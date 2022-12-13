Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Study: People with mental disorders lose years of their working lives
By looking at the data of all people aged 18–65 years registered in Denmark over a period of 22 years, researchers from Aarhus University have been able to shed light on some of the consequences faced by those diagnosed with a mental disorder. The study followed a total of...
MedicalXpress
Immune system irregularities found in women with postpartum mood disorders
Women with prolonged mental health problems up to three years after childbirth may be suffering from irregular immune system responses, according to new research by Cedars-Sinai investigators. The findings are published in the American Journal of Reproductive Immunology. "We found that women who had clinically elevated symptoms of depression, anxiety,...
psychologytoday.com
Living Alone Increases Risk of Depression By 42%, Study Says
Due to a variety of factors—the most recent being the COVID-19 pandemic—more and more people are socially isolated and living alone. New research shows that living alone, compared to living with others, increases the risk of depression by 42%. Effective psychological, pharmacological, and self-help interventions are available and...
MedicalXpress
ADHD medication for amphetamine addiction linked to reduced risk of hospitalization and death
The ADHD medication lisdexamfetamine was associated with the lowest risk of hospitalization and death in people with amphetamine addiction, when medications generally used among persons with substance use disorders were compared. This is shown in a large registry-based study by researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden in collaboration with the University of Eastern Finland and Niuvanniemi Hospital, published in JAMA Psychiatry.
Patients suffering with hard-to-treat depression may get relief from magnetic brain stimulation
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Not only is depression a debilitating disease, but it is also widespread. Approximately 20 million adult Americans experience at least one episode of depression per year. Millions of them take medication to treat their depression. But for many, the medications don't work:...
Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs
Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK.The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.It is particularly common among the elderly, with one person in 14 people aged over 65 experiencing the condition and one in six aged over 80, with women statistically more likely to suffer than men.Everyone experiences the condition differently but common symptoms of dementia fall under three categories; memory...
scitechdaily.com
Sleeping Too Much Linked to a 69% Increased Risk of Dementia
A new study analyzes how sleep duration and timing impact dementia risk. The time individuals go to bed and how much sleep they get may increase their chance of getting dementia, according to a recent study that was published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. During an average...
A man went to the ER with abdominal pain where doctors discovered he had a 'very rare,' 'giant' gallstone
Surgeons found the gallstone was so big that it took up most of the space in his gallbladder — the organ that stores bile, which helps digest fat.
Medical News Today
The best sleep aids for chronic insomnia
Insomnia is a common sleep disorder that people associate with trouble falling asleep, waking in the middle of sleep, or not getting a restful sleep. Some medications may help someone with chronic insomnia, but a person should exercise caution when using them for a long period. Several prescription sleep aids...
Mindfulness: The new cure for ADHD?
A 2018 study investigated the effects of mindfulness on children with ADHD and their parents. The study was an uncontrolled trial that examined the treatment impacts of mindfulness-based-interventions. The study's results showed that ADHD children improved in behavior and attention. In addition, parents demonstrated improved mindfulness and reduced stress, and ratings of teachers of inattention were reduced.
Medical News Today
Bipolar disorder and sleeping too much
Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition affecting mood, where a person may alternate between periods of elation and depression. It is common for people with bipolar to experience sleep disturbances, which may result in excessive sleepiness. Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that can cause extreme shifts in...
psychologytoday.com
Psychotherapy for Schizophrenia: An Underutilized Treatment
Psychotherapy continues to play an important role in the management of schizophrenia. Many forms of psychotherapy exist, from psychodynamic therapy to cognitive remediation like cognitive enhancement therapy. A small percentage of schizophrenia patients are offered psychotherapy, which for some can make the difference between a poor and good outcome. Schizophrenia...
MedicalXpress
Understanding the risk of dementia and alcohol consumption
A recent study led by Dr. Louise Mewton at UNSW's Centre for Healthy Brain Aging (CHeBA) has reignited the debate about whether low levels of drinking could be positive for health. The review, published in Addiction, has shown that abstaining from alcohol completely can actually increase the risk of dementia.
scitechdaily.com
New Study Finds That Deep Brain Stimulation Is Highly Effective in Treating Severe OCD
Two-thirds of individuals treated have shown significant improvement, with a nearly 50% reduction in symptoms. The symptoms of severe obsessive-compulsive disorder, or OCD as it is more popularly known, may be reduced by half with deep brain stimulation, according to a pooled data analysis of the available data, which was recently published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery, & Psychiatry.
ajmc.com
Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) Impacting Treatment and Management of COPD
Jeffrey D. Dunn, PharmD, MBA: Right now, there’s a hot topic: social determinants of health. We see that a lot. I’m not sure everybody fully understands that, but there are a lot of people involved in these types of programs. How do they impact this particular disease state? How do we approach it in terms of treatment management?
Medical News Today
What is dementia posturing?
Dementia refers to a collection of possible symptoms of cognitive decline, such as memory loss. However, different types of dementia can have different signs. For some people, these signs include dementia posturing, which involves stiff movements, hunched posture, and a shuffling walk. Dementia. has various mental and physical symptoms, including...
ajmc.com
Review: Infertility Associated With Depression, Anxiety, and Emotional Distress
Infertility and mental health have a complex relationship, with the impact of mental distress in evaluating for infertility and fertility treatments being quite significant. Many pharmacologic treatments in assisted reproduction technology (ART) can affect mental health. Similarly, depression, anxiety, and emotional distress may affect the outcomes of (ART) and other infertility treatments, although this is controversial.
2minutemedicine.com
Use of restorative hearing aid devices improves cognition and reduces risk of dementia in patients with hearing loss
1. The use of a restorative hearing aid in patients with hearing loss decreased the hazard of developing dementia by 19%. 2. Hearing aid use was associated with a 3% increase in cognitive test scores. Level of Evidence Rating: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Hearing loss is a common and undertreated...
Medical News Today
What to know about the stages of depression
Depression affects people differently. Some people suggest that depression has stages similar to the stages of grief, but no research supports this. Studies suggest the stages of depression are a continuum of increasing symptom severity. Depression is a common yet serious mental health condition affecting millions of people worldwide. Approximately.
