
franchising.com
Cheba Hut is coming to Henderson, Nevada with an opening date of Monday, December 19th
December 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // Henderson, NV - The shop is located on North Stephanie Street, in Henderson, NV. The cannabis-themed restaurant and bar can’t wait to light the joint up and become Henderson's hangout for curing cottonmouth and the munchies. Elevated Huts Inc, the Franchise Group owned...
Fox5 KVVU
Location announced for 2nd Mormon temple to be built in Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has announced the location of a second temple that will be built in the Las Vegas Valley. Initially announced during the October general conference, President Russell M. Nelson said the group will add 18 new facilities in the coming months and years, including a second in Las Vegas in the northwest valley.
Fox5 KVVU
PHOTOS: ‘Doritos After Dark’ late-night food experience launching in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those craving some late-night bites will soon be able to satisfy their hunger with some special Doritos-inspired dishes in Las Vegas. As part of the experience, “Doritos will answer fans’ after-hours hunger with Doritos After Dark, an exhilarating late-night bites menu delivered straight to their doors when they want it most.”
Fox5 KVVU
Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas planning $7.5M in upgrades
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Allegiant Stadium is planning some major upgrades in the upcoming year. According to the Stadium Authority Capital Budget Proposal, Allegiant Stadium will be subject to $7.5 million in improvement projects. Proposed projects include an exterior misting system, estimated at $1.3 million, and gate canopy expansion,...
WATCH: Mt. Charleston sunrise from space
While many were still tucked tightly undercover Thursday morning, the International Space Station (ISS) quietly cruised directly over the Las Vegas valley. As it soared 250 miles above the desert it recorded an amazing look at sunrise on Mt. Charleston.
luxury-houses.net
The Beverly Estate in Henderson, Nevada with Dramatic Architecture and Gorgeous Finishes for Sale at $9.95 Million
15 Yorkridge Court Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 15 Yorkridge Court, Henderson, Nevada is a modern custom in guard gated Anthem Country Club remodeled in 2022 with open indoor outdoor concept, dramatic architecture, gorgeous finishes. This Home in Henderson offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 15 Yorkridge Court, please contact Kristen Routh Silberman (Phone: 702-467-7100) at Corcoran Global Living for full support and perfect service.
This is the new Station casino expected to be built in the Ispirada area of Henderson
Henderson City Council approved the sale of 3.76 acres in the Inspirada area of the Valley where Station Casinos plans on building another casino hotel.
businesspress.vegas
Lake Las Vegas estate hits market for $2,4M
An estate showcasing one of the only unobstructed views of The Las Vegas Strip in Henderson’s highly sought after and exclusive waterfront Lake Las Vegas community has hit the market for $2,425,000. Ashley Toussaint with The Darin Marques Group at Huntington & Ellis, A Real Estate Agency has been selected to represent the home at 41 Vista Outlook St. in the gated subdivision of The Peaks.
NEW: Big spikes in COVID-19 DNA levels show up in Las Vegas, Henderson wastewater samples
As broad measures of COVID-19 showed improvement, a concerning spike shows up in levels of COVID-19 genetic material detected in the wastewater in the City of Las Vegas, along with a bigger spike the previous week in Henderson.
