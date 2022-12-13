Read full article on original website
Fatal Trinity stabbing was self-defense, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A domestic violence situation led to the deadly stabbing of a man in Randolph County. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday they responded to an assault on Stanton Road. The victim said she’d gotten into an argument with her boyfriend and he had left the scene on […]
Shots fired after argument at Florence apartment complex, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating a shooting Thursday, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. The shooting happened in the area of North Coit Street and West Darlington Street, Brandt said. Police were called at 10:38 a.m. and found evidence of a shooting in the parking lot of Coit […]
Cumberland County deputy hit by car, killed while investigating business robbery
A Cumberland County deputy died when he was hit by a car during a robbery investigation.
3 wanted in Burlington pawn shop armed robbery; employee assaulted
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Police Department is searching for three suspects after an armed robbery on Thursday afternoon. At around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to First Cash Pawn on 2437 North Church Street after getting a report of an armed robbery. Investigators say that three men entered the pawn shop and […]
WXII 12
Suspected shooter that hurt 2 during a card game incident arrested, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A monthlong investigation led to an arrest in a shooting that injured two people, officers said. The shooting occurred on Nov. 11 on Horizon Lane. Two people were reportedly shot during a card game argument. The two gunshot victims were taken to the hospital in separate...
RCSO: Peachland man used company rollback to steal vehicle
ROCKINGHAM — An Anson County man is accused of using a company truck to steal another vehicle in Richmond County. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Hunter John Michael Runnels, of Peachland, has been charged with a single felony count of larceny of a motor vehicle.
thestokesnews.com
Deputy cut loose after DWI charge
A Stokes County Sheriff’s Office official was fired from his job earlier this month after he was arrested and charged with driving while impaired while in another North Carolina locality. According to Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons, Deputy Jonathan T. Wood’s employment with the Stokes law enforcement agency was...
cbs17
Suspicious-person call leads to arrest of Robbins man on stolen gun, vehicle charges
CARTHAGE, N.C. — A Robbins man has been charged with having a stolen firearm and stealing a vehicle among other charges. On Monday evening, Moore County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the business area of Seven Lakes Drive in Seven Lakes about a suspicious male carrying a rifle, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
WMBF
Verbal fight leads to shooting at Florence apartment complex parking lot, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. Officers responded to the scene just before 10:40 a.m. Thursday at the Coit Village Apartments along North Coit Street. Investigators said there was a verbal fight in the parking lot of the apartment complex which...
abc45.com
One Dead in Randolph County Stabbing
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday around 5:25 p.m., Randolph County Sheriffs were called to an assault in progress on Thayer Road in Trinity. Upon arrival, deputies located one victim who had been stabbed. The subject was unable to be revived by EMS personnel. Crime Scene Investigators began an investigation that is still ongoing. It has been determined that the assault stemmed from a dispute and that the subjects knew each other.
WXII 12
Trinity man charged with assault of 75-year old man
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Trinity man has been charged in connection to an assault on a 75-year-old man, according to the Thomasville police department. Brantley Wray is accused of attacking the 75-year-old victim while he was surveying damage after a car rear-ended him on Unity Street. Officers said it...
90-year-old woman fatally hit by truck in Winston-Salem while in driveway of home on Huntington Woods Court, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 90-year-old woman was hit and killed in Winston-Salem last week, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. On Wednesday Dec. 7 around 11:32 a.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a reported crash involving a pedestrian in the driveway of a home on Huntington Woods Court. Investigators say Zella […]
WRAL
Man arrested after fleeing fatal 3-car collision in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department has arrested a man that fled from a fatal 3-car collision earlier this month. Police said officers identified a 2020 Dodge Charger that fled from the traffic stop that ultimately led to the fatal collision on Skibo Road and Morganton Road on Friday, December 2nd, 2022 at approximately 11:07 PM.
Girlfriend charged in Fayetteville man's shooting death
A Fayetteville woman involved in a domestic dispute with her boyfriend has been charged in his death. police said.
sandhillssentinel.com
Suspicious man carrying rifle arrested
A man was arrested Monday after Moore County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a suspicious man carrying a rifle in the business area of the Seven Lakes community in West End. “During the early evening hours of December 12th, 2022, Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office were...
License plate reader leads to car, suspect and arrest in deadly North Carolina crash, police say
Fayetteville's license plate reader technology has led to the identification of not only a car involved in a fatal collision earlier this month, but a suspect now facing charges, its police department said Tuesday night.
RCSO: Richmond County traffic stop yields cocaine bust
ROCKINGHAM — Investigators reportedly found cocaine while searching a vehicle during a traffic stop last week. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, investigators with the Community Impact Team pulled over a vehicle on Friday, Dec. 9 for unspecified violations. One investigator approaching the vehicle reportedly “smelled a...
Police: Fayetteville woman faces involuntary manslaughter charge after boyfriend killed during domestic disturbance
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A woman has been arrested after an argument with her boyfriend ended in a fatal shooting. Fayetteville officers said they found 34-year-old Derek Samuel Spell with a gunshot wound in a home on the 700 block of Tamarack Drive around 10:18. Spell was pronounced dead at...
Randolph Co. deputy assaulted while applying additional restraints to man as he lashed out in the patrol car
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — On December 10, 2022, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office received calls to Koonce Drive in Trinity about a suspicious person. On the way to the scene, an additional caller reported a breaking and entering happening in the same area. The caller stated a man...
WXII 12
Woman hit by SUV last month has died, officers say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash in Greensboro is now classified as fatal, according to officers. On the evening of Nov 22, Greensboro officers responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. This incident was at the intersection of South Elm-Eugene Street and Interstate 40. Teresa Bullins, 58, was...
