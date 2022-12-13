Read full article on original website
The richest man in Fort Worth is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Athena Strand's Father Suing FedEx, Tanner Horner and Delivery Company that Hired HimLarry LeaseWise County, TX
Walmart launches drone delivery in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas football star has gone viral as people ask is he really 12 years old?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
WFAA
It's a family affair as DeSoto High School looks to win another state football title 6 years later
DESOTO, Texas — DeSoto senior Johntay Cook has his sights set on making history. "I keep looking up there because that was the last time," explained Cook, a five-star recruit committed to Texas and, pound-for-pound, one of the best high school receivers in America. Cook's future appears bright. But...
Maximus Williamson, Keller (Texas) swimmer, breaks record set by Michael Phelps
The sophomore smashed a record set 20 years ago by the swimming legend
MaxPreps
High school football: No. 8 North Shore, No. 9 Duncanville clash in Texas 6A Division 1 finals for fourth time in five years
No. 8 North Shore (15-0) won all three previous title matchups against No. 9 Duncanville (14-0) and the trio of games all came down to the wire. In 2018, North Shore won 41-36 on a 45-yard Hail Mary touchdown from Dematrius Davis to Ajani Carter. The next season, it was a one-score game in the fourth quarter before North Shore won 31-17. Last year, the game was tied 10-all late in the fourth quarter when North Shore quarterbackKaleb Bailey heaved a 40-yard touchdown to wide receiver David Amador to give the Mustangs a 17-10 win.
starlocalmedia.com
Libero: Sabina Frosk, Coppell, Sr.
Having to replace the production of Coppell alum Beca Centeno was a tall order, but Frosk made for a seamless transition. Named the District 6-6A defensive player of the year, Frosk finished her first and lone season in a Cowgirl uniform with 780 digs (5.5 digs per set), 69 assists and 39 service aces.
fox4news.com
Aqib Talib, brother Yaqub sued by family of Lancaster football coach shot and killed at game
LANCASTER, Texas - The family of a Lancaster youth football coach who was shot and killed after a fight following a game earlier this year is suing former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, his brother Yaqub and the Big XII Youth Sports league. Michael Hickmon's family is seeking more than $1...
Scores from every 2022 Texas high school football state championship game
The University Interscholastic League's state title games began at the Dallas Cowboys' home stadium on Wednesday, and the week gridiron junkies yearn for continues with three games per day through Saturday.
kjas.com
How to watch the PN-G vs Dallas South Oak Cliff game
Port Neches-Groves will face Dallas South Oak Cliff in the 5-A Division II Texas High School Football State Championship Game. It will be played on Friday, December 16th, 7:00 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Many people have asked how they can watch the game on TV. All of the...
PGA Frisco Selects New Director of Operations
PGA Frisco, the new state-of-the-art golf campus in North Texas, has a new leader at its helm. PGA of America has named Paul Earnest as the new director of golf and operations for PGA Frisco. “Paul Earnest has extensive high-end resort and private club experience and is perfect for the...
hopkintonindependent.com
MacDonald heads to College Football Playoff with TCU
Christian MacDonald, a walk-on wide receiver on the football team at Texas Christian University, was confident the Horned Frogs would have a strong 2022 season after a disappointing 2021. Little did he know how well things would go. TCU won its first 12 games and, despite an overtime loss in the Big 12 Championship Game, secured one of the coveted four spots in the College Football Playoff.
Arlington's AT&T Stadium to host high school football title games this weekend
AT&T Stadium in Arlington will be the Mecca of Texas high school football for the next four days, as all of the state championship games will take place there.
dallasexpress.com
Second Local Pickleball Bar Opens in January
Pickleball continues to be one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, and now companies are flocking to capitalize on the sport’s popularity. Kansas City-based company Chicken N Pickle opened its first restaurant/entertainment facility in Grand Prairie in December 2021 and is planning expansion throughout the Lonestar State. Chicken...
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
The winning keeps on happening in North Texas alongside the Dallas Cowboys and the College Football Playoff-bound TCU Horned Frogs a top-prize Texas Lottery winning ticket was sold around North Texas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grand Prairie HS Coach Accused of Inappropriate Relationship with Student
A Grand Prairie High School football coach has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. According to the Grand Prairie ISD, on Dec. 4 they were notified by the Grand Prairie Police that 28-year-old teacher and coach Kenrick Burns had been accused of having a relationship with an 18-year-old female student.
The richest man in Fort Worth is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MCHUGH, PHOEBE RAE; W/F; POB: WICHITA KS; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: COLLEYVILLE TX; OCCUPATION: SALES/METLIFE;...
KTSA
3 tornadoes reportedly touch down in North Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There are reports that at least 3 tornadoes touched down in North Texas Tuesday morning. One of them was reported Northwest of Fort Worth close to the campus of TCU. Students on campus were sent a warning to seek shelter. In the Dallas suburb...
14 tornadoes confirmed after severe weather outbreak
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, the NWS Office in Fort Worth has confirmed 14 tornadoes across North Texas from Tuesday's severe weather outbreak.Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth plan to survey two more areas on Thursday in Parker County.They will be investigating damage reported near Poolville in Parker County, as well as damage reported near Weatherford in Parker County. So, when the surveying is over we could record 16 tornadoes from Tuesday's event.Of note, there were six tornadoes in Tarrant County alone:JRB: Two tracks were identified near JRB, with ratings of EF-0 and EF-1North Richland Hills: EF-1 with max wind of 90 mphNear Meacham Airport: EF-0 with unknown max wind (confirmed via video)Grapevine: Two tracks, both EF-1 ratings, with max winds of 110 mph and 100 mphAs of Wednesday evening, four of the 14 tornadoes have a rating of EF-2:Eastland County, south of Ranger: max winds of 135 mphWise County, long track of damage: max winds of 125 mphCollin County to Fannin County, from Blue Ridge to near Leonard: max winds of 125 mphLamar County, from Petty to Hopewell: max winds of 115 mph
fox4news.com
Possible tornado spotted near NASJRB in Fort Worth
Severe storms caused significant damage across North Texas on Tuesday morning. Video of a possible tornado from Fort Worth via William Rubi Jr. via Storyful.
Weir: Flower Mound resident wins business excellence award
Jehangir Raja, who ran for mayor of Flower Mound last year, is the Founder of JR Dallas Wealth Management, a private equity investment firm that provides growth capital for emerging companies. As CEO of JR Dallas, located at 2201 Spinks Road in Flower Mound, Jehangir is a hedge fund manager, an entrepreneur, a Wall Street veteran, and an accomplished financial executive. JR, as he prefers to be called, his charming wife, Daliyah, and their three lovely daughters, have been residents of Flower Mound for the past four years.
In 1974, three young girls went Christmas shopping and never came home. What happened to the Fort Worth Missing Trio?
Rachel (17), Renee (14), and Julie (9)Photo byDetective DoSofa. The Fort Worth Missing Trio is a name famously given to three young girls who went Christmas shopping at a mall in Fort Worth, Texas, and mysteriously vanished 48 years ago.
