Flower Mound, TX

MaxPreps

High school football: No. 8 North Shore, No. 9 Duncanville clash in Texas 6A Division 1 finals for fourth time in five years

No. 8 North Shore (15-0) won all three previous title matchups against No. 9 Duncanville (14-0) and the trio of games all came down to the wire. In 2018, North Shore won 41-36 on a 45-yard Hail Mary touchdown from Dematrius Davis to Ajani Carter. The next season, it was a one-score game in the fourth quarter before North Shore won 31-17. Last year, the game was tied 10-all late in the fourth quarter when North Shore quarterbackKaleb Bailey heaved a 40-yard touchdown to wide receiver David Amador to give the Mustangs a 17-10 win.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Libero: Sabina Frosk, Coppell, Sr.

Having to replace the production of Coppell alum Beca Centeno was a tall order, but Frosk made for a seamless transition. Named the District 6-6A defensive player of the year, Frosk finished her first and lone season in a Cowgirl uniform with 780 digs (5.5 digs per set), 69 assists and 39 service aces.
COPPELL, TX
kjas.com

How to watch the PN-G vs Dallas South Oak Cliff game

Port Neches-Groves will face Dallas South Oak Cliff in the 5-A Division II Texas High School Football State Championship Game. It will be played on Friday, December 16th, 7:00 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Many people have asked how they can watch the game on TV. All of the...
DALLAS, TX
PGA Frisco Selects New Director of Operations

PGA Frisco, the new state-of-the-art golf campus in North Texas, has a new leader at its helm. PGA of America has named Paul Earnest as the new director of golf and operations for PGA Frisco. “Paul Earnest has extensive high-end resort and private club experience and is perfect for the...
FRISCO, TX
hopkintonindependent.com

MacDonald heads to College Football Playoff with TCU

Christian MacDonald, a walk-on wide receiver on the football team at Texas Christian University, was confident the Horned Frogs would have a strong 2022 season after a disappointing 2021. Little did he know how well things would go. TCU won its first 12 games and, despite an overtime loss in the Big 12 Championship Game, secured one of the coveted four spots in the College Football Playoff.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Second Local Pickleball Bar Opens in January

Pickleball continues to be one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, and now companies are flocking to capitalize on the sport’s popularity. Kansas City-based company Chicken N Pickle opened its first restaurant/entertainment facility in Grand Prairie in December 2021 and is planning expansion throughout the Lonestar State. Chicken...
GRAPEVINE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Grand Prairie HS Coach Accused of Inappropriate Relationship with Student

A Grand Prairie High School football coach has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. According to the Grand Prairie ISD, on Dec. 4 they were notified by the Grand Prairie Police that 28-year-old teacher and coach Kenrick Burns had been accused of having a relationship with an 18-year-old female student.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MCHUGH, PHOEBE RAE; W/F; POB: WICHITA KS; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: COLLEYVILLE TX; OCCUPATION: SALES/METLIFE;...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
KTSA

3 tornadoes reportedly touch down in North Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There are reports that at least 3 tornadoes touched down in North Texas Tuesday morning. One of them was reported Northwest of Fort Worth close to the campus of TCU. Students on campus were sent a warning to seek shelter. In the Dallas suburb...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS DFW

14 tornadoes confirmed after severe weather outbreak

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, the NWS Office in Fort Worth has confirmed 14 tornadoes across North Texas from Tuesday's severe weather outbreak.Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth plan to survey two more areas on Thursday in Parker County.They will be investigating damage reported near Poolville in Parker County, as well as damage reported near Weatherford in Parker County. So, when the surveying is over we could record 16 tornadoes from Tuesday's event.Of note, there were six tornadoes in Tarrant County alone:JRB: Two tracks were identified near JRB, with ratings of EF-0 and EF-1North Richland Hills: EF-1 with max wind of 90 mphNear Meacham Airport: EF-0 with unknown max wind (confirmed via video)Grapevine: Two tracks, both EF-1 ratings, with max winds of 110 mph and 100 mphAs of Wednesday evening, four of the 14 tornadoes have a rating of EF-2:Eastland County, south of Ranger: max winds of 135 mphWise County, long track of damage: max winds of 125 mphCollin County to Fannin County, from Blue Ridge to near Leonard: max winds of 125 mphLamar County, from Petty to Hopewell: max winds of 115 mph
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Weir: Flower Mound resident wins business excellence award

Jehangir Raja, who ran for mayor of Flower Mound last year, is the Founder of JR Dallas Wealth Management, a private equity investment firm that provides growth capital for emerging companies. As CEO of JR Dallas, located at 2201 Spinks Road in Flower Mound, Jehangir is a hedge fund manager, an entrepreneur, a Wall Street veteran, and an accomplished financial executive. JR, as he prefers to be called, his charming wife, Daliyah, and their three lovely daughters, have been residents of Flower Mound for the past four years.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

