UPMATTERS
Charge reduced for man convicted of 2019 Munising murder
MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – Judge Brian D. Rahilly of the 11th Circuit Court in Alger County granted a defense motion on Tuesday to reduce the charge against Jason Sadowski to second-degree murder. Sadowski was previously convicted of Murder in the First Degree in early November, stemming from the killing...
WLUC
1 dead in fatal Iron County crash
IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that involved a 41-year-old Iron Mountain man in Mastodon Township on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. According to officials, the one-vehicle crash is believed to be due to a medical condition. The Michigan State Police were...
Driver, 41, dies in U.P. crash likely caused by medical condition
IRON COUNTY, MI – A 41-year-old Michigan resident died in a crash police believe was caused by a medical condition. According to the Michigan State Police, the fatal crash involved one vehicle and occurred in Iron County’s Mastodon Township. Iron County is the Western Upper Peninsula near the Wisconsin border.
wnmufm.org
One person killed in Iron County crash
MASTODON TOWNSHIP, MI— An Iron Mountain man has died in a single-vehicle accident in Iron County. Michigan State Police say it happened Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. in Mastodon Township. The 41-year-old driver was the only person involved in the crash. Troopers believe the accident occurred because of a medical...
UPMATTERS
Sign vandalized on Lakeshore development site
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A member of the Local 3 News team observed a sign on Monday that was vandalized at the future site of The Residences at North Harbor. The word, “NO” was spray painted in red over the sign. Local 3 News contacted Marquette City...
WLUC
Marquette trash stickers now available
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Trash bag stickers are now available for the city of Marquette. The city is transitioning away from using city garbage bags. You can find the stickers in Marquette stores including Super One Foods and Tadych’s Marketplace. But Marquette will continue picking up city bags until...
WLUC
Man escapes Ishpeming fire by jumping from second-story window
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Fire destroyed an Ishpeming residence Monday night, but everyone inside was able to escape. According to the Ishpeming Fire Department, crews were called to a fire at 133 W. Superior St. at 9:19 p.m. When they arrived, fire crews found a two-story residence with four apartments...
WLUC
New marijuana dispensary following lead of sister business
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Velodrome Coffee Company has a sister business in the form of a marijuana dispensary. Melo Cannabis is now open in Downtown Ishpeming and features nearly a full lineup of U.P.-grown products. Owner Brice Sturmer says, in both businesses, it’s important for his customers to not only...
WLUC
UP Trappers Association donates over $4K to UP State Fair Authority
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Trappers Association has donated $4,133.38 to the U.P. State Fair Authority for the purchase of 50 banquet tables. According to a press release from the Delta County Chamber of Commerce, the tables are a necessity for hosting a multitude of community events and private parties throughout the year at the fairgrounds.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Jacobetti Home For Veterans Looking For Clothing, Other Items
Michigan Veteran Homes has published a wish list for each home highlighting much-needed items to support veteran members this holiday season. Michigan Veteran Homes D.J. Jacobetti is seeking monetary donations to support the life enrichment fund which is used to improve the quality of life for members. Monetary donations can...
WLUC
Houghton City Council focuses on new appointments and new firefighter approvals
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton City Council held its monthly meeting in the evening on Wednesday. Among the topics discussed, four resolutions were approved by the council. This included applying for a Michigan Spark Grant that would be used for the construction of a roof over the ice rink...
WLUC
Courtyards hosts plant swap, cookie decorating
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Plant Daddy Ashley held a plant swap Tuesday evening at the Courtyards in South Marquette. It featured a cookie decorating station to celebrate the holidays. Plant Daddy Ashley hosts plant swaps monthly and encourages people to come out and meet new friends. She said bringing people...
WLUC
City of Houghton planning commission holds meeting on KFC site plan
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Houghton planning commission met to discuss a site plan review Tuesday evening as part of its agenda. It was about constructing a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in a parking lot off West Sharon Ave. It would be next door to the Evangel Community Church and Tadych’s Marketplace Foods.
WLUC
Dead River Derby asks for new recruits and support from the community
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s women’s premier flat-track roller derby league is looking for new members. It’s called the Dead River Derby and it began in 2012. You can attend a recruitment practice on Jan. 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. After the recruitment, there will be a bootcamp. Derby members said the bootcamp is tough but also said it’s a fun 10-week program. One team player says the league is also affordable.
WLUC
Feeding America to host event in Marquette County Wednesday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food in Marquette County on Wednesday. The event will be held in the parking lot of the Berry Events Center on the campus of Northern Michigan University. Food distribution will begin at noon; the pantry is a drive-thru event, so it is requested that you stay in your vehicle.
WLUC
Crystal Falls Library receives recycled bench donation
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Crystal Falls Library received a recycled bench donation to put on display. It’s a Trex Bench from the Iron County Plastic Film Recycling Center. Each bench is made up of 500 pounds of recycled plastic. Seven benches have already been made, and once...
WLUC
Proposal to transform Escanaba Mill, retain 1,200+ jobs gets first green light
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - A transformational project for the future of the Escanaba Mill took an important step forward Tuesday morning. The Michigan Strategic Fund board approved a request for a Forest Products Processing Renaissance Zone (FPPRZ) for 15 years. The request is estimated to be worth $29.4 million. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation says the approval is an important first step to enable an approximately $1 billion investment by Billerud in Michigan to serve the advanced paper product industry, which would retain a minimum of 1,240 jobs at the Escanaba Mill, which is on a 2,000-acre site in Wells and Escanaba townships.
WLUC
Holiday shipping deadlines in Michigan approach quickly
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -With Christmas approaching, a lot of us will be sending and receiving gifts over the next few days. In Marquette, Shipping Shop Sales Associate Alyson Allard said the store has been slower than in previous years, due to a price increase across the board. “That also affects...
WLUC
Marquette salon giving away free nano brow service
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wake up every morning with a just-got-home-from-the-salon look. The Lash Lounge in Marquette offers a permanent eyebrow makeup service. The nano brow service, aka eyebrow tattooing, creates hairlike strokes with a natural finish lasting up to three years. The Lash Loung owner Stacy Burress explains this...
WLUC
Rekindle The Spirit holds Renkindle Grand Giveaway
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Chamber of Commerce is once again running its Rekindle Grand giveaway. Organizers said the event’s main goal is to inspire people to shop locally and help small local businesses. From Nov. 24th to Dec. 15th people were able to bring in their...
