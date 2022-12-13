Read full article on original website
WIBW
$23 million awarded to broadband service providers to connect rural Kansans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $23 million has been awarded to broadband service providers to connect rural Kansans to high-speed internet. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, Dec. 15, that $23.1 million will be awarded to six service providers to connect high-speed broadband service to nearly 4,200 homes, businesses, schools, health care facilities and other institutions in unserved and rural areas of the state. She said this is the second of three rounds of awards from the Kansas Capital Project Funds Grant Program.
State weather official urges Kansans to prepare for winter conditions, travel
MANHATTAN – The calendar says the first day of winter is Dec. 21. Chip Redmond is not so sure you ought to get locked in on just that date. “Winter conditions in Kansas can change rapidly,” said Redmond, a meteorologist and manager of the Kansas Mesonet, a network of weather monitoring stations that has its headquarters at Kansas State University.
WIBW
Legislators pushing for KHP superintendent to move under jurisdiction of state AG
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the start of the Kansas Legislature less than a month away, some Republican lawmakers are proposing a plan to move the Kansas Highway Patrol superintendent to the state attorney general’s office, moving it from under the governor’s authority. State Sen. J.R. Claeys, R-Salina,...
‘It’s time to deal with this’: Kansas Water Authority wants to save Ogallala Aquifer
COLBY — Kansas should scrap its de facto policy of draining the Ogallala Aquifer, a state board decided Wednesday. Instead, the board said, the Kansas government should take steps to stop the decline of the aquifer and save it for future generations. “It has taken decades for this to be said formally in writing by […] The post ‘It’s time to deal with this’: Kansas Water Authority wants to save Ogallala Aquifer appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas medical marijuana committee holds final meeting, prepares for January legalization push
TOPEKA — Medical marijuana may have a future in Kansas after all, though lawmakers are still uncertain whether any medical marijuana legislation will garner support in the Senate, or wither away like previous bills. After months of bipartisan information-gathering on the structure, taxation, and other processes that would be...
kggfradio.com
Area Counties Set To Receive Funding For Bridge Replacement Projects
Montgomery, Chautauqua, Labette, and Neosho counties are to receive state assistance for local bridge projects. Governor Laura Kelly announced the first of two local bridge improvement programs taking advantage of new revenue created by the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This round of selections by the Off System Program received...
Top superintendent in Kansas to retire
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – The state’s top superintendent turned in his intent to retire after this school year. Michael Argabright, superintendent of USD 252 Southern Lyon County, turned in his intent to retire at Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting, according to the district. Argabright did not provide a reason for retirement at the meeting. […]
Keystone pipeline section restarts after Kansas oil spill
TC Energy has restarted the "unaffected" sections of the keystone pipeline, following last week's oil spill in northeast Kansas.
News Channel Nebraska
Second dam installed at scene of Kansas pipeline spill
BEATRICE - TC Energy crews have built a second earthen underflow dam to provide structural relief to the earthen underflow dam that was constructed last week. That follows the spill of oil from the Keystone pipeline northeast of Washington, Kansas. Environmental Protection Agency officials say there have been no additional oil impacts or oil migrations in recent days.
Chronic absenteeism plagues Kansas K-12 schools
TOPEKA — The number of K-12 students in Kansas classified as chronically absent from school surged to 24.5% during the 2021-22 academic year as educators emerged from the darkest depths of the COVID-19 pandemic. The portion of Kansas students who missed more than 10% of school days — excused...
Notoriously hard-to-clean 'dilbit' dumped in Kansas oil spill
Each day that passes, the hundreds of thousands of gallons of sludgy oil coating Mill Creek in north-central Kansas become harder to clean up. That’s because the pipeline that busted just outside the town of Washington on Dec. 7 doesn’t carry conventional crude oil. It carries a product of the Canadian tar sands called diluted bitumen that changes dramatically in chemical composition and behavior soon after escaping from pipes.
kcur.org
Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly prepares to work with a GOP supermajority in 2023
After earning another term in office in November, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is getting ready to work across the aisle to pass items from her legislative agenda in 2023. Kelly knew she had skeptics, but the Democratic governor says she always believed she could win a second term sticking to her governing-from-the-middle message.
Sedgwick County Republicans vote for new face in Kansas Legislature
The Sedgwick County Republican Party has nominated Chase Blasi to take Sen. Gene Suellentrop's seat following his resignation in Jan. 2023.
Is your energy bill rising? Reasons behind the costs
It's not unusual to pay a bit more on energy bills when it gets colder. Some Kansans say this year, those bills are higher than usual.
holyokeenterprise.com
Enterprise parent company buys six Kansas publications
The Holyoke Enterprise and its parent company, Mullen Newspaper Company, has acquired Nor’West Publishing/Haynes Newspapers from Steve and Cynthia Haynes as of Dec. 2. The sale ends a 42-year history to the day for the Haynes family after they purchased their first newspaper. Brothers Jesse and Lloyd Mullen, owners...
Stranded travelers wait out closure of I-70 from Airpark Road to Kansas
"Do we hang out until everything goes? And how long is that going to be?" asked Colleen Kassel, as she and her husband waited on the side of a snowy highway. It's a question that's on every stranded traveler's mind. "A lot of disappointment and wonderment, cause where do we go from now?" Colleen's husband, Ron, added. The Kassels are two of many travelers impacted by the shutdown of I-70 from Airpark Road, east to the Kansas border. CDOT says blizzard conditions shut the highway down in both directions at 4 a.m. Tuesday. Even with snowfall easing, high winds can blow and...
Kansas share of federal broadband cash in jeopardy because of ‘grossly inadequate’ map
TOPEKA — Kansas officials worry the state will lose part of its share of a $42.5 billion federal investment in broadband expansion because the Federal Communications Commission commissioned a “grossly inadequate” map of existing services. The map, released in late November, shows broadband is available everywhere in Kansas. The state faces a Jan. 13 deadline to […] The post Kansas share of federal broadband cash in jeopardy because of ‘grossly inadequate’ map appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kggfradio.com
New State 4-H Leader Excited for New Role
The Kansas 4-H Youth Development program has over 70,000 members. New Kansas 4-H State Leader Sarah Maass says she has been a part of 4-H for most of her life. Maass says 4-H can help develop useful skills for the future. Maass, who took over as the State 4-H leader in October, says she looks forward to her new role. She plans to do a mini tour of the state and host a few listening sessions, so she can listen to what the extension agents, parents and students think they need.
$56M in food assistance available for 189,000 Kan. children
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Monday announced that approximately 189,000 Kansas children are eligible to receive a supplemental benefit through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program (P-EBT) totaling $56 million, according to a media release from her office. The program provides a one-time benefit of $391 on a Kansas...
Surprise Surprise, Indigenous Water Protectors Have Been Proven Right Again
In 2016, Indigenous activists known as water protectors protested the Dakota Access Pipeline, which was slated to cut through Standing Rock Sioux reservation. The water protectors argued that inevitable oil spills from the pipeline would poison the land’s water supply, and now a massive oil spill in Kansas has proven them right … again.
