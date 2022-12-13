Read full article on original website
United Prison States
2d ago
Lol love how they pat themselves on the back for that extra 2 dollars a gallon they are charging us now permanently.
4
49 state of mind
2d ago
$$4.50 a gallon!!! I’ll take $2.00 like we had under the roaring Trump administration
5
Oil prices force Dunleavy to dip into reserves for budget
(The Center Square) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy said lower than normal oil prices are why he is withdrawing $265 million from the state reserves as part of his budget proposal for fiscal year 2024. The governor's budget presented Thursday leaves a combined $2.1 billion in reserves after the withdrawal, he...
New source of revenue for Alaska: Carbon credits
In all the decades that Alaska sold timber, it only received a few tens of million of dollars in revenues. But in the Clinton Administration, the federal government locked up the Tongass National Forest and the timber industry in Alaska all but dried up. There was just not enough in state forests alone to ever be commercially viable.
In changing climate, Alaska faces risk of extreme precipitation
Alaska has been experiencing unprecedented extreme weather, but what does that really mean for Alaskans? During the past week, 2 to 4 feet of snow fell widely across the Southcentral part of the state, seriously disrupting pre-Christmas activities for more than half of Alaskans. At the same time, record-breaking high temperatures on the North Slope […] The post In changing climate, Alaska faces risk of extreme precipitation appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Dunleavy administration releases FY24 budget, proposes $3800 PFD
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Governor Mike Dunleavy has released Fiscal Year 2024 budget, the first in his second term. The budget fully funds public education, the Alaska Marine Highway System, and Power Cost Equalization while still retiring millions of dollars in debt. The Governor said the budget also continues to invest in public safety and leverages incoming federal infrastructure funds to the maximum extent possible.
Alaska Fisheries Report 15 December 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: A tanner season in Unalaska, story by Theo Greenly of KUCB, Robert Woolsey’s Sitka herring outlook, courtesy of KCAW, plus the state needs crab disaster docs, and the fed declines to take emergency action on Bristol Bay red king crab.
State opens bidding on additional Cook Inlet lease sale
The State of Alaska is auctioning off oil and gas leases for 2.8 million acres in the Cook Inlet area this month — just ahead of another lease sale from the federal government. The Alaska Division of Oil and Gas said 721 tracts will be out for bid during...
This budget will build Alaska’s future, but questions about the crisis-ridden ed. - clipped version
Oath Keepers founder, Stewart Rhodes, may testify in the case against Rep. David Eastman. Upon conclusion of Eastman’s testimony, the defense offered its opening statement and immediately motioned for a directed verdict, arguing that the plaintiff’s side had failed to prove the actions of the Oath Keepers on Jan. 6 were a direct attempt to overthrow the United States government.
Digging deep: Uncovering the numbers of the historic snow in Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Do you remember when eBay first became popular? How about the start of the one-of-a-kind Ask Jeeves website, or the first-ever cloning of a mammal, Dolly the Sheep? It’s been a quarter of a century — 26 years to be exact — since all of these events took place. So, why the recollection of these major events at one point in history? Simple, to whip up some nostalgia, but also to draw your attention to the past and just how quickly time can fly.
Molly Bz Inks Cookie Deal with Ravn Alaska
A baker from Eagle River whose cookie brand already made a national impact is taking off for an intercontinental audience, thanks to an airline partnership. Molly Bz Cookies reached an exclusive agreement to provide treats for Northern Pacific Airways, doing business as Ravn Alaska. Out of the Oven, Into the...
National Defense Authorization Act includes provisions for Alaska
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Alaska may see improvements to its military infrastructure under the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2023. The NDAA, which passed the House of Representatives with bipartisan support on December 8, was scheduled for a final vote in the Senate on Wednesday, December 14.
WSTC votes in favor of switching to pay-per-mile charge for Washington drivers, rather than gas tax
OLYMPIA, Wash. — One of the reasons why gas may be expensive in your area is because Washington has the third-highest gas tax in the nation. On Tuesday, the Washington State Transportation Commission voted unanimously to recommend replacing that high gas tax we all pay at the pump with a per-mile charge.
Alaska’s Arctic waterways are turning orange, threatening drinking water
Dozens of once crystal-clear streams and rivers in Arctic Alaska are now running bright orange and cloudy, and, in some cases, they may be becoming more acidic. This otherwise undeveloped landscape now looks as if an industrial mine has been in operation for decades, and scientists want to know why.
Trees with heavy snow loads cause loss of power to GVEA members in Interior Alaska
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Approximately 7,500 members were without power today, Thursday, Dec. 15. A majority of the outages were in the Badger Road, Two Rivers and Salcha areas. Trees with heavy snow loads leaning over lines has been the cause of the power loss. Falling snow and lack of...
Alaska Officials Will Give Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits
The assistance program of Alaska on supplemental nutrition gives food benefits to low-income households. The State pays half the costs of operating the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program(SNAP) in Alaska. The federal government has an advantage of 100%funds of the SNAP. According to a published post by the Alaska Department of...
This Is Washington State's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
CONFIRMED: Why West Coasters Are Still Fleeing To Montana
We could all blame our housing issues in Montana on several factors; availability of building materials, rising interest rates, our local government, or even the influx of higher-salaried residents moving to Montana. Thanks to some data-backed research, we can now see why home appreciation prices are contributing to a wave of Montana transplants.
U.S. Highway 212 in SE Montana closed
The storm system that moved through the region on Tuesday has forced the closure of U.S. Highway 212 in southeast Montana.
Glenn Highway Crash
A continuation from the last regular Assembly meeting was held where many residents came out Tuesday against a Girdwood housing development proposal. Here are today's headlines from Alaska's News Source. The case against Wasilla lawmaker officially underway in Palmer. Updated: 21 hours ago. Today’s hearing centered around expert testimony from...
Alaska attorney general headlines $15,000-a-head fundraiser for conservative group
Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor is headlining a $15,000-per-person fundraiser for a conservative organization that ran attack ads against liberal state legislators this year — though an official from the group said the cash will fund its “nonpolitical” advocacy arm rather than political campaigns. Taylor is hosting...
Alaska Oath Keepers disloyalty trial begins with testimony from national expert
A nationally recognized expert in domestic extremism testified Tuesday that the Oath Keepers, a national anti-government militia group, meet the standards for disloyalty set by the Alaska Constitution. The Oath Keepers count Rep. David Eastman, R-Wasilla, as a lifetime member, and Tuesday marked the first day of a bench trial to determine whether Eastman is […] The post Alaska Oath Keepers disloyalty trial begins with testimony from national expert appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
