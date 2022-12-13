ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

WBTW News13

Shots fired after argument at Florence apartment complex, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating a shooting Thursday, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. The shooting happened in the area of North Coit Street and West Darlington Street, Brandt said. Police were called at 10:38 a.m. and found evidence of a shooting in the parking lot of Coit […]
FLORENCE, SC
FOX8 News

3 wanted in Burlington pawn shop armed robbery; employee assaulted

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Police Department is searching for three suspects after an armed robbery on Thursday afternoon. At around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to First Cash Pawn on 2437 North Church Street after getting a report of an armed robbery. Investigators say that three men entered the pawn shop and […]
BURLINGTON, NC
thestokesnews.com

Deputy cut loose after DWI charge

A Stokes County Sheriff’s Office official was fired from his job earlier this month after he was arrested and charged with driving while impaired while in another North Carolina locality. According to Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons, Deputy Jonathan T. Wood’s employment with the Stokes law enforcement agency was...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

One Dead in Randolph County Stabbing

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday around 5:25 p.m., Randolph County Sheriffs were called to an assault in progress on Thayer Road in Trinity. Upon arrival, deputies located one victim who had been stabbed. The subject was unable to be revived by EMS personnel. Crime Scene Investigators began an investigation that is still ongoing. It has been determined that the assault stemmed from a dispute and that the subjects knew each other.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Trinity man charged with assault of 75-year old man

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Trinity man has been charged in connection to an assault on a 75-year-old man, according to the Thomasville police department. Brantley Wray is accused of attacking the 75-year-old victim while he was surveying damage after a car rear-ended him on Unity Street. Officers said it...
THOMASVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

90-year-old woman fatally hit by truck in Winston-Salem while in driveway of home on Huntington Woods Court, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 90-year-old woman was hit and killed in Winston-Salem last week, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. On Wednesday Dec. 7 around 11:32 a.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a reported crash involving a pedestrian in the driveway of a home on Huntington Woods Court. Investigators say Zella […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL

Man arrested after fleeing fatal 3-car collision in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department has arrested a man that fled from a fatal 3-car collision earlier this month. Police said officers identified a 2020 Dodge Charger that fled from the traffic stop that ultimately led to the fatal collision on Skibo Road and Morganton Road on Friday, December 2nd, 2022 at approximately 11:07 PM.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Suspicious man carrying rifle arrested

A man was arrested Monday after Moore County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a suspicious man carrying a rifle in the business area of the Seven Lakes community in West End. “During the early evening hours of December 12th, 2022, Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office were...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Woman hit by SUV last month has died, officers say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash in Greensboro is now classified as fatal, according to officers. On the evening of Nov 22, Greensboro officers responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. This incident was at the intersection of South Elm-Eugene Street and Interstate 40. Teresa Bullins, 58, was...
GREENSBORO, NC

