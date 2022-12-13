ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

JC Post

Former JCHS bricks are available

Geary Community Schools Foundation has the official commemorative brick from the “old’ Junction City High School available for a $25 donation. According to Margie Pinaire the money raised from the bricks will go to a scholarship for a senior who was a student at the old school. It can be used for any type of post-secondary schooling.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KVOE

City of Emporia considering moving new skate park from Santa Fe to Whittier as project enters ‘input gathering’ phase through January

Plans have shifted somewhat over the past year, however, the City of Emporia is still moving forward with the construction of a new skate park. Original plans were to construct the half-million dollar skate park at Santa Fe Park, however, City Manager Trey Cocking says lease negotiations with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad gave city leaders pause in that endeavor. During discussions with BNSF, it was requested that all lease agreements be adjusted to one-year annual agreements, a departure from the current 99-year agreement in place.
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

Junction City Main Street plans on major downtown cleanup

Junction City Main Street has announced that they are expecting a large contingent of 150 volunteers for a Downtown Winter Clean-upon Friday from 8 a.m. until noon. Main Street representative Terry Butler said work will be done on Franklin, Jefferson, Washington and on 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th Streets.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Bob Hiatt is honored for his service to Meals on Wheels

Geary County Senior Center Board Member Bob Hiatt was recognized during the monthly meeting of that panel for his service in the local Meals on Wheels program. He recently retired from those deliveries after 22 years of service. Hiatt was presented with an award during the meeting. "That was real...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Morris County deputies asking for public’s help in illegal livestock disposal case

Morris County deputies are dealing with what they say is an illegal method of livestock disposal, and they are asking for the public’s help in finding those responsible. Deputies say there are individuals disposing of baby calves and goats by dumping them off the Elm Creek Bridge on South 1400 Road near Helmick Road, or about 10 miles west-southwest of Council Grove.
MORRIS COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

City of Emporia warns of sanitation schedule delays due to staffing shortages

Some Emporia residents may see delays in trash pickup due to staffing shortages. On Tuesday, the city announced that staffing shortages may affect sanitation pickup times. The city encourages anyone whose trash has not been picked up by 4 p.m. on their scheduled day to contact the Public Works Department at 620-340-6339.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Top superintendent in Kansas to retire

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – The state’s top superintendent turned in his intent to retire after this school year. Michael Argabright, superintendent of USD 252 Southern Lyon County, turned in his intent to retire at Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting, according to the district. Argabright did not provide a reason for retirement at the meeting. […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Kansas Rural Center building central Kansas food corridor

NORTH NEWTON – As part of its mission to promote the long-term health of the land and its people, the Kansas Rural Center (KRC) has announced that it recently accepted of a Local Food Promotion Program grant from the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS). This project will see...
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Topeka native makes history with new role in United Methodist Church

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka native is making history with her new role in the United Methodist Church. Bishop Dee Williamston is headed to serve in Louisiana. She is the first Black woman ever elected bishop in the UMC’s South Central Jurisdiction. Before heading to her new assignment,...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Simmons ending plan to buy Maynard building from USD 253 Emporia

Back in August, the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education unanimously approved Simmons Pet Food’s plan to buy the Maynard Early Childhood Education Center as Simmons fleshed out plans to use the facility as a 24/7 daycare for its employees. The company’s plan has now changed. The school...
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
