ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

How you can donate to Lowcountry families in need this week

By Megan Fee
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GMUWW_0jhAnGBs00

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Local nonprofit Neighbors Together is collecting donations ahead of their annual holiday giveaway event this weekend.

Over 800 neighbors are registered to receive gifts at the “Christmas Together” event — from coats and board games, to gift cards and food — but they’re still looking to collect more donations.

“As much as they come to us, we cannot do what we do without neighbors like you supporting us,” said Lydia Ford, volunteer and grants manager for Neighbors Together.

The nonprofit’s event will be held Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and feature a community meal provided by Martin’s BBQ, winter coats, frozen turkeys, board games and more.

Organizers said this is the largest event the nonprofit puts on each year.

Although pre-registration for the event is now closed, event organizers said families can stop by from 1-3 p.m. Sunday to pick up surplus donations.

One category on Neighbors Together’s wish list is coats. The nonprofit is looking to collect the following sizes and quantities:

  • 9 month size female (2)
  • 9 month size male (2)
  • 2T male (1)
  • 3T male (2)
  • 4T male (5)
  • Youth S male (7)
  • Youth XL male (3)
  • Adult S female (2)
  • Adult M (9)
  • Adult Large (9)
  • Adult XL (42)
  • Adult 2XL (22)
  • Adult 3XL (14)
  • Adult 4XL (5)
  • Adult 5XL (2)

The nonprofit is also looking to collect about 100 more $25 gift cards.

Cards can be dropped off at the Neighbors Together office at 2105 Cosgrove Ave. in North Charleston between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day through Friday.

If you prefer to donate online, organizers ask you indicate in the comment section at this link that you would like your donation to go towards gift cards.

“We’ve discovered that the gift cards are the most dignified way to make sure we are still providing Christmas for those families that come to us for our services,” Ford said.

It’s Ford’s third year organizing the Christmas Together event, and she said she’s happy to see the organization recover from struggles to provide resources during the pandemic.

“This is an event that we look forward to every single year. And this is the first year we’ve been able to really return to what it was,” she said.

Click here to volunteer with Neighbors Together.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Summerville Food Bank in need of donations

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Summerville Food Bank has heard good news and bad news as they approach a turkey and holiday food giveaway on Saturday. The charity is now a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and a part of the Town of Summerville’s Chamber of Commerce. I’m super excited about that,” said Abraham Belanger, the Founder […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Community Resource Center hosting Christmas giveaway Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center will have its Fifth Annual Christmas Gala Saturday. During the event, organizers will give away toys, groceries, hygiene kits, diapers and baby necessities, and winter clothing for children. The giveaway event starts at 2 p.m. The Community Resource Center is located at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry veterans receive food and clothes for the holidays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Cars stretched around the West Ashley Elks Lodge parking lot as local veterans and their families received fresh food and winter clothes from Soldiers’ Angels on Tuesday. Hendrick Automotive and the EP Group helped donate the food that was given to the veterans. “Our roots are deeply Charlestonian and we are honored […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Santa Claus to travel through Walterboro Thursday night

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Santa Claus will be riding in style when he visits the Town of Walterboro on Thursday evening. Catch a glimpse of Santa during the Walterboro Fire Department’s annual “Santa’s Cruise through the ‘Boro” on an old-fashioned fire truck. Several streets are included in the Thursday evening tour, but if you are […]
WALTERBORO, SC
walterborolive.com

Cancer survivors' dinner celebrated

Editor’s Note Cancer survivors and caregivers from across Colleton County and Dorchester County recently came together to celebrate life at the community’s annual Survivors’ Dinner. The catered dinner was held on Thursday, May 19. Several survivors and their family members ate together, spoke of their stories and rallied for support for the upcoming Colleton County Relay for Life, a fundraiser for cancer research. For more information on Relay for Life, go to www.secure.acsevents.org or look for updates on the Relay for Life Facebook page. This year’s Relay for Life will be held on Friday, June 3 at 6 p.m. at the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary at 100 South Jefferies Boulevard in Walterboro.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Nonprofit looks to provide gifts to 5,000 Dorchester Co. children

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Community Resource Centers hosted a toy drive collection Sunday and they are still looking for donations. The group is hoping to give out toys, along with groceries and toiletries to 5,000 kids this Christmas season. Executive Director Louis Smith says they are well on...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Nonprofit dental clinic reopens after expansion

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Dental Outreach and Destiny Worship Center have partnered to provide dental care to hundreds of people in the community. Now, they’re looking to spread the word about the free services they provide. After a recent expansion to a new location, right next...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Colleton Co. to bring community members into school to stop violence

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District has a new plan to stop some of the violence that’s been going on in schools. “Operation Cougar Nation” is a collaboration between the business community, led by the chamber of commerce and the school district, as a response to some of the violence in the community that’s spilling into the schools.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
manninglive.com

Local police officer raises funds to help families in need

Last November, Officer David Woods (pictured below) who has been with the City of Manning Police Department for two years, got approval from Chief Grice for the officers to participate in ‘No Shave November.’. No Shave November is a month long journey during which participants forgo shaving and grooming...
MANNING, SC
WCBD Count on 2

HOLIDAY TRAVEL: Tips for traveling with a newborn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Traveling during the holidays can bring on a lot of stress, and taking along an extra passenger can pose new challenges. That’s why local health experts are sharing tips on how to make traveling with a newborn a bit easier this season. “The best thing to do is be flexible,” […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry woman wins $100K on lottery scratch-off

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- A Lowcountry woman was so surprised she had won a large prize on a lottery scratch-off that she needed extra confirmation from her family. The woman matched 11 words on a $3 Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword ticket to take home a $100,000 cash prize. But, she asked her son and sister-in-law […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Weeks left to claim $100K Powerball ticket sold in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston lottery player has just weeks to claim their $100,000 prize before the ticket expires. The $100,000 Powerball ticket was sold at the Publix grocery store on Folly Road in July, according to South Carolina Education lottery officials. State law requires that tickets must be returned to the Columbia Claims Center […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

‘Sober or Slammer’ campaign cracking down on impaired driving during holiday season

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s annual ‘Sober or Slammer’ campaign is back for another holiday season to crack down on impaired driving. Law enforcement agencies from across the Lowcountry came together at the Charleston County Detention Center to show people where they could end up if they drive under the influence. “What we […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Volunteer tutors needed for Georgetown student reading program

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Friendship Place and Freedom Readers both have a mission to address unmet literacy needs in the Georgetown community. They’ve recently partnered to launch the “Georgetown Learns” program to further their mission through one-on-one literacy tutoring for K- 5 students. Marie Livingston, associate...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Portuguese Man o’ Wars spotted on Sullivan’s Island

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Town officials are warning residents of the recent sighting of Portuguese Man o’ Wars on Sullivan’s Island beaches. Public Safety officials recovered multiple of the dangerous marine creatures, but no stings have been reported, according to Town Administrator Andy Benke. The Portuguese Man o’ War is a marine hydrozoan with long, […]
SULLIVAN'S ISLAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy