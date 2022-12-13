ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Woman sentenced for taking Social Security benefits after dumping mom’s body into river

By Robert Cox
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y1Q7g_0jhAn96200

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville County woman has been sentenced to prison after receiving nearly $70,000 in Social Security benefits intended for her dead mother.

48-year-old Beth Beamer was sentenced to 16 months in prison after pleading guilty to theft of government property.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Beamer admitted to taking the body of her mother, Rena Beamer, from their Mauldin home and throwing it down a roadside embankment into a river near Tryon after she had died in August 2017.

Spartanburg discontinues downtown Ferris wheel after community concerns

The Social Security Administration said benefits were suspended in May 2020 and were restarted after Beth Beamer called in December 2020, impersonating her mother, to provide an updated mailing address and bank account for payments, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Payments continued until May 2021 and totaled $69,909.40.

Beth Beamer will also have to serve three years of court-ordered supervision following her release from prison and was ordered to pay $68,909.40 in restitution.

Beamer also pleaded guilty in November to charges of obstruction of investigation, unauthorized removal of dead body, and neglect of a vulnerable adult and was sentenced to time served of 545 days in Greenville County, according to court records.

In 2021, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was fired for failing to perform his duties in connection with the missing persons case involving Rena Beamer.

Georgia man accused in violent Asheville beating, robbery

Sheriff Hobart Lewis terminated Deputy Joseph Parrish for conduct unbecoming a deputy and also requested that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to conduct a criminal investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two others were also charged in connection with the case, Madilyn Ballard and Tabitha Shook.

Ballard later pleaded guilty to filing a false police report of a misdemeanor violation while Shook later pleaded guilty to unauthorized removal of dead body and obstruction of investigation, according to court records.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office warrants stated that Shook assisted with the removal of the victim’s body.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
cn2.com

Rock Hill Man Charged by a Federal Grand Jury in Death of His Wife

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the death of his wife. A federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina has charged 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine with Interstate Domestic Violence Resulting in Death, use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner during a crime of violence, obstruction of justice; and use of fire to commit domestic violence.
ROCK HILL, SC
FOX Carolina

Doctor to pay $420K after kickback allegations involving Upstate lab

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A doctor from Texas has agreed to pay a settlement after he was investigated for receiving possible illegal kickbacks, including from a laboratory in the Upstate. Dr. Vijesh Patel and his wife Laju Patel will settle the allegations by paying $422,789 after investigators say they...
ANDERSON, SC
wspa.com

Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co.

Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co. Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson …. Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co. Coolant leaks from Russian Soyuz capsule attached …. Coolant leaks from Russian Soyuz capsule attached to ISS (NASA TV) Large development in Pickens...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

4 charged after guns, drugs seized from South Carolina home

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Four people were arrested Saturday morning in Greenwood County. The Greenwood Police Department said they responded to the area of Grendel Avenue in reference to a report of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located a residence that had been hit by gunfire. Officers knocked on the door to check for injuries […]
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Nine indicted in Oconee Co. ‘Operation Rocket Fuel’ drug bust

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said nine suspects were indicted by a State Grand Jury in the second phase of the ongoing “Operation Rocket Fuel” drug trafficking conspiracy investigation. In May 20, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced that 26 people...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina school district announces teacher's death

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A teacher in South Carolina has died after her fight with cancer. Spartanburg County School District Six announced the death of Melissa Parris on Facebook. The district said Melissa Parris, who taught first grade at Woodland Heights Elementary School for 25 years, died from cancer. "She...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Newberry Observer

One killed, one injured in head-on collision

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified 68-year-old Robert Butler from Cross Hill as the deceased in a head-on collision that occurred Friday, December 9. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision occurred around 8:40 p.m. on S.C 39, near...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy