Comments / 5

United Prison States
2d ago

Lol love how they pat themselves on the back for that extra 2 dollars a gallon they are charging us now permanently.

Reply
4
49 state of mind
2d ago

$$4.50 a gallon!!! I’ll take $2.00 like we had under the roaring Trump administration

Reply
5
Must Read Alaska

New source of revenue for Alaska: Carbon credits

In all the decades that Alaska sold timber, it only received a few tens of million of dollars in revenues. But in the Clinton Administration, the federal government locked up the Tongass National Forest and the timber industry in Alaska all but dried up. There was just not enough in state forests alone to ever be commercially viable.
Alaska Beacon

In changing climate, Alaska faces risk of extreme precipitation

Alaska has been experiencing unprecedented extreme weather, but what does that really mean for Alaskans? During the past week, 2 to 4 feet of snow fell widely across the Southcentral part of the state, seriously disrupting pre-Christmas activities for more than half of Alaskans. At the same time, record-breaking high temperatures on the North Slope […] The post In changing climate, Alaska faces risk of extreme precipitation appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
mixfmalaska.com

Dunleavy administration releases FY24 budget, proposes $3800 PFD

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Governor Mike Dunleavy has released Fiscal Year 2024 budget, the first in his second term. The budget fully funds public education, the Alaska Marine Highway System, and Power Cost Equalization while still retiring millions of dollars in debt. The Governor said the budget also continues to invest in public safety and leverages incoming federal infrastructure funds to the maximum extent possible.
kmxt.org

Alaska Fisheries Report 15 December 2022

This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: A tanner season in Unalaska, story by Theo Greenly of KUCB, Robert Woolsey’s Sitka herring outlook, courtesy of KCAW, plus the state needs crab disaster docs, and the fed declines to take emergency action on Bristol Bay red king crab.
alaskapublic.org

State opens bidding on additional Cook Inlet lease sale

The State of Alaska is auctioning off oil and gas leases for 2.8 million acres in the Cook Inlet area this month — just ahead of another lease sale from the federal government. The Alaska Division of Oil and Gas said 721 tracts will be out for bid during...
alaskasnewssource.com

This budget will build Alaska’s future, but questions about the crisis-ridden ed. - clipped version

Oath Keepers founder, Stewart Rhodes, may testify in the case against Rep. David Eastman. Upon conclusion of Eastman’s testimony, the defense offered its opening statement and immediately motioned for a directed verdict, arguing that the plaintiff’s side had failed to prove the actions of the Oath Keepers on Jan. 6 were a direct attempt to overthrow the United States government.
alaskasnewssource.com

Digging deep: Uncovering the numbers of the historic snow in Southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Do you remember when eBay first became popular? How about the start of the one-of-a-kind Ask Jeeves website, or the first-ever cloning of a mammal, Dolly the Sheep? It’s been a quarter of a century — 26 years to be exact — since all of these events took place. So, why the recollection of these major events at one point in history? Simple, to whip up some nostalgia, but also to draw your attention to the past and just how quickly time can fly.
akbizmag.com

Molly Bz Inks Cookie Deal with Ravn Alaska

A baker from Eagle River whose cookie brand already made a national impact is taking off for an intercontinental audience, thanks to an airline partnership. Molly Bz Cookies reached an exclusive agreement to provide treats for Northern Pacific Airways, doing business as Ravn Alaska. Out of the Oven, Into the...
webcenterfairbanks.com

National Defense Authorization Act includes provisions for Alaska

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Alaska may see improvements to its military infrastructure under the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2023. The NDAA, which passed the House of Representatives with bipartisan support on December 8, was scheduled for a final vote in the Senate on Wednesday, December 14.
proclaimerscv.com

Alaska Officials Will Give Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits

The assistance program of Alaska on supplemental nutrition gives food benefits to low-income households. The State pays half the costs of operating the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program(SNAP) in Alaska. The federal government has an advantage of 100%funds of the SNAP. According to a published post by the Alaska Department of...
eagle933.com

CONFIRMED: Why West Coasters Are Still Fleeing To Montana

We could all blame our housing issues in Montana on several factors; availability of building materials, rising interest rates, our local government, or even the influx of higher-salaried residents moving to Montana. Thanks to some data-backed research, we can now see why home appreciation prices are contributing to a wave of Montana transplants.
alaskasnewssource.com

Glenn Highway Crash

A continuation from the last regular Assembly meeting was held where many residents came out Tuesday against a Girdwood housing development proposal. Here are today's headlines from Alaska's News Source. The case against Wasilla lawmaker officially underway in Palmer. Updated: 21 hours ago. Today’s hearing centered around expert testimony from...
Alaska Beacon

Alaska Oath Keepers disloyalty trial begins with testimony from national expert

A nationally recognized expert in domestic extremism testified Tuesday that the Oath Keepers, a national anti-government militia group, meet the standards for disloyalty set by the Alaska Constitution. The Oath Keepers count Rep. David Eastman, R-Wasilla, as a lifetime member, and Tuesday marked the first day of a bench trial to determine whether Eastman is […] The post Alaska Oath Keepers disloyalty trial begins with testimony from national expert appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Comments / 0

