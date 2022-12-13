Read full article on original website
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
kshb.com
Liberty North kicker to play in Under Armor All-American game
LIBERTY, Mo. — Liberty North High School student-athlete Blake Craig received his Under Armor All-American jersey on Thursday. "Blake is the first ever Under Armor All-American here at Liberty North High School," said Andy Lierman, Liberty North head football coach. This is just one of many honors for the...
Both Kansas Basketball teams are ranked in both polls.
For the first time since 2013, the Jayhawks are ranked in both that AP and Coaches Poll on both the men's and women's sides.
Former Missouri Tigers DC Hired as Purdue Head Coach
Former Missouri defensive coordinator Ryan Walters has been hired as head coach at Purdue.
Tigers CB Kris Abrams-Draine Announces Return for 2023 Season
An elite Tigers defense gained another reinforcement on Wednesday with the return of corner Kris Abrams-Draine.
kshb.com
Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: Blue Springs South’s Maya McVey named best golfer in Kansas City area
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Blue Springs South senior Maya McVey was named the 2022 Kenneth Smith Award winner Tuesday, given annually to the Kansas City area’s most outstanding high school golfer. “I would not be as much of a hard worker as I am today without golf,” McVey...
Cyclist says crash, injuries at notorious Northland intersection ended Army career
A U.S. Army colonel, out for a bike ride, was slammed by a turning vehicle which caused injuries forcing an end to his military career.
missouribusinessalert.com
Royals declare 'our conclusion is clear' on downtown ballpark
The Royals believe a new downtown ballpark is best move for the future of the team, telling 350 people at a public event Tuesday that it would cost less than rebuilding Kauffman Stadium and bring much more economic benefit to the community. “For the Royals, our conclusion is clear,” said...
kcur.org
A Kansas City family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing. It became an American obsession
For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Before the supermarket aisles, before the ad campaigns, and before the iconic curvy bottle, there was just the Wishbone restaurant in Kansas City. A classy establishment located at 4455 Main Street, the Wishbone served...
Kansas City-area mom says son almost died after peer pressured into taking ‘happy pill’
A Kansas City-area mother said a TikTok trend and peer pressure convinced her son to take "happy pills," nearly killing him.
Deputy Chief Stacey Graves hired as next Kansas City police chief
The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners announced the hiring of Maj. Stacey Graves as the next Kansas City Police Department Chief.
kcur.org
Jackson County Republican wants to change Missouri Constitution to recognize same-sex marriages
With the right to same-sex marriage now protected by federal statute, a Jackson County Republican lawmaker believes it is time for Missouri to retire a portion of the state constitution that says the only valid marriages are “between a man and a woman.”. Rep. Chris Sander, R-Lone Jack, for...
Missouri school district adopts 4-day school week, faces mixed reactions from parents
A school district in Missouri has adopted a four-day school week, with a "mixed" response from parents. On Dec. 13, the Independence School District school board voted 6-1 to shorten the school week to four days. Beginning in the 2023-24 school year, students in grades pre-K to 12 will attend classes from Tuesday to Friday, with each school day extended by 35 minutes per day.
Kansas City charity helping victims of deadly Columbia apartment fire
A Kansas City-based charity is helping the family that lost two children in an apartment fire early Wednesday. The post Kansas City charity helping victims of deadly Columbia apartment fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
‘Senseless violence’: Woman in ICU after rock thrown on I-435 in Kansas City
A woman is hospitalized after Kansas City police say someone threw a rock through the window of her car, hitting her in the head.
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Governor Parson says mid-Missouri’s Gygr-Gas has closed
Missouri’s governor confirms that Boonville’s Gygr-Gas has closed, leaving several thousand rural Missourians without propane with winter and Christmas approaching. Governor Mike Parson (R) has signed a one-page executive order, which will allow other companies to fill current Gygr-Gas tanks. State law prohibits propane tanks owned by one company to be filled by a different company. The governor’s executive order pre-empts that.
Community leader Alvin Brooks advises not to select KCMO police chief on Tuesday
Kansas City community leader Alvin Brooks released a letter urging the Board of Police Commissioners not to select a new chief on Tuesday.
Kansas woman dies after car strikes rock wall at private home
WYANDOTTE COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 12:30a.m. Thursday in Wyandotte County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Nissan Altima driven by Sade Shane Parker, 29, Kansas City, Kansas, was westbound Metropolitan Avenue at the intersection of South 32nd Street. The driver lost control...
gotodestinations.com
Best Breakfast Restaurants in Kansas City, Missouri – (With Photos)
In search of the best breakfast restaurants in Kansas City? Look no further! This list includes some of the most beloved breakfast joints in the city, perfect for any morning craving. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, there is something for everyone on this list. So whether you are looking for...
Looking at potential downtown Royals stadium sites of past and present
Here's a rundown of downtown Royals stadium site ideas that have surfaced, ranging from presently active contenders to more historic locations.
The wealthiest person in Kansas City is giving away millions
I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to Christmas, readers like to hear positive stories.
