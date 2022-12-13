Read full article on original website
Former JCHS bricks are available
Geary Community Schools Foundation has the official commemorative brick from the “old’ Junction City High School available for a $25 donation. According to Margie Pinaire the money raised from the bricks will go to a scholarship for a senior who was a student at the old school. It can be used for any type of post-secondary schooling.
City of Emporia considering moving new skate park from Santa Fe to Whittier as project enters ‘input gathering’ phase through January
Plans have shifted somewhat over the past year, however, the City of Emporia is still moving forward with the construction of a new skate park. Original plans were to construct the half-million dollar skate park at Santa Fe Park, however, City Manager Trey Cocking says lease negotiations with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad gave city leaders pause in that endeavor. During discussions with BNSF, it was requested that all lease agreements be adjusted to one-year annual agreements, a departure from the current 99-year agreement in place.
Junction City Main Street plans on major downtown cleanup
Junction City Main Street has announced that they are expecting a large contingent of 150 volunteers for a Downtown Winter Clean-upon Friday from 8 a.m. until noon. Main Street representative Terry Butler said work will be done on Franklin, Jefferson, Washington and on 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th Streets.
Don’t miss out: K-State extends scholarship, awards priority date to Feb. 1 for incoming fall 2023 freshmen
MANHATTAN — Kansas State University is giving incoming fall 2023 domestic freshmen more time to apply for admission and be considered for general university scholarships and awards. The previous priority date of Dec. 1 has been changed to Feb. 1, 2023, for consideration of general university scholarships and awards....
Demolition begins to turn former west Emporia restaurant into hotel, convention center
Demolition of the former Montana Mike’s restaurant is in full swing. The east exterior wall has largely been removed and at least one tree has been knocked down as part of early work. Last month, Emporia city commissioners approved a resolution to issue up to $13 million worth of...
Residents urged to vaccinate, use masks, wash hands frequently and improve ventilation as illness numbers increase
So far, just one area school district has announced an early end to its fall semester due to illness — but an increasing number of students and staff areawide are getting sick and having to stay home. Originally, USD 420 Osage City was planning to end the semester after...
$62 million economic impact, new jobs expected with arrival of company in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local magazine and print publications distributor is set to expand with a new incentive agreement in Shawnee County. The Topeka and Shawnee County’s Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) board approved an incentive agreement on Wednesday to help OneSource Distributing LLC. The organization is looking to set up shop in Shawnee County. […]
Sign up to be a Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours host
There are three remaining open months to host a Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours host. The Chamber has announced that March, July and August are available. Business After Hours is the Chamber's monthly casual networking event. Hosting the event is a way to showcase your business.
Temporary road closure is announced in Geary County
Geary County Emergency Management is passing along information on construction on Lower McDowell Road east of Hwy 177 (Ramsour Road) was scheduled to begin Wednesday afternoon and last approximately three days. Motorists should find an alternate route during this time.
Bob Hiatt is honored for his service to Meals on Wheels
Geary County Senior Center Board Member Bob Hiatt was recognized during the monthly meeting of that panel for his service in the local Meals on Wheels program. He recently retired from those deliveries after 22 years of service. Hiatt was presented with an award during the meeting. "That was real...
Morris County deputies asking for public’s help in illegal livestock disposal case
Morris County deputies are dealing with what they say is an illegal method of livestock disposal, and they are asking for the public’s help in finding those responsible. Deputies say there are individuals disposing of baby calves and goats by dumping them off the Elm Creek Bridge on South 1400 Road near Helmick Road, or about 10 miles west-southwest of Council Grove.
City of Emporia warns of sanitation schedule delays due to staffing shortages
Some Emporia residents may see delays in trash pickup due to staffing shortages. On Tuesday, the city announced that staffing shortages may affect sanitation pickup times. The city encourages anyone whose trash has not been picked up by 4 p.m. on their scheduled day to contact the Public Works Department at 620-340-6339.
Topeka business soon-to-be demolished to make space for Polk-Quincy Viaduct project
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business is in the demolition zone of the Polk-Quincy Viaduct project. Jim Kuhm has been at Shawnee Woodwork for over 50 years, and he’s been the owner for 27 years. When he found out his business was coming to the ground, he wasn’t all that surprised. “I knew it was […]
Top superintendent in Kansas to retire
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – The state’s top superintendent turned in his intent to retire after this school year. Michael Argabright, superintendent of USD 252 Southern Lyon County, turned in his intent to retire at Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting, according to the district. Argabright did not provide a reason for retirement at the meeting. […]
Kansas Rural Center building central Kansas food corridor
NORTH NEWTON – As part of its mission to promote the long-term health of the land and its people, the Kansas Rural Center (KRC) has announced that it recently accepted of a Local Food Promotion Program grant from the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS). This project will see...
Topeka native makes history with new role in United Methodist Church
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka native is making history with her new role in the United Methodist Church. Bishop Dee Williamston is headed to serve in Louisiana. She is the first Black woman ever elected bishop in the UMC’s South Central Jurisdiction. Before heading to her new assignment,...
Topeka woman asks for community support while living with rare condition
Imagine being in pain 24 hours a day, not being able to get the help you need because doctors can't fix what it is. That's what Shawna Deters goes through all the time. But she still gets up every day, fighting the pain to keep going in life.
Simmons ending plan to buy Maynard building from USD 253 Emporia
Back in August, the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education unanimously approved Simmons Pet Food’s plan to buy the Maynard Early Childhood Education Center as Simmons fleshed out plans to use the facility as a 24/7 daycare for its employees. The company’s plan has now changed. The school...
Legislators pushing for KHP superintendent to move under jurisdiction of state AG
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the start of the Kansas Legislature less than a month away, some Republican lawmakers are proposing a plan to move the Kansas Highway Patrol superintendent to the state attorney general’s office, moving it from under the governor’s authority. State Sen. J.R. Claeys, R-Salina,...
